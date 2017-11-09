BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Paradise Papers: Jersey 'won't be affected by negative publicity'
  2. Butter prices going up after supply shortage
  3. Live updates on Thursday 9 November

Live Reporting

By Ryan Morrison

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Public inquiry ordered into starter-home plan

Jersey Evening Post

A public inquiry is to be held into plans to build 65 affordable homes on two fields in St Peter.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Today's weather: Cloudy with light rain

BBC Weather

It'll be a cloudy morning with occasional rain and drizzle.

The cloud and rain will clear away to the southeast to leave a bright afternoon with sunny spells and occasional showers.

Maximum temperature: 15C (59F).

Jersey

Jersey weather
BBC

Guernsey

Guernsey weather
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Butter prices going up due to supply shortage

BBC Radio Guernsey

Guernsey Dairy has announced the cost of Guernsey butter will go up by about 12% to combat shortages in the island.

Andrew Tabel from the dairy says it lowered the amount of butter exports recently to keep up with local demand but it is still outstripping supply.

There has been a shortage of butter in the UK and Europe recently which has led to Guernsey butter becoming more attractive on the island.

Guernsey Butter
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Jersey 'won't be affected by negative publicity'

BBC Radio Jersey

Jersey "won't be affected by the negative publicity" from the Paradise Papers says Treasury Minister, Senator Alan Maclean.

Senator Alan Maclean
BBC

He was speaking to a group of business leaders at an Institute of Directors meeting where he said the work already done to show the world Jersey is a well regulated and transparent finance centre would pay off.

One of the main revelations about Jersey in the Paradise Papers was a suggestion Apple became tax resident in the island in 2015 after a law change in Ireland.

Apple denies moving money out of Ireland that year and Jersey's financial regulator says there is no evidence money was held in the island by Apple.

Senator Maclean told the Institute of Directors that it is important people aren't influenced by perception and instead focus on facts.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands.

Stay with us for all the latest news, weather, travel, and sport.

If you want to send in any photos or comment on what we're doing, please email us.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top