BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

  1. Ratepayers to decide how to spend £900,000 windfall from States of Jersey
  2. Shire horse rescued after being stuck in the mud
  3. 2017 'good tourist season' - Visit Guernsey
  4. Updates on Wednesday 20 September 2017

By Rob England

All times stated are UK

Tourism figures rise in Guernsey

BBC Radio Guernsey

Guernsey has seen more tourists visiting the island in 2017 than in recent years, according to figures released by Visit Guernsey.

They show that visitor numbers are up 4% and the number of people staying in the island are up almost 9%.

Sean McGachan, who manages the St Pierre Park Hotel, said his rooms have been completely full a number of times over the summer, and guests tell him they love the island.

They say 'Guernsey is fantastic, there's no place like it', they're all wanting to come back as well, which is great news for us.

Sean McGachanManager, St Pierre Park Hotel

Shire horse stuck in the mud

Rob England

BBC News Online

horse rescue
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service

A large shire horse has been rescued from deep mud after getting stuck in a Jersey field.

The horse, called "The Dark Destroyer", was dug out and hauled free from the site in St John on Tuesday evening.

horse rescue
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service

BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands

Rob England

BBC News Online

Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands.

We'll be bringing you all the latest news, weather, travel and sport for the day.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

