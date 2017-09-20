BBC Local Live: Channel Islands
- Ratepayers to decide how to spend £900,000 windfall from States of Jersey
- Shire horse rescued after being stuck in the mud
- 2017 'good tourist season' - Visit Guernsey
Tourism figures rise in Guernsey
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey has seen more tourists visiting the island in 2017 than in recent years, according to figures released by Visit Guernsey.
They show that visitor numbers are up 4% and the number of people staying in the island are up almost 9%.
Sean McGachan, who manages the St Pierre Park Hotel, said his rooms have been completely full a number of times over the summer, and guests tell him they love the island.
Shire horse stuck in the mud
Rob England
BBC News Online
A large shire horse has been rescued from deep mud after getting stuck in a Jersey field.
The horse, called "The Dark Destroyer", was dug out and hauled free from the site in St John on Tuesday evening.
Rob England
BBC News Online
Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, weather, travel and sport for the day.
