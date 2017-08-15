BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

  1. Drones 'impact' on breeding birds in Jersey, says expert
  2. Ex-minister criticises funding cut plans for Guernsey colleges
  3. Updates on Tuesday 15 August 2017

Air taxi firm plans new pilot academy

Jersey Evening Post

An Uber-style air taxi service set up earlier this year to provide on-demand short-haul flights wants to open its own flying school to provide Channel Islanders the opportunity to train as commercial pilots.

Cuts to grant-aided colleges 'a massive risk' to young people

BBC Radio Guernsey

Education concept
Getty Images

A former politician has spoken out against plans to slash public funding to the three grant-aided colleges by £3.5m a year.

Robert Sillars - the former education minister - lost his seat in last year's Guernsey general election, after leading efforts to abolish 11-plus selection in the States.

Mr Sillars believes his successors at the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture could be taking a "massive risk" with the education of young people, something the States could not afford "to get wrong".

Drones 'impact' on breeding birds

BBC Radio Jersey

Drones are becoming an "increasing issue" to birds attempting to breed in Jersey, according to a local marine biologist.

Nick Jouault says the popularity of the Ecrehous - a small group of islands and rocks off Jersey - means nesting birds are under pressure from more visitors and drones.

He would like to see tighter regulations for drone flying in the area.

Drone taking off
Getty Images
BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands

Rob England

BBC News Online

Guernsey
BBC
Sunrise in Guernsey

Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands on Tuesday.

We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather throughout the day.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

