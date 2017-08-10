BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Summary

  1. Clinton Pringle petition 'to stop similar crash'
  2. Delays expected due to Battle of Flowers in Jersey
  3. 'Very successful' 2016 for Guernsey Water
  4. Updates on Thursday 10 August 2017

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Not a bad spot to watch from...

Clinton Pringle petition 'to stop similar crash'

The founder of a group working with the family of Clinton Pringle, the three-year-old boy who died after being hit by a van in St Helier, says their online petition is to stop a similar incident happening again.

More than 3,000 people have signed the petition, aiming to bring in stiffer penalties for driving offences which would at least equal UK law.

Clinton Pringle
Clinton Pringle was crossing a street while on holiday in Jersey in June 2016 when he was hit by a van and killed.

The driver was given a suspended jail sentence last month. Rebekah Le Gal 39, from Mont Millais admitted causing death by careless driving.

'Very successful' 2016 for Guernsey Water

Guernsey Water says 2016 was a very successful year, after returning a profit and investing in infrastructure.

The company's annual report says it will continue to invest in water facilities and maintain or improve water quality standards.

Margaret McGuinness, the water quality risk manager, said: "We've made good progress. We've invested £4.8m in improving and mainting our infrastructure."

The Battle of Flowers is here

Thousands of people are expected to line Victoria Avenue to see St Helier transformed with floral extravaganzas in the form of floats, music and dancing for Jersey's most eagerly awaited summertime event today, the Battle of flowers.

Organisers expect the area to be packed with excited spectators.

Battle of flowers
This is one of the floats from last year.

We will be there later today, but please send us any pictures you take.

BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands

Johnny O'Shea

Good morning. We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel Islands throughout the day.

We will be live at the Battle of Flowers later and would love to see your pictures.

If you want to get in touch, please email us

