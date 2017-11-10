BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

There has been an increase in the number of fixed penalty notices issued for drivers "pavement surfing" in Guernsey this year compared to 2016.

It's when a driver mounts the pavement on a narrow road and drives along the pavement until there is more space for them to rejoin the road.

Guernsey Police have issued 94 notices in 2017 compared to 16 last year.

Driving instructor Ken Diamond said the rise is probably because the public is more aware of the safety risks around "pavement surfing" rather than an increase in the number of actual cases.