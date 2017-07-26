Fires in Jersey homes 'five-year high'
- Number of fires in Jersey homes reach 'five-year high'
- Floating wind farm could be 'vital' to reach renewable energy target
- Updates for Wednesday 26 July 2017
Gambler raided dead partner’s accounts
Jersey Evening Post
A man who used an online gambling account to empty the bank accounts of his dead partner has escaped a prison sentence.
Jersey Gas 'under investigation' by tax officials
Chris Rayner
BBC Radio Jersey Political Reporter
Tax officials are investigating whether the company that owns Jersey Gas removed millions from its reserves to avoid paying tax.
Nearly £30m in reserves was removed last year after the company was taken over by a city investment company.
Although privately owned, Jersey Gas is liable for 20% tax on its profits in Jersey. Last year it was taken over by Ancala Partners, based in the City of London, which owns Southern Water and a number of green energy companies.
Assistant Minister for Treasury and Resources Constable John Refault has said tax officials are looking at the accounts, as the company may have created a debt to reduce profits.
If the company is found to have removed the money to avoid tax, Jersey Gas will be billed for the tax it should have paid, but if it is proved the money was removed to invest elsewhere in the group of companies, then no action will be taken by the authorities.
A spokesperson from Jersey Gas says it is in a good financial position and is continuing to invest in its services in Jersey.
