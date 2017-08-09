BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Summary

  1. Pedestrian involved in collision on Queen's Road dies
  2. Jersey firms have licences for newcomers cut by hundreds
  3. Clinton Pringle family launch petition to change driving laws
  4. Senior politician in Guernsey slams plans to cut college funds
  5. Guernsey Dairy butter 'to return to shops tomorrow'
  6. Updates on Wednesday 9 August 2017

Live Reporting

By Rob England

All times stated are UK

Cricket: Jenner cleared to represent Jersey

James Law

BBC Sport Online

Sussex batsman Jonty Jenner has been cleared to play for Jersey in the World Cricket League in September by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Jenner was 12th man for England's first Test against South Africa which, under ICC rules, would normally prevent him from playing for Jersey for two years.

Jonty Jenner
Getty Images

However the Jersey Cricket Board (JCB) has been given dispensation to pick the 19-year-old for the tournament.

Jersey coach Neil MacRae is expected to announce his full squad on Friday.

BreakingPedestrian involved in collision on Queen's Road dies

The 71-year-old man involved in a collision on Queen's Road, St Helier on Friday has died in hospital.

The pedestrian has been named as John Reidy.

The States of Jersey Police say his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by Family Liaison Officers.

Anyone who saw the collision, which also involved a white Peugeot car near to the entrance of Mount Edgcumbe Flats is asked to contact police.

Top politicians in Channel Islands respond to Brexit minister visit

Rob England

BBC News Online

Top politicians in the Channel Islands have responded to a recent visit by the Brexit minister.

MP Robin Walker is the primary point of contact between the UK government and the governments of Jersey and Guernsey in relation to Brexit.

There are an awful lot of players in this story, not only the United Kingdom but all the other 27 member states, the European Commission and the European Parliament. There are an awful lot of voices at the table, and my priority and our priority as the States of Guernsey is to ensure our voice is not lost in that melee."

Deputy Gavin St PierPresident, Policy and Resources Committee, States of Guernsey

I am delighted to welcome the minister to Jersey for the first time. Through all our engagement on Brexit he has shown a comprehensive understanding of the concerns of the Crown Dependencies and has reiterated the commitment of the UK government to ensuring our views are heard as negotiations progress."

Senator Ian GorstChief Minister, States of Jersey
Missing man found

Rob England

BBC News Online

CT Plus to operate extended services in Guernsey for North Show

Rob England

BBC News Online

Jersey Post 'met targets' set by regulator

BBC Radio Jersey

Jersey Post says it has met all targets set by the Channel Islands Competition Regulator (CICRA) for the second quarter of 2017.

In June, CICRA highlighted concerns that Jersey Post had failed to meet three of its nine quality of service targets last year.

The failures were attributed to the amount of mail which should have been delivered the day after it had been posted.

Since then Jersey Post says it has made a 63% improvement in next day mail coming into the island between December 2016 and June this year, its best performance since August 2015.

Jersey Post
BBC
Demand for Guernsey butter up a third

The Guernsey Dairy tells us that the demand for Guernsey butter is currently running a third higher than it was a year ago and stocks are running low across island shops.

With a lack of butter on the shelves Guernsey Dairy is working to produce more.
Man who lived in rubbish 'still in control of faculties'

BBC Radio Jersey

Jersey's environment minister has said many efforts were made to get a man who lived in a run down caravan, to live somewhere else.

John Ainsworth, was 89 when the States authorities got involved and moved him.

They found the caravan he had been living in for 40 years had no toilet or running water and was dirty and rat infested.

Environment Minister Deputy Steve Luce said when the authorities were alerted they asked him whether he wanted to move.

hut
BBC

On a number of occasions certainly in the 70s, 80s and 90s, when I was aware of Mr Ainsworth living there, I know attempts had be made to ask him whether he wanted to go somewhere else. Certainly I was aware right until the very end that Mr Ainsworth was still in control of his faculties, still able to make choices. And as much as one might have tried to persuade him otherwise, certainly a few decades ago, he was not for moving.

Deputy Steve LuceEnvironment Minister, States of Jersey
Men 'jumping on van roof' in St Peter Port

Rob England

BBC News Online

Two men were seen jumping on the roof of a van, belonging to Guernsey Trade Windows, outside the St Peter Port fire station in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

They are appealing for information about the two men, described as being "in their early 30s", one wearing a white T-shirt and one with a beard.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or PC 130 Brown at the Guernsey Police Station on 725111.

Travel: Traffic build up on Victoria Avenue, Jersey

Rob England

BBC News Online

Jenner given thumbs up for World League Five

Tim Pryor

BBC Sport

Jersey cricketer Jonty Jenner has been given permission to play for the island at the upcoming World League Five tournament in South Africa, despite his recent appearance as England's 12th man.

Jonty Jenner
ICC/Ian Jacobs

International Cricket Council rules would normally prevent Jenner from playing for Jersey again for two years after representing another national team.

But the Jersey Cricket Board has been given special dispensation to select the Sussex batsman, partly because of the lack of time they had to consider the ramifications of the situation before Jenner's England appearance.

The Jersey squad for the event in Johannesburg will be announced this Friday.

Butter shortage: No 'on and off' switch on cows

Euan Mahy

BBC Radio Guernsey

The lack of Guernsey butter on island shop shelves is simply because "demand has actually exceeded supply", according to the general manager of the Guernsey Dairy.

Andrew Tabel said the rise in demand had been "brought about primarily by the UK butter market being exceeded by very high demand and high prices, people are actually turning to our butter now as a more competitive option".

Butter being produced at Guernsey Dairy
BBC

He said: "[The amount of butter produced] is based on the supply of cream coming into the business. [It is] indicative of how much milk is produced by the local dairy industry.

"You can't switch on and off raw milk supply giving us more or less cream.

"What we're trying to encourage farmers to do is to maintain a level production schedule across the year rather than giving us peaks and troughs."

Local Football: 4-0 victory for St Peter

BBC Sport

The Charity Cup first round saw a convincing 4-0 victory for St Peter over St Brelade with two goals from Ben Gallichan, with James Carolan and Calvin Weir also netting.

St Peter play the winners of this evening's Sporting Academics v Wanderers game in next Monday's quarter final.

ben Gallichan
Pinnacle Photo Agency
Cloudy skies across the Channel Islands

BBC Weather

It's dark cloudy skies out there across the Channel Islands, with reports of thunderstorms in Jersey and heavy rain across Guernsey.

Here's the view from Guernsey this morning:

Guernsey
BBC
The view from Guernsey
Police launch missing man appeal

Rob England

BBC News Online

A police appeal has been launched for a missing 32-year-old man.

Officers are appealing for information about Jose Amilcar Mendes who is missing in Jersey.

Jose Amilcar MENDES
States of Jersey Police
Teenagers arrested in connection with town shop thefts

Jersey Evening Post

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of larceny following the alleged theft of items from a number of shops in St Helier.

Strong wind warning

Rob England

BBC News Online

View more on twitter
Guernsey Dairy butter 'to return to shops tomorrow'

BBC Radio Guernsey

Customers are urged not to “panic buy” Guernsey Dairy butter as it is expected to return to shops following an island-wide shortage.

A dairy spokesman said production levels have continued as normal and the shortage could be the result of a spike in demand.

There has been a shortage since the weekend and the dairy says the butter is expected to return to shops on Thursday.

Guernsey butter empty shelf
BBC
Traffic delays 'inevitable' ahead of Battle of Flowers

Rob England

BBC News Online

Jersey Airport has warned road users of "inevitable" delays expected tomorrow...

Licences cut by States in first half of 2017

BBC Radio Jersey

The number of licences companies are able to give to workers coming to Jersey was cut by 283 in the first half of 2017.

It compares to 47 which were retracted in the first half of 2016.

The highest number of licences cancelled since the start of last year was in the wholesale and retail sector, followed by finance and legal and then farming and fishing.

Assistant Chief Minister, Senator Paul Routier, said the reductions were part of the government's plans for "sustainable migration" which supports the economy whilst keeping in mind the need to protect the environment and deliver sufficient quality housing.

He added, a "Population Policy" was being finalised to improve "migration controls", and is due to be debated in the States Assembly in the autumn.

Drink-driver destroys Mount Row wall in weekend crash

Guernsey Press

A drink driver levelled a roadside wall when he crashed his car on Mount Row, spraying boiling oil and debris across nearby vehicles with part of the engine left embedded in a garage door.

Cloudy with scattered showers today

BBC Weather

Skies will be on the cloudy side today with scattered showers at times.

These may turn heavy, possibly with the odd rumble of thunder. It will be windy too, so feeling fairly cool for the time of year.

Maximum temperature: 18C (64F).

In Jersey:

weather
BBC

And in Guernsey:

weather
BBC
Brexit liaison MP makes his first visit to Jersey

Jersey Evening Post

The MP liaising between the UK government and Jersey over Brexit made his first visit to the Island on Monday as part of his ongoing commitment to understanding the views of the Crown Dependencies.

Senior politician in Guernsey slams plans to cut college funds

BBC Radio Guernsey

One of Guernsey's most senior politicians is calling the plan to cut public funding to private colleges a "false economy".

education
Getty Images

The education committee has proposed cutting States grant funding by £3m to just under £1m per year.

Deputy Lyndon Trott, Vice President of the Policy and Resources Committee, said it was more cost effective to subsidise private education than to put pupils through the state education system.

But education committee member Neil Inder argues the island should not "over subsidise" private education whilst introducing and all-ability comprehensive system.

Clinton Pringle family launch petition to change driving laws

BBC Radio Jersey

The family of Clinton Pringle, the three-year-old boy who died after being hit by a van in St Helier have launched a petition calling for a change in Jersey's traffic laws.

Clinton Pringle
Pringle family

They say the States should review laws around prosecuting those guilty of using their mobile phones whilst driving, and laws should at least equal that of the UK.

The family said there was currently "no real deterrents" to prevent drivers from using a mobile phone whilst driving, such as penalty points or larger fines.

Last month 39-year-old Rebecca Le Gal was given a suspended eight month prison sentence for careless driving after she knocked down Clinton Pringle last June on Tunnel Street near the Millennium Park.

BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands

Rob England

BBC News Online

Good morning! Welcome to BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands on Wednesday.

We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, travel and weather for the day.

Don't forget to send in any comments, questions or photos.

