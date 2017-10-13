BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Summary
- £17m spent on future Jersey hospital project so far
- Aurigny does hand luggage U-turn
- New Jersey law could put honorary police under 'more pressure'
- 'Wet muffler' causes delays to Condor Rapide service
- Plans to rationalise the States of Guernsey's property estate won't be debated until the new year
Updates on Friday 13 October 2017
Spanish dogs 'rescued' by charity
Guernsey Press
A charity set up one-year ago to save dogs from being killed in Spain has rescued more than 60.
'Wet muffler' causes delays to Condor Rapide service
Rob England
BBC News Online
Delays are expected on the Condor Rapide because of "technical issues" with the "wet muffler" on the outer-main engine.
We've done a bit of digging, apparently a "wet muffler" is a form of exhaust close to the water line which occasionally dips under the water.
As a result, delays are expected on the services between Jersey and St Malo all day.
The 09:05 from Jersey will depart for St Malo 30 minutes late, and arrive at 12:25.
The 17:15 from St Malo will arrive in Jersey 30 minutes late, at 18:05.
The 18:35 from Jersey to St Malo will depart 30 minutes late at 19:05 and arrive at 21:55.
Trading bodies to 'fall short' on giving money to States reserves
BBC Radio Guernsey
It's estimated Guernsey's States trading bodies are going to fall £2m short of their target of returning £5m by the end of 2017 to the States fund for long-term projects or expenses.
The States Trading Supervisory Board - the body responsible for assets such as Guernsey Electricity, Guernsey Post and States Works - said it will be able to return £3m.
Deputy Gavin St Pier, president of Policy and Resources, said there was an "ongoing dialogue" about what the board could "reasonably deliver" to the capital reserve pot.
He said there were opportunities for the States-owned companies to give money back to the States, but said it would need to be in such a way that does not "penalise the consumer".
New law could put honorary police under 'more pressure'
BBC Radio Jersey
Honorary police in Jersey have claimed they could come under more pressure to keep events safe when a new charge is imposed to make event organisers pay for regular officers.
This week it emerged that the organisers of Jersey Live did not make a contribution towards the cost of policing the festival in 2015 and 2016.
They were approached by the States after the event and asked to pay £20,000, which organisers said was "politely declined".
There is a law in the pipeline which means that all events must contribute towards the cost of police officers being there, charging £55 per hour, but this does not cover the island's voluntary honorary police force.
Hugh Raymond, the president of the Honorary Police Association said there was a "concern" the honorary police were not benefiting financially, and suggested a "donation" could be made towards their upkeep.
Plans for States-owned buildings put off until 2018
BBC Radio Guernsey
Plans to sell off and make more efficient use of States-owned buildings will not be debated by politicians until 2018.
The joint project was supposed to come before politicians before the end of the year, but the States Trading Supervisory Board has said the programme is now slipping into the new year.
But Deputy Gavin St Pier said some services had already been moved so the States could consider what to do with the old buildings.
Aurigny does hand luggage U-turn
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
States-owned airline Aurigny has increased its hand luggage allowance on Guernsey-UK services from today, following passenger complaints.
The airline said it had listened to customers to bring its allowance in line with other carriers.
Passengers can now take bags up to 55cm in height - 7cm longer than the previous limit.
The maximum is still slightly smaller than other airlines', including Easyjet, with whom Aurigny agreed a partnership earlier this month.
The loss-making Guernsey airline previously announced in September that increasing the allowance for the main hand luggage item would "not guarantee that everyone could take on carry-on luggage".
Instead, the airline said passengers could take a second smaller piece of carry-on luggage, which still applies.
Aurigny CEO Mark Darby said today's move would be welcomed by visitors, but the change would have an impact. He said: "People should be aware that these changes do mean it’s more likely that overhead lockers will get full on busy flights and some hand baggage may have to be taken off people and placed into the aircraft hold."
£17m spent on future hospital project so far
BBC Radio Jersey
The States have already spent £17m on Jersey's new hospital before a single brick has been laid, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.
The request, published on the States website, said spending was currently "within the allocated budget".
The debate about how the hospital will be funded will not be happening until December, but funds have already been spent in preparation for the works.
The biggest expense has been for external advisers, which have cost just over £9m so far.
"Offsite preliminary works" cost about £5m and another £1m was spent on what is described as "internal clients".
The final bill is expected to be about £460m.
