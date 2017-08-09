Sussex batsman Jonty Jenner has been cleared to play for Jersey in the World Cricket League in September by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Jenner was 12th man for England's first Test against South Africa which, under ICC rules, would normally prevent him from playing for Jersey for two years.

However the Jersey Cricket Board (JCB) has been given dispensation to pick the 19-year-old for the tournament.

Jersey coach Neil MacRae is expected to announce his full squad on Friday.