BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

It will be the fourth time the summit has been held in Jersey, and will be attended by leaders and ministers from Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.
One of the main topics to be discussed will be creative industries and approaches being taken by members.
BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands.
We're coming from Guernsey today, where I gaze longingly across the water to Jersey, hosts of many great events such as a recent sea lettuce conference, Super League triathlons, and as we've learnt today, The British-Irish Council.
"We" had it in 2004, and 2010, I'm told.
Stay with us for more on that, and all the latest news, weather, travel, and sport.
If you want to send in any photos or comment on what we're doing, please email us.
Live Reporting
By Rob Byrne
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Chouet headland only other 'suitable' quarry site
BBC Radio Guernsey
Chouet headland, on Guernsey's northwesterly tip, is the only other site suitable to quarry in the island, according to the director of Ronez, the company behind plans to develop the area.
Studies will get under way next week to see if a new quarry at the site is viable.
Steve Roussel says it is the "only area other than Les Vardes" suitable for a quarry on the island, but there are many considerations to take into account.
"We're fairly confident that we can mitigate and minimise any environmental impacts of the quarry.
"I'd like to think we can put a compelling argument [together], but yeah, we're a long way off that yet".
British-Irish Council: Jersey to host 2017 meeting
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Jersey will host the 29th meeting of the British-Irish Council next week.
The council was set up under the terms of the Northern Ireland peace agreement for the various governments to discuss matters of mutual interest and first met in 1999.
It will be the fourth time the summit has been held in Jersey, and will be attended by leaders and ministers from Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.
One of the main topics to be discussed will be creative industries and approaches being taken by members.
BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands.
We're coming from Guernsey today, where I gaze longingly across the water to Jersey, hosts of many great events such as a recent sea lettuce conference, Super League triathlons, and as we've learnt today, The British-Irish Council.
"We" had it in 2004, and 2010, I'm told.
Stay with us for more on that, and all the latest news, weather, travel, and sport.
If you want to send in any photos or comment on what we're doing, please email us.