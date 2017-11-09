BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

It'll be a cloudy morning with occasional rain and drizzle.
The cloud and rain will clear away to the southeast to leave a bright afternoon with sunny spells and occasional showers.
Maximum temperature: 15C (59F).
Jersey
Guernsey
Butter prices going up due to supply shortage
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey Dairy has announced the cost of Guernsey butter will go up by about 12% to combat shortages in the island.
Andrew Tabel from the dairy says it lowered the amount of butter exports recently to keep up with local demand but it is still outstripping supply.
There has been a shortage of butter in the UK and Europe recently which has led to Guernsey butter becoming more attractive on the island.
Jersey 'won't be affected by negative publicity'
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey "won't be affected by the negative publicity" from the Paradise Papers says Treasury Minister, Senator Alan Maclean.
He was speaking to a group of business leaders at an Institute of Directors meeting where he said the work already done to show the world Jersey is a well regulated and transparent finance centre would pay off.
One of the main revelations about Jersey in the Paradise Papers was a suggestion Apple became tax resident in the island in 2015 after a law change in Ireland.
Live Reporting
By Ryan Morrison
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Public inquiry ordered into starter-home plan
Jersey Evening Post
A public inquiry is to be held into plans to build 65 affordable homes on two fields in St Peter.
Today's weather: Cloudy with light rain
BBC Weather
It'll be a cloudy morning with occasional rain and drizzle.
The cloud and rain will clear away to the southeast to leave a bright afternoon with sunny spells and occasional showers.
Maximum temperature: 15C (59F).
Jersey
Guernsey
Butter prices going up due to supply shortage
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey Dairy has announced the cost of Guernsey butter will go up by about 12% to combat shortages in the island.
Andrew Tabel from the dairy says it lowered the amount of butter exports recently to keep up with local demand but it is still outstripping supply.
There has been a shortage of butter in the UK and Europe recently which has led to Guernsey butter becoming more attractive on the island.
Jersey 'won't be affected by negative publicity'
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey "won't be affected by the negative publicity" from the Paradise Papers says Treasury Minister, Senator Alan Maclean.
He was speaking to a group of business leaders at an Institute of Directors meeting where he said the work already done to show the world Jersey is a well regulated and transparent finance centre would pay off.
One of the main revelations about Jersey in the Paradise Papers was a suggestion Apple became tax resident in the island in 2015 after a law change in Ireland.
Apple denies moving money out of Ireland that year and Jersey's financial regulator says there is no evidence money was held in the island by Apple.
Senator Maclean told the Institute of Directors that it is important people aren't influenced by perception and instead focus on facts.
BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands.
Stay with us for all the latest news, weather, travel, and sport.
If you want to send in any photos or comment on what we're doing, please email us.