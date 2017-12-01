BBC Local Live: Channel Islands
Summary
- Guernsey resident loses life savings in text message scam
- Child death parents 'pleased parish now taking pedestrian safety seriously'
- Updates on Friday 1 December 2017
RNLI ‘would work with independent crew’
Jersey Evening Post
The RNLI has vowed to work with an independent St Helier lifeboat station as the charity steps up its efforts to find a replacement crew.
Tourist industry welcomes airport plans
BBC Radio Jersey
Plans to redevelop Jersey Airport have been welcomed by the island's tourist industry.
Robert Mackenzie, from the CI Travel Group, says it will make the right impression for passengers arriving in the island.
Work is expected to start on the £42m project next autumn with improved security and more gates.
Hundreds of birds rarely seen in Jersey spotted
Jersey Evening Post
Bramblings are native to Scandinavia, Finland and Russia, and when food supplies are low in their natural habitats, between 50,000 and two million birds can migrate to the British Isles. However, only very small numbers usually end up in Jersey.
Jersey retailers to face 20% tax on profits
BBC Radio Jersey
Large retailers in Jersey will have to pay a new retail tax despite warnings it could put up the price of food from the Jersey Chamber of Commerce.
The 20% tax on the Jersey profits of large retailers was part of the 2018 budget and affects any shop which makes more than £500,000 in profit each year.
The States approved budget plans yesterday which will also see the States paying rates on their buildings and the introduction of higher duty on high emission vehicles.
Accident involves three vehicles and cyclist
Guernsey Press
A silver Citroen car travelling up the road in Guernsey collided with another car and a cyclist before crashing head on into a Transit van on the opposite side of the road.
Today's weather: Cold and bright
BBC Weather
Another cold day with some sunny spells. It will stay mostly dry but a few showers are possible at times, mainly at first this morning and again later in the day. Maximum temperature: 7C (45F).
Jersey
Guernsey
Clinton Pringle: Parents respond to road safety changes
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
The parents of Clinton Pringle who died after being hit by a van near the Millennium Town Park in St Helier, Jersey, say they're pleased the parish is now taking the issue of pedestrian safety seriously.
An inquest into the death heard the roads around the St Helier park hadn't been independently reviewed since it opened.
The St Helier Roads Committee has agreed to follow UK best practice and bring in extra safety measures, including more speed bumps, better signage, a zebra crossing and a one-way system.
Concluding the inquest, Deputy Viscount Mark Harris said he was encouraged safety improvements were being made around Millennium Town Park and would send his report to other highway authorities to prevent further deaths.
Guernsey resident loses life savings in text message scam
BBC Radio Guernsey
A new text message scam targeting people in Guernsey has cost at least one person his life savings worth £33,000.
Guernsey Police say these text messages usually contain a link or telephone number and if the person calls or clicks on the link, the victim could be opening the door for the scammer to steal personal information and money.
The bank affected by this scam, Natwest, says it's aware of a fraud attempt and is urging islanders to report suspicious messages to them.
Det Sgt Nigel Henaghen said it was likely the criminals had a banking background.
