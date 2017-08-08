New food outlet to open in Liberty WharfJersey Evening PostPosted at 8:13 Work has started on a new convenience food outlet at Liberty Wharf as part of the Marks & Spencer refurbished store.
By Rob England
Sea lettuce removal trial thwarted by swell
BBC Radio Jersey
There will still be sea lettuce in St Aubin's Bay in Jersey for the Battle of Flowers on Thursday.
It was hoped a four-day trial, costing £8,000, in which a local company was hired to collect batches and take it miles out to sea, would clear the First Tower area.
Martin Gautier, the Assistant Director at Jersey's Department for Infrastructure said after a successful start, a large swell brought in more lettuce than had been removed half way through the trial.
Sea lettuce is properly called "ulva" and appears in St Aubin's Bay every summer.
Landfill in Guernsey hits 'record low' in 2016
BBC Radio Guernsey
The level of domestic and commercial recycling in Guernsey has increased from last year, according to the 2016 Waste Management Report.
It found landfill hit a record low of 28,000 tonnes.
The States said a downturn in the construction industry has also resulted in a big reduction in the amount of "inert" or "builders" waste.
General household recycling has also improved, with blue bag usage increasing.
But the report found bring bank figures for cardboard, tins and cans, plastic packaging and beverage cartons were all down.
Rob England
BBC News Online
