BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

  1. Eight rescued from French yacht after it runs aground
  2. Inter-island ferry "has to be in place by next summer" - Jersey minister
  3. Guernsey colleges funding debates continue in the States
  4. Updates on Thursday 28 September 2017

Eight rescued from French yacht after it ran aground

BBC Radio Jersey

Eight people have been rescued after their yacht ran aground off Gorey last night.

The St Catherine's inshore lifeboat, Jersey Fire and Rescue and a local fishing boat assisted after the 45ft yacht got into difficulties on a reef just west of the harbour entrance.

It ran aground and was in danger because of strong winds and a rough sea, rescuers said.

The lifeboat was already in the area, but, because of the challenging conditions, its crew asked for extra help to save the yacht. Jersey Fire sent one of its RIB vessels, and a local fishing boat helped too.

It took an hour for all three to push the yacht off the reef and into the safety of the harbour.

It's thought the rescued vessel's hull and propeller were damaged on the rocks.

Coastguards said all of the crew on the yacht were wearing safety gear.

BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel Islands today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

