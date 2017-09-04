Summary
- Seven taken to hospital with drug-related issues from Weekender festival
- People in Jersey could have to wait more than a year for hospital dental appointment
- Alderney's new airline could get public subsidies
- Live updates on Monday 4 September 2017
Air Alderney applies for operating licence
BBC Radio Guernsey
A new airline, Air Alderney, is applying for its air operating certificate today after months of preparation.
The airline now has its first plane and is hoping to fly to Jersey, Cherbourg, and, eventually, the UK.
The plane is an Islander, similar to what Aurigny, operated in the late 1960s and 1970s.
The director of Visit Alderney, Helene Turner, said she believed the launch of a new carrier out of the island would offer passengers from Jersey the chance to visit on a direct flight.
Work to end Asian hornet spread in Jersey
Rob England
BBC News Online
The next few weeks are vital to stop the spread of Asian hornets in Jersey, according to the former president of the Jersey Beekeepers' Association.
On Friday, the first of what is thought to be at least five Asian hornet nests was found in the north east of the island.
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service has flown a drone near La Crete Quarry and used an infra-red camera to identify the exact location of the nest.
Bob Hogge, from the association, said it must be disposed of as soon as possible to reduce the impact on native bees.
Seven taken to hospital with suspected MDMA reaction
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
At least seven people were taken to Jersey's General Hospital from the Weekender music festival in Trinity on Saturday night.
Officers said they may have been affected after taking the drug MDMA, also known as ecstasy.
It was the first Weekender Festival, replacing Jersey Live, which ran for 12 years at the Royal Jersey Showground in Trinity.
Acts included The Happy Mondays, Wilkinson and Two Door Cinema Club.
