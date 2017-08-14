BBC Local Live: Channel Islands
Summary
- Jersey homeless 'turned away due to demand'
- Alderney looks for new chief executive
- Guernsey politician 'not prepared to see water and electricity price rises'
- Updates on Monday 14 August 2017
By Rob England
All times stated are UK
States trading board 'not in favour' of price rises in utilities
BBC Radio Guernsey
The politician with responsibility for the States of Guernsey's trading assets has said he does not want to see an increase in charges for basic necessities such as electricity and water.
The Trading Supervisory Board is currently discussing a new policy to ensure entities such as Guernsey Water and Guernsey Electricity provide a "reasonable return" for taxpayers.
In June, attempts to introduce new taxes to meet the States of Guernsey's financial shortfall were rejected by members.
Some feared charges for basic commodities such as water, electricity and post would rise as a result, essentially taxing islanders through public services.
But the President of the States Trading Supervisory Board, Charles Parkinson, said he is "not in favour" of raising charges to provide increased dividends for the States, and would be looking into ways of controlling the amount returned to the States through public services.
Homeless 'turned away due to demand'
BBC Radio Jersey
Homeless people are being turned away from a hostel in Jersey because it's full, bosses say.
The Sanctuary hostel can house up to 23 homeless men. However, all their places are full and bosses say that on average two men are being turned away each week.
