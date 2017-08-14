The politician with responsibility for the States of Guernsey's trading assets has said he does not want to see an increase in charges for basic necessities such as electricity and water.

Getty Images

The Trading Supervisory Board is currently discussing a new policy to ensure entities such as Guernsey Water and Guernsey Electricity provide a "reasonable return" for taxpayers.

In June, attempts to introduce new taxes to meet the States of Guernsey's financial shortfall were rejected by members.

Some feared charges for basic commodities such as water, electricity and post would rise as a result, essentially taxing islanders through public services.

But the President of the States Trading Supervisory Board, Charles Parkinson, said he is "not in favour" of raising charges to provide increased dividends for the States, and would be looking into ways of controlling the amount returned to the States through public services.