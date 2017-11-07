BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Summary

  1. Jersey to investigate tax avoidance schemes
  2. Updates on Tuesday 7 November 2017

By Ryan Morrison

Jersey to investigate tax avoidance schemes

The Paradise Papers allege that Apple rearranged its affairs, moving the firm holding most of its untaxed overseas cash to Jersey. Here is what the States of Jersey now has to say:

Jersey does not want abusive tax avoidance schemes operating in the island and expects financial services providers to abide by a voluntary code to say they will not take on this kind of business. If this proves to be such business, we will consider how to strengthen our arrangements, if necessary by amending our legislation to introduce a substance test. It is not satisfactory for a foreign registered company to claim tax residence in Jersey without demonstrating a substance here. These allegations will be investigated.

States of Jersey

BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands.

Stay with us for all the latest news, weather, travel, and sport.

If you want to send in any photos or comment on what we're doing, please email us.

