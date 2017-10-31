BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Summary

  1. Life sentence for man who stabbed pensioner to death
  2. Fire destroys car and garage in Jersey
  3. Guernsey property sales are on the rise
  4. Updates on Tuesday 31 October

By Rob Byrne

Life sentence for man who stabbed pensioner to death

Michael Charles Brown

A Jersey man who stabbed a pensioner to death in St Helier has been jailed for life, with a minimum of six years.

Michael Charles Brown, 52, was charged with the manslaughter of John Stephen McCarthy, 73, on the grounds of diminished responsibility because he suffered a serious brain injury in a prison assault 14 years ago.

Mr McCarthy was stabbed 18 times by Brown in Vauxhall Gardens in October 2016.

BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Good morning from a rather chilly Guernsey, and welcome to BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands.

Stay with us on Halloween for all the latest news, weather, travel, sport and all things spooky for the day.

If you want to send in any photos or comment on what we're doing, please email us.

Why not kick off the day by testing your Halloween knowledge, I'll warn you it's tough though!

