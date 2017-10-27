BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Guernsey's air links to London are a "number one priority" for business and tourism, according to the chief executive of a Guernsey-based stock exchange. Fiona le Poidevin, from The International Stock Exchange, said business passengers will "miss" the London City route provided by Aurigny, which ends today. The States-owned airline said it was costly to operate and under used . Ms Poidevin is calling on the States and the airline industry to work together to provide connectivity to the UK capital.
