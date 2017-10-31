BBC Local Live: Channel Islands
- Life sentence for man who stabbed pensioner to death
- Fire destroys car and garage in Jersey
- Guernsey property sales are on the rise
Life sentence for man who stabbed pensioner to death
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey man who stabbed a pensioner to death in St Helier has been jailed for life, with a minimum of six years.
Michael Charles Brown, 52, was charged with the manslaughter of John Stephen McCarthy, 73, on the grounds of diminished responsibility because he suffered a serious brain injury in a prison assault 14 years ago.
Mr McCarthy was stabbed 18 times by Brown in Vauxhall Gardens in October 2016.
Good morning from a rather chilly Guernsey, and welcome to BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands.
Stay with us on Halloween for all the latest news, weather, travel, sport and all things spooky for the day.
