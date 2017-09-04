A new airline, Air Alderney, is applying for its air operating certificate today after months of preparation.

The airline now has its first plane and is hoping to fly to Jersey, Cherbourg, and, eventually, the UK.

The plane is an Islander, similar to what Aurigny, operated in the late 1960s and 1970s.

The director of Visit Alderney, Helene Turner, said she believed the launch of a new carrier out of the island would offer passengers from Jersey the chance to visit on a direct flight.