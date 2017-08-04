Guernsey's West and North Shows are to be serviced with late night buses, as they were last year.

The West Show at L'Eree is on 16 and 17 August.

The last buses will depart at these times:

WS1 to Rohais via Port Soif - 23:15

WS2 to St Martins Town via Longfrie - 23:30

WS3 to St Martins Town via Airport - 23:30

WS4 to L'Ancresse via Saumarez Park - 23:15

Fares will be priced at just £1 per person and Puffin Passes will be accepted on all services.

Senior Passenger Transport Officer for Driver and Vehicle Licensing, Jonathan Guilbert said: "A high number of passengers made use of the service last year, which was encouraging given the late notice of the temporary routes being introduced.

"We have further enhanced the service for 2017 to cover a broader area that will hopefully allow even more people to use the buses."