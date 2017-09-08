British Virgin Islands, Hurricane Irma: 'I have declared a state of emergency'

Law firms in Jersey are trying to contact staff in the British Virgin Islands affected by Hurricane Irma.

Mourant Ozanne , Ogier and Carey Olsen have closed their offices.

A state of emergency has been declared in the islands after they were hit by Irma.

British Virgin Islands governor Gus Jaspert said there were reports of casualties and fatalities, and help had been requested from the UK.

