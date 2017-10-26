BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Summary

  1. Sexual harassment at work 'hugely unreported' says Jersey detective
  2. Man taken to hospital after Jersey crash
  3. Aircraft fuel burning before take-off 'example of increased regulation'
  4. Updates on Thursday 26 October

Man taken to hospital following crash

BBC Radio Jersey

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash and car fire in Jersey, police have said.

It happened this morning on the junction of Le Neuf Chemin and La Rue De La Mare Ballam, in St John.

Officers are advising islanders to stay away from the area.

The condition of the man is not yet known, but police said he was clear of the car fire when they arrived.

Buses have been diverted away from the area.

BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands

Rob England

BBC News Online

Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands.

Stay with us for all the latest news, weather, travel and sport for the day.

If you want to send in any photos or comments, please email us.

