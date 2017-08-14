BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Jersey homeless 'turned away due to demand'
  2. Alderney looks for new chief executive
  3. Guernsey politician 'not prepared to see water and electricity price rises'
  4. Updates on Monday 14 August 2017

Live Reporting

By Rob England

All times stated are UK

Get involved

States trading board 'not in favour' of price rises in utilities

BBC Radio Guernsey

The politician with responsibility for the States of Guernsey's trading assets has said he does not want to see an increase in charges for basic necessities such as electricity and water.

utility bills
Getty Images

The Trading Supervisory Board is currently discussing a new policy to ensure entities such as Guernsey Water and Guernsey Electricity provide a "reasonable return" for taxpayers.

In June, attempts to introduce new taxes to meet the States of Guernsey's financial shortfall were rejected by members.

Some feared charges for basic commodities such as water, electricity and post would rise as a result, essentially taxing islanders through public services.

But the President of the States Trading Supervisory Board, Charles Parkinson, said he is "not in favour" of raising charges to provide increased dividends for the States, and would be looking into ways of controlling the amount returned to the States through public services.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Homeless 'turned away due to demand'

BBC Radio Jersey

Homeless people are being turned away from a hostel in Jersey because it's full, bosses say.

The Sanctuary hostel can house up to 23 homeless men. However, all their places are full and bosses say that on average two men are being turned away each week.

Homeless sign
Getty Images

I think there's a discussion to be had with the various providers, shelter providers, social security, social services, and with Andium, the social housing provider. Can we quantify the demand? It seems almost impossible to do.

Sean PowerSanctuary hostel
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands

Rob England

BBC News Online

Guernsey
BBC
The view from Guernsey this morning

Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands on Monday.

We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather throughout the day.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top