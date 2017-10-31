BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

States of Jersey Police Michael Charles Brown

A Jersey man who stabbed a pensioner to death in St Helier has been jailed for life, with a minimum of six years.

Michael Charles Brown, 52, was charged with the manslaughter of John Stephen McCarthy, 73, on the grounds of diminished responsibility because he suffered a serious brain injury in a prison assault 14 years ago.

Mr McCarthy was stabbed 18 times by Brown in Vauxhall Gardens in October 2016.