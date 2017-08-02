Liberation sailings cancelled due to exhaust fault
Politician offers apology to conduct committee
BBC Radio Jersey
A States member accused of lying to Jersey's States and the care inquiry has apologised if any politician felt misled by his answers in a debate nearly nine years ago.
Deputy Andrew Lewis is waiting to find out whether the Privileges and Procedures Committee think he breached the code of conduct.
He said he had not intended to mislead the States in an answer he gave about the suspension of Graham Power as chief police officer.
Liberation sailings cancelled due to exhaust fault
BBC Radio Guernsey
Condor's Liberation sailings have been cancelled today after a fault was identified with the exhaust system on the ship's starboard main engine.
The company said the fault affects the vessel's maneuverability on reduced power, with the boat having to operate from Poole to the Channel Islands on two engines, in predicted wind speeds of up to 40 knots.
It was therefore necessary to cancel the sailings, Condor said.
The company's amended today's Rapide schedule to provide a link for all passengers travelling between Jersey and Guernsey.
