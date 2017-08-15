Getty Images

A former politician has spoken out against plans to slash public funding to the three grant-aided colleges by £3.5m a year.

Robert Sillars - the former education minister - lost his seat in last year's Guernsey general election, after leading efforts to abolish 11-plus selection in the States.

Mr Sillars believes his successors at the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture could be taking a "massive risk" with the education of young people, something the States could not afford "to get wrong".