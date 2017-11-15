BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

A service representing vulnerable children and young people in Guernsey has been criticised in an Oftsed report.
Guernsey's Family Proceedings Advisory Service represent children and young people's interests in court proceedings. The report praises the work of dedicated staff "who are unafraid to be the lone voice for children" but criticises the way the service is managed.
"Too much delay is evident for children in Guernsey," the report says, highlighting a lack of planning when taking on new cases, staff spending too much time in court, and young people waiting for assessment for too long.
Demands on staff and management changes have also contributed to delays for children and families who need help, the report says, recommending a specialist
practice manager appointed by the Home Affairs Committee to oversee the work of advisors.
The committee responsible for the service is yet to comment on the report.
Plan for Jersey project to help traumatised young refugees
Craig Young gave the Green Lions a 37th-minute lead, before an equalising penalty two minutes later.
Ross Allen put Guernsey 2-1 up three minutes later before Keanu Marsh's first goal for the club nine minutes after the break.
Molesey pulled one back 11 minutes from full time before Allen made it 4-2 with a penalty in the final minute.
The win, six days after Guernsey twice threw away a three-goal lead to draw 4-4 with Whyteleafe, lifted Guernsey up to 17th place in Isthmian League Division One South.
Guernsey last won away from home in midweek on 17 March 2015 when they crushed South Park 7-1.
"If we keep getting the numbers that we're getting and the quality and quantity then we can be a match for anyone," said boss Tony Vance.
"If we've got a group like this and we've got a bit of momentum and everyone fighting for each other than why not," he added to BBC Radio Guernsey.
Business case for Sark link made again
Edward Rowe
Broadcast Journalist, BBC Radio Guernsey
Sark's Chamber of Commerce is making the case for the island to invest in border controls at Maseline Harbour, in an attempt to open up direct links to France.
The organisation claims 10,000 extra tourists and more than £5.5m could be generated for the economy as a result. Without a border post, visitors from the continent on scheduled boat services must arrive from the other islands.
It says the island's government, Chief Pleas, is sceptical that the costs of providing the service would outweigh the benefits.
The business group is now planning discussions with the Guernsey Border Agency.
Environment's turn under the spotlight
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's environment committee is the latest branch of government to go before a States scrutiny body.
Live Reporting
By Rob Byrne
All times stated are UK
Bailiff role debate begins
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's States has begun debating whether to end the Bailiff's historic role in the assembly.
Politicians are considering whether to have an elected or appointed speaker instead of the Bailiff, who is also chief judge.
There's a challenge from a former Bailiff who wants the public to vote in a referendum.
Poorly gannet back in the wild
An unwell and weak seabird has been nursed back to health after being rescued by conservationists.
The GSPCA says the gannet, named Mist, was fed and rehabilitated over a number of weeks after being found in late September on Lihou island.
GSPCA manager Steve Byrne said they see more than 1,000 sick and injured birds every year, but relatively few gannets.
When they do, the animals are "often extremely weak or even caught in fishing waste or plastic rubbish,” he said.
Mist was recently released back into the wild.
Travel: Les Gigands traffic lights off
BBC Radio Guernsey
The traffic lights near Oatlands at the junction of Les Gigands and Grand Fort Road are currently off after one was damaged in a crash.
Signs are requesting drivers treat the junction as a filter-in-turn.
An update on the repairs is expected later today.
Rugby fan’s visit ends in the cells
Jersey Evening Post
The managing director of an engineering business who came to watch a rugby match between Jersey Reds and London Scottish spent the weekend in custody after he punched a nightclub doorman.
Plan for Jersey project to help traumatised young refugees
Jersey Evening Post
An islander is hoping to launch a youth project in Greek refugee camps so that young people can talk about their traumatic experiences.
Police exercise on west coast
'Investment, growth and high value employment'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Plans for Guernsey's economy have been released by a government committee.
The economic development committee looks to improve seven key areas including transport links, digital connectivity and the island's non-finance economy.
Committee president Deputy Peter Ferbrache says he wants backing from the States to start working on the objectives.
Weather: Sunny but breezy day across the islands
Alina Jenkins
BBC Weather
It will be a fine autumn day across the Channel Islands.
Plenty of sunshine, with 13C (55F) the top temperature.
There'll be a brisk south or southeasterly wind.
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Union calls for local jobs on ferry route
Sarah Bailey
Broadcast Journalist, BBC Radio Jersey
A sailors union wants Jersey and Guernsey's governments to make sure plans for a new inter-island ferry service create more jobs for local seafarers.
Nautilus International represents maritime industry workers, and has written to both governments to support the ferry plan, but urges them to consider the benefits local crews would bring.
Four ferry companies have so far expressed an interest in running the route, after the two islands agreed to provide funding for the inter-island service.
The ferry would be expected to offer day trips from May to September, starting in 2018.
Lifeboat dispute: States waiting on RNLI response
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey minister says the States want to help resolve a dispute between the RNLI and the St Helier lifeboat.
The local crew has told the RNLI it wants to split and become an independent lifeboat service over the treatment of its coxswain.
Deputy Steve Luce, a former lifeboat volunteer, says it will be a challenge to resolve the dispute and is waiting on a response from the RNLI after their meeting with the crew.
"We wait for that, and I very much hope we can move forward from there."
"We don't want to compromise lifesaving on the island at any time, but we will have to see what the institution say on Friday and move on from there."
