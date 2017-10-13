BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

BBC

Delays are expected on the Condor Rapide because of "technical issues" with the "wet muffler" on the outer-main engine.

We've done a bit of digging, apparently a "wet muffler" is a form of exhaust close to the water line which occasionally dips under the water.

As a result, delays are expected on the services between Jersey and St Malo all day.

The 09:05 from Jersey will depart for St Malo 30 minutes late, and arrive at 12:25.

The 17:15 from St Malo will arrive in Jersey 30 minutes late, at 18:05.

The 18:35 from Jersey to St Malo will depart 30 minutes late at 19:05 and arrive at 21:55.