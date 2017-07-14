Rules 'stretched in finance quarter development'
- Arrest after 'attempted burglary' at Guernsey jeweller's
- Guernsey Police investigating missing milk
- Rules "stretched in Jersey finance quarter development" - scrutiny panel
- Jersey Airport layout being changed following passenger complaints
- Guernsey's Heather Watson through to mixed doubles semi-finals at Wimbledon
- Updates on Friday 14 July
Guernsey university applications down a fifth
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
The number of applications from people in Guernsey to study at UK Universities has dropped by 21% this year, UCAS figures show.
Some 260 people applied from Guernsey to start studying later this year, down from 330 the year before.
It's the fewest number of applications in the past five years, and mirrors an overall decline in UK applications by the 30 June 2017 deadline.
In the UK, 649,700 applied, 4% down on 2016.
Jersey's number of applications has increased marginally, up from 560 to 570 - the highest in five years.
Jersey Reds: Four new signings for Championship club
BBC Sport
Jersey Reds have announced four new signings ahead of the 2017-18 Championship campaign.
Lock Jerry Sexton, who's the brother of British and Irish Lions fly-half Jonny, has joined after facing the Reds three times last season for London Irish.
Former Welsh Under-20s international back-row Rory Pitman, Australian scrum-half Tim Duschene and South African back Scott van Breda have also signed for Harvey Biljon's side.
201 Squadron to take on anti-submarine and search and rescue roles
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
Guernsey's reformed 201 Squadron will fly the new US-made P-8A Poseidon from 2021.
Here are some facts about the aircraft:
Ex-politician sues bowls clubs for refusing him membership
Jersey Evening Post
A former Senator is suing four lawn bowling clubs who he claims have caused him ‘embarrassment and hurt’ by refusing to admit him as a member.
Police investigating missing milk
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey Police are appealing for information after a crate containing 20 litres of semi-skimmed milk was taken from a milk van in the Trinity Square, St Peter Port.
The incident occurred on Thursday 13 July, between 06:15 and 07:15.
Former Bailiff offers abuse apology
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's former Bailiff has offered an apology to abuse victims for a speech he made in 2008.
However, Senator Sir Philip Bailhache disagreed with the findings of the Jersey Care Inquiry, which said the speech he made about child abuse had been a "grave political error".
Speaking in 2008, Sir Philip said while all child abuse was scandalous, it was "the denigration of Jersey and her people that is the real scandal".
The inquiry report said he made a mistake in linking Jersey's reputation to the abuse investigation.
Despite offering an apology, Sir Philip said no victims of abuse had ever contacted him to say they were upset by his comments.
201 Squadron to fly again
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
Guernsey's 201 Squadron will return to the skies in 2021.
Along with 120 Squadron, it is being reformed to fly the first of the P-8A Poseidon planes, which will carry out anti-submarine and also maritime search and rescue roles.
The origins of 201 Sqn can be traced back to 1914 and it has been linked to the island since 1939.
Last day for your views on working longer
BBC Radio Guernsey
Today is the final day to have your say on proposals to support people in Guernsey to enable them to work for longer.
It follows a decision by the States to increase Guernsey's pension age to 70 by 2049.
The Committee for Employment and Social Security has been consulting islanders on their Longer Working Lives proposals.
Jersey-bound jet makes emergency landing after bird strike
Jersey Evening Post
A passenger jet en route to Jersey was forced to make an emergency landing following a bird strike during take-off.
GFC fixtures released for 2017/18
BBC Sport
GFC will kick off their Isthmian Division One South campaign at home for the first time ever.
They start the season at home to East Grinstead Town on Saturday 12 August for the season's curtain raiser.
The Sarnians then head to Lewes for their first away match on Wednesday 16 August.
Over Christmas, they face Greenwich Borough away on the 23 December, before returning home to take on Horsham on Boxing Day.
They end the season in 2018 with games against Phoenix Sports at home on Sunday 22 April, and then Cray Wanderers away on Saturday 28 April.
Women’s Development Forum is taking a break to reshape
Guernsey Press
The Women’s Development Forum is taking a six-month break and will use that time to reinvent itself for a comeback in 2018.
Internees at German religious festival
Annie Knowlson
Broadcast Journalist, BBC Radio Jersey
Former Jersey internees are attending a local festival in the town where they were imprisoned during World War Two.
The group from Jersey has travelled to Bad Wurzach to mark the friendship between the town and the island.
They will watch the parade of the Holy Blood Festival, in which Jersey's Catholic Dean, Monsignor Nicholas France, will travel in a special carriage with the local Bishop covered in flowers as part of a procession including 1,200 horses.
'Epic' triathletes still going strong
Finance centre's £50m loss 'concealed'
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey scrutiny panel has claimed a confidential report predicted the Waterfront finance development would make a loss of £50m, but was not shown to States members before they approved plans.
The panel has reviewed how the development progressed and its financial implications.
Panel chairman Deputy John le Fondre said the necessary pre-let requirements weren't signed before work began so it shouldn't have been allowed to start.
He also claimed to have seen a confidential report which concluded the development would make a loss instead of the £70m profit initially forecast.
Deputy Le Fondre claimed ministers must have known about it before the States debate.
Jersey-born Pitman makes switch to Pompey
Tim Pryor
BBC Sport
Jersey-born striker Brett Pitman has completed his move from Ipswich Town to Portsmouth on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.
The 29-year-old has had previous spells with Bournemouth and Bristol City.
"I don't see this as a drop down, I see it as an opportunity to push on and hopefully get promoted again," he said.
Mediator proposal in taxi fares dispute
Jersey Evening Post
A mediator will be appointed to help resolve a dispute over fare structures between the Infrastructure Minister and taxi and cab drivers, if proposals are passed by the States.
What on earth was that? Watson into mixed doubles semis
BBC Sport
Watch some of the best shots from Guernsey's Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen's win over Rohan Bopana and Gabriela Dabrowski in the mixed doubles quarter-finals at Wimbledon.
They are third up today on court number one later.
Window damaged in 'attempted burglary'
BBC Radio Guernsey
This is the window at Time Jewellers, on The Bridge, St Sampsons, which was damaged overnight.
A man's been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary.
Watson third up in mixed doubles today
BBC Sport
Guernsey's Heather Watson and partner Henri Kontinen are third up today on court number one for their Wimbledon mixed-doubles semi-final.
Play gets under way at 13:00, with two women's doubles semi-finals before the Sarnian plays.
Watson and Finland's Kontinen, who won the title last year, face Brazilian Bruno Soares and Russian Elena Vesnina, in the semi-finals.
They progressed after a 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 7-5 win over India's Rohan Bopanna and Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and will play the second-seeded pair.
Diver treatment 'too expensive' for insurer
BBC Radio Guernsey
Insurance for some divers in Guernsey is being withdrawn over concerns the cost of treatment for decompression sickness is too expensive to cover.
One provider has withdrawn its policy for Guernsey divers after the introduction of a one-off fee of £30,000 for the use of Guernsey's hyperbaric chamber, which is rarely used.
Such chambers are used to treat divers with decompression sickness - the bends - if they surface too quickly, resulting in nitrogen bubbles forming in blood.
The BBC understands some divers are having to stop until they can find a new policy.
It cost the Health and Social Care Committee £36,000 to maintain the chamber in the first six months of 2017.
The facility was previously provided by St John until 2014, but is now rented by the committee.
The chamber hasn't been used yet this year, but was on four separate occasions in 2016.
'Broken' duo into fifth day of challenge
Hopes to get mothers to breastfeed 'for longer'
BBC Radio Jersey
Keeping Jersey's mothers breastfeeding for longer will be one of the aims of a new healthy eating plan for Jersey.
Rates on the island are already relatively high, with 74% of mothers breastfeeding newly-born babies.
However, the rate falls below 50% after children reach two months.
The hope is to get new mothers to breastfeed for the first six months.
Weather: Dry with some sunny spells
BBC Weather
It will be a dry day with plenty of sunny spells developing across all parts.
In the light winds and sunny spells it will feel pleasantly warm.
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Arrest after damage at jewellers
BBC Radio Guernsey
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary after an incident at a Guernsey jewellers overnight, Guernsey Police have confirmed.
Co-owner of Time Jewellers on the Bridge, Martin Search, told BBC Radio Guernsey he discovered a damaged window this morning.
No items were stolen, but considerable damage was caused.
Police said they became aware of the incident at 04:00.
Deputy challenges hydrocarbons spend
BBC Radio Guernsey
A Guernsey politician is challenging the need for the States to spend money investigating the delivery of liquid and gas fuel to the island.
The Environment and Infrastructure Committee spent £830,000 last year looking into the options for its hydrocarbon supply programme.
The work is on-going, but Deputy Barry Paint has sent written questions to the committee to scrutinise the spending so far.
Teach youngsters about Wurzach - Deputy
Annie Knowlson
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey deputy says the island needs to keep relations strong with a German town by teaching younger generations about their joint history.
St Helier has been twinned with Bad Wurzach since 2002.
A group of former Second World War internees have returned there this week to see the religious Holy Blood Festival.
Deputy Murray Norton said Jersey needed to go further if the island was going to keep this link for years to come.
Airport changes following feedback
BBC Radio Jersey
The layout of Jersey's airport is being changed following passenger complaints.
The security area had been a concern and now authorities are planning to give passengers more room to prepare for X-ray machines and then to re-pack belongings afterwards.
There will also be a dedicated security lane for passengers requiring special assistance, while the queuing lanes will be re-arranged.
Watson through to mixed doubles semi
BBC Sport
Guernsey's Heather Watson and partner Henri Kontinen are through to the semi-finals of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon.
They beat Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski 7-6 4-6 5-7.
Breaking'Smash and grab' at Guernsey jewellers overnight
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey Police are investigating after what is being described as a "smash and grab" theft at Time Jewellers on the Bridge, St Sampsons.
Owner Martin Search told BBC Radio Guernsey he discovered a series of broken windows this morning.
It's not yet clear what has been stolen.
Police confirmed they were called to the shop at 04:00. Officers said an investigation was ongoing.
Rules 'stretched' in development - scrutiny panel
BBC Radio Jersey
A panel looking at how Jersey's controversial finance quarter development has progressed has said rules have been stretched.
Key parts of the masterplan for Jersey's Waterfront may never materialise, according to a critical review of the area by the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel.
The controversial Jersey International Finance Centre is at the centre of the review. When work began, protesters claimed the company hadn't secured enough tenants in advance before starting.
In its report, the panel said the States-owned company stretched the pre-let conditions which had been imposed on it by starting work when only a quarter of the building had been pre-let.
It also claimed to have evidence that the scheme was forecast to make a £50m loss rather than the £75m profit which was predicted when the States debated it.
Lee Henry, of the States of Jersey Development Company, said they always acted in government's best interests, and welcomed a review of the plan.
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Good morning!
Welcome to Local Live in the Channel Islands on Friday - a day when we often look back and reflect on our achievements for the working week.
If like me, things are looking sparse, take comfort from these people:
Warren Mauger and Philip Smith are into Ironman five out of seven this morning. That's a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride and a marathon every day for the past five days.
They've also been joined by other islanders doing challenges of their own.
We've got all the latest from them and the islands' news, travel and weather.
If you'd like to get in touch, please send us an email.