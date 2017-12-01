BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Summary

  1. Guernsey resident loses life savings in text message scam
  2. Child death parents 'pleased parish now taking pedestrian safety seriously'
  3. Updates on Friday 1 December 2017

RNLI ‘would work with independent crew’

Jersey Evening Post

The RNLI has vowed to work with an independent St Helier lifeboat station as the charity steps up its efforts to find a replacement crew.

Tourist industry welcomes airport plans

BBC Radio Jersey

Plans to redevelop Jersey Airport have been welcomed by the island's tourist industry.

Robert Mackenzie, from the CI Travel Group, says it will make the right impression for passengers arriving in the island.

Work is expected to start on the £42m project next autumn with improved security and more gates.

Airport plan
Ports of Jersey

We have to recognise from a tourism perspective that for many visitors the airport is the first and last contact with the island. To be able to have a terminal that is fit for purpose in terms of looking after our visitors when they arrive and depart is very important. It is something the whole island should embrace.

Robert MackenzieCI Travel Group

Hundreds of birds rarely seen in Jersey spotted

Jersey Evening Post

Bramblings are native to Scandinavia, Finland and Russia, and when food supplies are low in their natural habitats, between 50,000 and two million birds can migrate to the British Isles. However, only very small numbers usually end up in Jersey.

Jersey retailers to face 20% tax on profits

BBC Radio Jersey

Large retailers in Jersey will have to pay a new retail tax despite warnings it could put up the price of food from the Jersey Chamber of Commerce.

The 20% tax on the Jersey profits of large retailers was part of the 2018 budget and affects any shop which makes more than £500,000 in profit each year.

The States approved budget plans yesterday which will also see the States paying rates on their buildings and the introduction of higher duty on high emission vehicles.

Today's weather: Cold and bright

BBC Weather

Another cold day with some sunny spells. It will stay mostly dry but a few showers are possible at times, mainly at first this morning and again later in the day. Maximum temperature: 7C (45F).

Jersey

Jersey
BBC

Guernsey

Guernsey
BBC

Clinton Pringle: Parents respond to road safety changes

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

The parents of Clinton Pringle who died after being hit by a van near the Millennium Town Park in St Helier, Jersey, say they're pleased the parish is now taking the issue of pedestrian safety seriously.

Clinton Pringle
BBC

An inquest into the death heard the roads around the St Helier park hadn't been independently reviewed since it opened.

The St Helier Roads Committee has agreed to follow UK best practice and bring in extra safety measures, including more speed bumps, better signage, a zebra crossing and a one-way system.

Concluding the inquest, Deputy Viscount Mark Harris said he was encouraged safety improvements were being made around Millennium Town Park and would send his report to other highway authorities to prevent further deaths.

Road
BBC

More on this story:

Guernsey resident loses life savings in text message scam

BBC Radio Guernsey

A new text message scam targeting people in Guernsey has cost at least one person his life savings worth £33,000.

Text message
BBC

Guernsey Police say these text messages usually contain a link or telephone number and if the person calls or clicks on the link, the victim could be opening the door for the scammer to steal personal information and money.

The bank affected by this scam, Natwest, says it's aware of a fraud attempt and is urging islanders to report suspicious messages to them.

Det Sgt Nigel Henaghen said it was likely the criminals had a banking background.

BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live for the Channel Islands.

Stay with us for all the latest news, weather, travel, and sport.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

