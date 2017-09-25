Man seriously hurt in gas explosion
Summary
- Man seriously hurt in Jersey gas explosion
- Link all three main Channel Islands by ferry, says Alderney politician
- Free pre-school for three and four year olds: No top up needed, insists Guernsey deputy
- Sark plea for border control for direct crossings to France
- Thousands turn out to watch Brownlee brother pipped to the top spot in the Super League Jersey Triathlon
- Updates on Monday 25 September 2017