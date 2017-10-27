BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Summary

  1. Jersey Development Company to borrow £6m for housing project
  2. Finance industry leader calls for 'connectivity' to London City Airport
  3. Woman taken to hospital after Guernsey car crash
  4. Updates on Friday 27 October

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Finance industry leader calls for 'connectivity' to London City Airport

BBC Radio Guernsey

Guernsey's air links to London are a "number one priority" for business and tourism, according to the chief executive of a Guernsey-based stock exchange.

Fiona le Poidevin, from The International Stock Exchange, said business passengers will "miss" the London City route provided by Aurigny, which ends today.

The States-owned airline said it was costly to operate and under used.

Ms Poidevin is calling on the States and the airline industry to work together to provide connectivity to the UK capital.

Auringy ATR-72
BBC

BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands

Rob England

BBC News Online

Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands.

Stay with us for all the latest news, weather, travel and sport for the day.

If you want to send in any photos or comments, please email us.

