New inspections for Jersey children's services
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey.
Related Video and Audio
Play audio 25/07/2017 from BBC Radio Guernsey
Play audio 25/07/2017 from BBC Radio Jersey
Play audio 25/07/2017 from BBC Radio Guernsey
Play audio 25/07/2017 from BBC Radio Jersey
RTL
Summary
- Independent inspections for Jersey children's services following the Care Inquiry Report
- Guernsey skin cancer rates 'higher than levels in South West and England'
- Alderney residents could have ultimate say on go-ahead for FAB power cable project
- Updates for Tuesday 25 July 2017
Live Reporting
By Rob England
All times stated are UK
Get involved
BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands
Rob England
BBC News Online
Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands.
We've got all the latest news, travel and weather for Jersey and Guernsey.
If you'd like to get in touch, please send us an email.