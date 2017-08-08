There will still be sea lettuce in St Aubin's Bay in Jersey for the Battle of Flowers on Thursday.

It was hoped a four-day trial, costing £8,000, in which a local company was hired to collect batches and take it miles out to sea, would clear the First Tower area.

Martin Gautier, the Assistant Director at Jersey's Department for Infrastructure said after a successful start, a large swell brought in more lettuce than had been removed half way through the trial.

Sea lettuce is properly called "ulva" and appears in St Aubin's Bay every summer.