  1. Man lived among rubbish for 40 years
  2. Jersey sea lettuce removal trial 'disappointing'
  3. Recycling increase and landfill 'hits record low' in Guernsey
  4. Latest updates on Tuesday 8 August 2017

New food outlet to open in Liberty Wharf

Work has started on a new convenience food outlet at Liberty Wharf as part of the Marks & Spencer refurbished store.

Sea lettuce removal trial thwarted by swell

There will still be sea lettuce in St Aubin's Bay in Jersey for the Battle of Flowers on Thursday.

It was hoped a four-day trial, costing £8,000, in which a local company was hired to collect batches and take it miles out to sea, would clear the First Tower area.

Martin Gautier, the Assistant Director at Jersey's Department for Infrastructure said after a successful start, a large swell brought in more lettuce than had been removed half way through the trial.

Sea lettuce
Sea lettuce is properly called "ulva" and appears in St Aubin's Bay every summer.

Landfill in Guernsey hits 'record low' in 2016

The level of domestic and commercial recycling in Guernsey has increased from last year, according to the 2016 Waste Management Report.

It found landfill hit a record low of 28,000 tonnes.

Longue Hougue
The report highlighted the need for an inert waste disposal facility once Longue Hougue fills up in 2020.

The States said a downturn in the construction industry has also resulted in a big reduction in the amount of "inert" or "builders" waste.

General household recycling has also improved, with blue bag usage increasing.

But the report found bring bank figures for cardboard, tins and cans, plastic packaging and beverage cartons were all down.

Rob England

Guernsey
Cloudy skies over Guernsey this morning

Good morning! Welcome to BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands on Tuesday.

We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, travel and weather for the day.

Don't forget to send in any comments, questions or photos.

