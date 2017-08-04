04 August: Rebelo investigation 'continuing'

Summary

  1. Perelle crash inquest: Witnesses report car was speeding
  2. Ana Rebelo murder investigation 'continuing'
  3. Pedestrian injured in collision involving car
  4. Millions will need to be spent to protect Jersey from rising seas - minister
  5. Earnings data: Guernsey incomes drop after inflation
  6. Scarecrow festival to take place
  7. Updates on Friday 4 August 2017

Late night buses to service shows

Guernsey's West and North Shows are to be serviced with late night buses, as they were last year.

The West Show at L'Eree is on 16 and 17 August.

The last buses will depart at these times:

  • WS1 to Rohais via Port Soif - 23:15
  • WS2 to St Martins Town via Longfrie - 23:30
  • WS3 to St Martins Town via Airport - 23:30
  • WS4 to L'Ancresse via Saumarez Park - 23:15
West Show
BBC

Fares will be priced at just £1 per person and Puffin Passes will be accepted on all services.

Senior Passenger Transport Officer for Driver and Vehicle Licensing, Jonathan Guilbert said: "A high number of passengers made use of the service last year, which was encouraging given the late notice of the temporary routes being introduced.

"We have further enhanced the service for 2017 to cover a broader area that will hopefully allow even more people to use the buses."

Yachtsman’s generous legacy to the RNLI

A 'significant legacy' has been left to the RNLI in Alderney.

Colin Palmer, who died in December, was a passionate and successful yachtsman who frequently sailed to Alderney from the Hamble.

Cheque handover
RNLI

It was his wish that a legacy be left and his brother John traveled to the island from Leicester to hand over the cheque to David McAllister, Alderney RNLI Station’s Lifeboat Operations Manager.

Godfrey to lead Jersey for friendly

BBC Sport

Jersey Reds face French second-tier team Vannes in a friendly on Saturday.

Having lost former captains Freeman, Phillips and Alex Rae at the end of the 2016-17 campaign and boss Harvey Biljon has yet to announce his permanent new skipper.

South Africa-born prop Roy Godfrey is set to captain the side on his first outing, with 11 of the starting 15 for the match with Vannes in line for their debuts.

Jersey Reds
Jersey Reds

I've been really impressed by the way he [Godfrey] has conducted himself and the way his voice is coming through the squad."

Harvey BiljonJersey Reds boss

The trip to France will be followed by a home friendly against Coventry and a game with Premiership outfit Harlequins before the league campaign begins in September.

Latest weather: Expect occasional showers

BBC Weather

Isolated showers will continue to spread in from the west overnight. However, some clear spells are likely too. Minimum Temperature: 15C (59F).

Weather forecast
BBC

Saturday brings the chance of an occasional shower for some at first.

However, Guernsey and Jersey will see predominantly dry weather thereafter with sunny spells for all. Maximum Temperature: 18C (64F).

Bike stolen from house overnight

BBC Radio Guernsey

A ladies royal blue Trek bike was stolen from Mount Durand, St Peter Port.

The theft took place between 17:00 on Tuesday and 09:00 on Wednesday say police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 123 Cusack on 725111 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Teachers 'disappointed' on lack of grant-aided colleges funding deal

BBC Radio Guernsey

Teachers will be "disappointed but not surprised" that no agreement has been reached on the future funding of Guernsey's three grant-aided colleges, says a union rep.

Sean McManus argues taxpayers' money should come with strings attached, to see whether it's effective in promoting social mobility and access to Blanchelande, Elizabeth, and the Ladies' colleges.

He said while nationally the union would not be in favour of government subsidising private education.

We wouldn't want to precipitate a drastic change and therefore I think for all those whose financial planning depends on this we would want clear cut arrangements put in place so that parents, so that planners have the time to build in such arrangements as will be necessary."

Sean McManusGuernsey representative, National Union of Teachers
New post for data protection

A new position to help shape the regulation of data protection the Channel Islands has been created.

It's called the shadow chair for the Data Protection Supervisory Authorities of the Channel Islands, and has been created to help the transition to new laws coming in next year.

The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will replace the existing 1995 Data Protection Directive.

The GDPR restricts transfers of EU citizens’ data to jurisdictions where the EU does not believe adequate standards of data protection are in place.

Jersey and Guernsey have been judged as providing adequate standards under the existing rules, but changes will be needed here to maintain this status.

The shadow chair will be recruited from outside Guernsey and Jersey to further ensure independence and will be paid £400 a day. The role is expected to involve 10-15 days work a year.

App for licensed taxis could make it easier to book one

Guernsey Press

Taxi drivers have urged people to get into only licensed and legal cabs, with one firm trialling an app which could make it easier to call one.

Jersey set for a purple autumn

Sarah Bailey

Broadcast Journalist, BBC Radio Jersey

Fifty thousand purple crocuses will be planted in Jersey this autumn as part of Rotary Internationals Purple4Polio campaign.

It was launched to raise funds and awareness of the deadly disease, which used to be common in the UK and rest of the world. It's rare nowadays because it can be stopped with a vaccination.

Crocuses
BBC

The purple comes from the dye used to mark the fingers of children who've had the vaccine in mass immunisation projects in places such as India.

The campaign has been highlighted with a flower bed in St Helier - with help from children at First Tower school. It'll be judged as part of the Parish entry in this year's Britain in Bloom compeition.

Motorcruiser propeller fouled near rocks off Alderney

The crew of a motorboat called for help as they were close to Garden Rocks, off Alderney's south west coast and struggling to make any progress.

One of the 37ft (11m) cruiser's two propellers had heavy rope entangling it and affecting the boat's steering and power.

Alderney's relief lifeboat launched at 12:14 and was on the scene in 10 minutes. After a tow was connected it was taken to Braye Harbour within the hour.

An RNLI spokesman said the Guernsey-registered boat had been returning to her home port from Alderney.

Fair’s child employment policy gets investigated

Jersey Evening Post

Words of advice have been given to the organisers of the Battle of Flowers funfair after concerns were raised by the Youth Court about young Islanders possibly working illegally at the attraction.

Perelle crash inquest: Witnesses report car was speeding

The inquest into the death of a couple in a car crash on Guernsey west coast has heard witness reports the car was speeding.

Stuart Moorat was driving with Georgina Le Prevost in the front passenger seat as they left a wedding reception shortly before 23:00 on Friday 21 July.

Their car left the road at Route de Catioroc and both were dead when police and members of the public reached the car.

Police road closed sign
BBC

Anne Wildman, who lives along the coast road, described seeing a vehicle go past her home at "high speed" and there were no other cars on the road.

She heard a "huge bang and saw headlights of a car going up in the air and twisting around and then turning over".

Lynton Carre, who was among a group returning to their vehicles after fishing, said they saw a vehicle travelling at "excessive speed" towards L'Eree, then the "screech of tyres and a couple of impacts".

Perelle crash inquest: Bodies released for burial

The inquest into the deaths of Stuart Moorat and Georgina Le Prevost has opened.

The couple, who has been together for two years, died at Le Catioroc on Friday 21 July after their car left the coast road.

Police inquiries and toxicology reports are yet to be completed. Their bodies have been released for burial.

FAB developer clarifies position

BBC Radio Guernsey

Protesters in Alderney on Wednesday
BBC
Protesters in Alderney on Wednesday

The company behind the proposed France-Alderney-Britain cable link has sought to clarify its stance on whether an outlet for locally-generated tidal power will form part of the project.

FAB Link Ltd said a converter station would not form part of its initial planning application in Alderney, but would come from Alderney Renewable Energy in the future should it use the cable as an outlet for power generated from the tidal race.

More than 100 people protested at Alderney's Mannez Quarry on Wednesday against the project. The quarry site is proposed to house the converter station.

FAB project development manager Chris Jenner said: "Any future tidal development and associated infrastructure, such as a converter station, would be subject to a separate application at some point in the future."

New-look Jersey set for 'fresh start'

BBC Sport

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says it feels like a new start at the club after 20 new players arrived at St Peter this summer.

Harvey Biljon
Jacqueline Ranieri
Waves on fast track to secure ‘milestone’ Air Operator’s Certificate

Guernsey Press

Securing its Air Operator’s Certificate remains Waves’ major objective, as the Uber-style airline founder said it was still on track to launch later this month.

Island 'has time to prepare for sea level rise'

BBC Radio Jersey

A report shows coastal flooding in Jersey could become more frequent as sea levels rise.

The coastal conditions climate review has shown the island may be sinking slightly and says sea levels could rise by half a metre by 2100.

The politician responsible says looking ahead gives the island time to prepare and protect its coastline.

Jersey coast
BBC

We are reducing our carbon emissions and we will continue to do that, the hope will be others around the world will continue to do that as well, so we know the risk from carbon won't be so great we have time to plan, we have time to make repairs to our sea defences, to make changes, to raise them where necessary and do other measures."

Deputy Steve LuceEnvironment Minister
Politicians urged to 'get on with' scrapping of 11-plus

BBC Radio Guernsey

Last minute suggestions and calls for alternatives to be considered are "really disruptive" and damaging, says Guernsey longest-serving politician.

Speaking about the future of secondary education - the abolition of the 11-plus and the introduction of a three-school model - Deputy Mary Lowe said the time to look at other systems has past and it's time deputies got behind the education committee.

It's the youngsters and the parents and the teachers I feel sorry for... this is serious, you can't do politicking when you're talking about education."

Deputy Mary LoweHome Affairs Committee President
Queens Road remains closed for investigation after crash

View more on twitter
Sea levels are rising... and Jersey’s sinking

Jersey Evening Post

Jersey's sea levels are predicted to rise by almost half a metre by 2100 – a trend that will be made worse by the fact that the Island is sinking, according to a new report.

Lunchtime 'altercation' witnesses sought

BBC Radio Guernsey

Police are urging anyone who saw an "altercation" between two men at the corner of St James Street and College Street, St Peter Port, to get in touch.

If you saw the incident on Thursday at 12:50 you're asked to contact PC 106 Thomas on 725111 or crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Close battle expected in re-arranged Sark to Jersey

Guernsey Press

Guernsey could be missing one or two big names, but hopes are still high of challenging for overall glory at tomorrow’s re-arranged Sark to Jersey race.

Room introduced for breastfeeding mothers

BBC Radio Jersey

Jersey's government is encouraging more mothers to breastfeed by offering a wellbeing room.

The room is for mothers who want to breastfeed or express milk.

Deputy Kristina Moore said she was aware of the pressure on many women to return to work which, can in turn, make breastfeeding difficult.

She said the States had a responsibility to help mothers.

Deputy Kristina Moore
Deputy Kristina Moore

I felt very strongly that I can't go out and ask the business community to do something that we aren't prepared to do as an organisation ourselves."

Deputy Kristina MooreHome Affairs Minister
Crematorium out of action for two weeks

BBC Radio Jersey

No services will be held at Jersey's crematorium for two weeks while the roof is replaced.

The current roof, which is 56 years old, on the building in Westmount, St Helier, is leaking.

Cremations will still go ahead.

Pedestrian injured in collision involving car

BBC Radio Jersey

A 71-year-old man has been injured in a collision with a car on Queens Road, St Helier.

Police say the injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Officers have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the crash.

Fall in working population despite overall rise

Simon Fairclough

Guernsey Political Reporter

Guernsey's population increased by 105 during the year ending 30 September 2016, according to States data released today.

However, there was a fall in the working population, with 144 fewer people in the 16 to 64 age group compared to 12 months before.

In contrast there were increases of 1.7% and 1.2% in the 65 to 84, and 85 and over groups, so an increase in those above the current pension age.

A total of 62,821 people were living in Guernsey at the end of September 2016.

Graph of Guernsey birth and death rates
States of Guernsey
Guernsey's Chalmers at Athletics World Championship

BBC Sport

Guernsey's Cameron Chalmers will compete in the Athletics World Championship in London next Saturday afternoon.

The 20-year-old will compete in the 4x400m relay event for Team GB.

Colleges funding: 'Drastic change' not needed

BBC Radio Guernsey

Guernsey's three private college buildings
BBC

A spokesman for the National Union of Teachers in Guernsey has said he supports the government continuing to subsidise grant-aided colleges, despite anticipating fellow members in the UK would be against it.

Education will release plans for future college funding from 2019 on Monday. Blanchelande, Elizabeth, and The Ladies' colleges have already gone public saying they've been unable to reach an agreement with the States.

Sean McManus said the local position was at odds with a general reluctance to see public funds spent on private educations.

"But we are where we are in Guernsey, we wouldn't want to precipitate drastic change."

"Clear-cut arrangements" were needed, he said, so parents can plan financially.

Road closed after 'serious' road crash

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

View more on twitter
Torteval Scarecrow Festival: Some of last year's favourites

Guernsey's Torteval parish is preparing for an influx of visitors this weekend as it hosts its annual scarecrow festival. Here are some of last year's entries...

Dalek scarecrows
BBC
These Dalek scarecrows were last year's winning entry in the Guernsey competition
Scarecrows
BBC
Olivia (right) celebrates the turtle of the same name that somehow found her way to Guernsey last summer

Here's more on Olivia the injured turtle that was released in Gran Canaria.

Scarecrows
BBC
Last year's festival took place not long after the Brexit vote - this entry poked fun at it
Weather: Cool day in the Channel Islands

Bee Tucker

BBC Weather

It will be a pretty decent day in the Channel Islands, with the small risk of a shower.

Although there will be some cloud about.

It will be on the cool side, possibly reaching a high of 20C (68F).

Channel Islands forecast
BBC
Tree down in the Forest

View more on twitter
Honesty stall money box taken

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

A blue money box has been "forcibly removed" from an honesty stall, according to Guernsey Police.

It's thought the box was taken from the grass triangle on Route Isabelle, St Peter Port, sometime between the evening of Monday 24 July and 06:00, the following morning.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Guernsey Police or Crimestoppers anonymously.

Torteval readies itself for scarecrow festival

BBC Radio Guernsey

Scarecrow
BBC

Guernsey's Torteval parish is preparing for an influx of visitors this weekend as it hosts its annual scarecrow festival.

The popular event usually raises thousands of pounds, with this year's proceeds going towards the cost of repairs to the parish church spire.

Helper Sue Aldwell says they are hard at work.

"Everything is home produced, everybody works together and welcomes everybody, it's a fabulous event," she said.

Population data snapshot

View more on twitter
Millions will need to be spent to protect Jersey from rising seas - minister

BBC Radio Jersey

Map of Jersey
National Oceanography Centre

Rising sea levels will cost Jersey tens of millions of pounds in the future, according to the island's Environment Minister.

A new coastal conditions climate review has shown sea levels could rise by 0.5m by 2100.

Deputy Steve Luce said the Department for Infrastructure had already started investing in the sort of sea defences Jersey will need.

Work had already begun on a section of Beaumont's sea wall, he said.

Overall, the cost would be "many tens of millions of pounds, over the whole island, over the whole of the next forty or fifty years", said Deputy Luce.

Earnings data: Guernsey incomes drop after inflation

Simon Fairclough

Guernsey Political Reporter

Data table showing median earnings
States of Guernsey

Islanders were earning less in real terms at the end of March 2017 than the previous year. according to data released today by the States of Guernsey.

Guernsey's latest Quarterly Population, Employment and Earnings Bulletin shows there were 2,420 employing organisations in Guernsey in March 2017, 1.3% fewer than in March 2016.

The finance sector remains the island's largest employer with 6,747 jobs - more than a fifth of the island's total.

Median earnings at the end of March 2017 were £31,773 which, compared with a year earlier, was 1.8% higher.

However, once inflation was taken into account, islanders were actually earning 0.6% less.

Weather: Sunny spells

BBC Weather

There will be sunny spells later today after a cloudy start.

The sunshine will continue and isolated showers will develop through the day too, but for most it will remain dry and sunny.

Jersey:

Jersey forecast
BBC

Guernsey:

Guernsey forecast
BBC
Ana Rebelo murder investigation 'continuing'

BBC Radio Jersey

Ana Rebelo
States of Jersey Police

Police in Jersey are still investigating the murder of Ana Rebelo, four months on.

The 51-year-old died at her home in St Helier on the 4 April.

A post-mortem examination indicated she had been strangled. Police said two suspects remain on bail, but there is no suggestion people are at risk.

