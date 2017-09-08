Six arrested in Jersey drug raids
- Six arrested in Jersey drugs raids
- Jersey law firms try to contact staff in the British Virgin Islands affected by Hurricane Irma
- Guernsey's grammar school swimming pool is set to close - due to rising maintenance and repair costs.
- Jersey air display: test flights to see if Battle of Britain show will go ahead
- The Forest Parish was last night's big winner at the Floral Guernsey awards
- Live updates on Friday 8 September 2017
By Rob England
Jersey law firms close British Virgin Islands offices
Chris Rayner
BBC Radio Jersey Political Reporter
Law firms in Jersey are trying to contact staff in the British Virgin Islands affected by Hurricane Irma.
Mourant Ozanne, Ogier and Carey Olsen have closed their offices.
A state of emergency has been declared in the islands after they were hit by Irma.
British Virgin Islands governor Gus Jaspert said there were reports of casualties and fatalities, and help had been requested from the UK.
Read the story of a family from Guernsey who were evacuated from their hotel in the Dominican Republic.
Six arrested in £240k Jersey drugs bust
Rob England
BBC News Online
Six people have been arrested after police raided several properties across Jersey, seizing an estimated £240,000 worth of cannabis.
The arrests were made on Thursday and three people have since been released on bail, police said.
Two men, aged 65 and 48, and a 48-year-old woman remain in police custody for further interviews today.
Officers used intelligence gathered by Jersey Customs and Immigration Service to issue warrants for the searches.
One-hundred-thousand pounds worth of cash was also recovered.
Police are continuing to investigate.
