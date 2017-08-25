BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Guernsey report spells out housing need
  2. --- Island needs up to 800 more local market properties, according to a £100,000 report
  3. Jersey road closure trial after child killed
  4. Updates on Friday 25 August 2017

Live Reporting

By Rob Byrne

All times stated are UK

Get involved

BBC local Live across the Channel Islands

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands.

We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather throughout the day.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top