BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

A system limiting how long someone can work in Jersey could be introduced as a way of reducing the number of people coming to live in the island.

The Council of Ministers wants to bring in time-limited work permits for lower-paid workers, proposing temporary or seasonal workers should be allowed to stay for up to 10 months, while year-round workers will be allowed to stay for up to four years.

Ministers say lower-paid workers who stay permanently are putting extra pressure on public finances, as they pay less tax but become eligible for benefits and social housing.

They believe permits would increase the churn in the labour market, and reduce the number of people getting entitled to work status by about 700 each year.