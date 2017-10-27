BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Guernsey's air links to London are a "number one priority" for business and tourism, according to the chief executive of a Guernsey-based stock exchange.

Fiona le Poidevin, from The International Stock Exchange, said business passengers will "miss" the London City route provided by Aurigny, which ends today.

The States-owned airline said it was costly to operate and under used.

Ms Poidevin is calling on the States and the airline industry to work together to provide connectivity to the UK capital.