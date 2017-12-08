BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Summary

  1. Jersey looks to strengthen migration controls
  2. Updates on Friday 8 December 2017

Live Reporting

By Rob Byrne

All times stated are UK

Jersey looks to strengthen migration controls

A system limiting how long someone can work in Jersey could be introduced as a way of reducing the number of people coming to live in the island.

The Council of Ministers wants to bring in time-limited work permits for lower-paid workers, proposing temporary or seasonal workers should be allowed to stay for up to 10 months, while year-round workers will be allowed to stay for up to four years.

Ministers say lower-paid workers who stay permanently are putting extra pressure on public finances, as they pay less tax but become eligible for benefits and social housing.

They believe permits would increase the churn in the labour market, and reduce the number of people getting entitled to work status by about 700 each year.

News, sport, weather and travel for Friday

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel Islands today.

If you want to get in touch,please email us.

