BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Jersey police are expecting a four-fold increase in online fraud cases this year compared to 2016.

BBC

Figures from a Freedom of Information request revealed since 2012 there had been 236 recorded incidents of cyber-crimes involving some form of scam or fraud in Jersey.

Ch Insp Chris Beechey said the figures reflected a general trend across the UK of more crime being committed online.

He added islanders were being targeted more and more by criminals trying to get their money with a variety of tricks such as scam emails or using social media.

But most of the methods used by fraudsters were not sophisticated, he said, and islanders could avoid getting ripped off by taking simple precautions such as never giving out your bank details.