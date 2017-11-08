BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

'Third of children in financially struggling households'
A third of children in Guernsey live in a household struggling to make ends meet, according to a new States report into family income.
It also found more than 6,000 households were earning "considerably less" than the median average wage of just under £53,000 per year before income tax, social security and housing costs are factored in.
The report covers figures from 2015 and also found more than a quarter of those over 65 live in relative poverty.
Scrutiny in Guernsey say they are examining poverty in the island.
No report of Apple funds in Jersey says regulator
Jersey's financial regulator says it has found no evidence to show Apple moved or held its money in the island.
The comments are in response to a Panorama report on the leaked Paradise Papers that claim Apple became tax resident in Jersey following a law change in Ireland in 2015.
Apple says it never moved any money out of Ireland that year and pays all the tax it owes.
The Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) says Apple subsidiaries are not Jersey-registered companies and its understanding is that Apple funds relating to these entities have not been sent to or held in theiIsland.
Panorama says the JFSC statement is a very limited rebuttal, and does not alter its understanding of the story or suggest anything its reported is inaccurate.
BBC Radio Guernsey
