Guernsey sprinter Cameron Chalmers finished second this morning in his 400m heat at the European Under-23 Championships to go through to the semi-finals in Poland.

The 20-year-old, who is part of the Great Britain team for next month's World Championships, ran within himself to record a time of 47.25 seconds - well outside his personal best.

Getty Images

The top three from each heat qualified to the next round, which Chalmers will run in tomorrow afternoon.