BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

- Jersey police expect big increase in online fraud cases this year compared to 2016
- Rules need 'clarifying' around declaring States members' interests
- Competition watchdog rejects claims it doesn't have enough resources to do its job
- Updates on Thursday 21 September 2017
By Rob England
All times stated are UK
‘Right to move with the times on holiday drinking’
Guernsey Press
"About time" was the view of many islanders after Home Affairs revealed its plans to extend drinking hours on Christmas Day and Good Friday.
Online fraud cases 'expected to increase' in Jersey
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey police are expecting a four-fold increase in online fraud cases this year compared to 2016.
Figures from a Freedom of Information request revealed since 2012 there had been 236 recorded incidents of cyber-crimes involving some form of scam or fraud in Jersey.
Ch Insp Chris Beechey said the figures reflected a general trend across the UK of more crime being committed online.
He added islanders were being targeted more and more by criminals trying to get their money with a variety of tricks such as scam emails or using social media.
But most of the methods used by fraudsters were not sophisticated, he said, and islanders could avoid getting ripped off by taking simple precautions such as never giving out your bank details.
Rules need 'clarifying' around declaring States members' interests
BBC Radio Guernsey
The rules around States members in Guernsey making declarations of interests need clarifying, a deputy has said.
Two members of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture did not take part in drafting new funding proposals for the island's grant-aided colleges due to a conflict of interest.
But South East Deputy Rob Prow said he believes the current rules "lack clarity" around when a member should be excluded from discussions and debates due to a "special interest".
The president of the States committee which sets out these rules, Deputy Matt Fallaize, said discussions had to be free of "vested interests".
Rob England
BBC News Online
