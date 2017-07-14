The number of applications from people in Guernsey to study at UK Universities has dropped by 21% this year, UCAS figures show.

Some 260 people applied from Guernsey to start studying later this year, down from 330 the year before.

It's the fewest number of applications in the past five years, and mirrors an overall decline in UK applications by the 30 June 2017 deadline.

In the UK, 649,700 applied, 4% down on 2016.

Jersey's number of applications has increased marginally, up from 560 to 570 - the highest in five years.