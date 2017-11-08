BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

A third of children in Guernsey live in a household struggling to make ends meet, according to a new States report into family income.

It also found more than 6,000 households were earning "considerably less" than the median average wage of just under £53,000 per year before income tax, social security and housing costs are factored in.

The report covers figures from 2015 and also found more than a quarter of those over 65 live in relative poverty.

Scrutiny in Guernsey say they are examining poverty in the island.