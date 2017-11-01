BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Ronez The current quarry as Les Vardes has about 10 years of life left, according to Ronez.

Chouet headland, on Guernsey's northwesterly tip, is the only other site suitable to quarry in the island, according to the director of Ronez, the company behind plans to develop the area.

Studies will get under way next week to see if a new quarry at the site is viable.

Steve Roussel says it is the "only area other than Les Vardes" suitable for a quarry on the island, but there are many considerations to take into account.

"We're fairly confident that we can mitigate and minimise any environmental impacts of the quarry.

"I'd like to think we can put a compelling argument [together], but yeah, we're a long way off that yet".