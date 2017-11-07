BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Jersey does not want abusive tax avoidance schemes operating in the island and expects financial services providers to abide by a voluntary code to say they will not take on this kind of business. If this proves to be such business, we will consider how to strengthen our arrangements, if necessary by amending our legislation to introduce a substance test. It is not satisfactory for a foreign registered company to claim tax residence in Jersey without demonstrating a substance here. These allegations will be investigated.
Jersey to investigate tax avoidance schemes
The Paradise Papers allege that Apple rearranged its affairs, moving the firm holding most of its untaxed overseas cash to Jersey. Here is what the States of Jersey now has to say:
