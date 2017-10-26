BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash and car fire in Jersey, police have said. It happened this morning on the junction of Le Neuf Chemin and La Rue De La Mare Ballam, in St John. Officers are advising islanders to stay away from the area. The condition of the man is not yet known, but police said he was clear of the car fire when they arrived. Buses have been diverted away from the area.
Man taken to hospital following crash
