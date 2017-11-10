BBC Local Live: Channel Islands
Summary
- Five arrested in connection with £500k worth of cannabis seized
- Senior government leaders meet in Jersey for British Irish Council meeting
- 'Large rise' in reports of 'pavement surfing' in Guernsey
- Live updates on Friday 10 November 2017
Five men have been arrested in Jersey in connection with an attempt to import four stone (30kg) of cannabis worth an estimated £500,000.
Officers also seized about £35,000 of cash as part of the "intelligence led operation".
More details expected later.
Armed police on patrol for British Irish Council meeting
Armed Police officers will be on duty in Jersey today as senior government leaders meet in the island, including the Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
It's the first day of a British Irish Council meeting, which brings together senior figures from Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Crown Dependencies and the Irish government.
States of Jersey Police say about 35 officers will be at the event in total including a small contingent of officers from outside of the island.
'Large rise' in fines for 'pavement surfing' in Guernsey
There has been an increase in the number of fixed penalty notices issued for drivers "pavement surfing" in Guernsey this year compared to 2016.
It's when a driver mounts the pavement on a narrow road and drives along the pavement until there is more space for them to rejoin the road.
Guernsey Police have issued 94 notices in 2017 compared to 16 last year.
Driving instructor Ken Diamond said the rise is probably because the public is more aware of the safety risks around "pavement surfing" rather than an increase in the number of actual cases.
Nicola Sturgeon's Brexit fears ahead of Jersey meeting
Scotland's First Minister has been speaking out about her fears for Brexit ahead of a high profile meeting in Jersey.
She claims her country and others with their own government are being kept in the dark over negotiations with the EU.
Nicola Sturgeon was speaking ahead of the first day of a British Irish Council meeting in the island today.
It's the fourth time the meeting, which brings together senior figures from Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Crown Dependencies and the Irish government, has been held in Jersey.
Since the Brexit vote, the UK government has reassured Jersey's politicians, on several occasions, that the island's interests will be taken into account during the divorce negotiations.
