BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

About £750,000 worth of taxpayers funding for the Guernsey Music Service is under review according to the Education, Sport and Culture vice president.

Deputy Carl Meerveld says the committee doesn't want to cut the funding but has to look for savings in its budget to meet wider commitments by the States.

He says the committee may have no other option but to cut music funding as it is one of the last pots of money within the department budget that is discretionary.

