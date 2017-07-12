Warning signs at pools after wave injuries
Summary
- Warning signs at pools after Guernsey wake wave injuries investigation
- Ex-Jersey chief minister denies putting pressure on to suspend police chief
- Wide-ranging plan for future of Jersey due to be unveiled
- Guernsey States launches customer care charter
- Jersey's Customs and Immigration team preparing for implications of Brexit
- Updates on Wednesday 12 July
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Shaken, not stirred: Jersey car plate not the most expensive in the Channel Islands
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
A number plate sold at auction in Jersey this morning for £73,000 might be the island's most expensive ever, but it is way off the Channel Islands' record.
A number plate bearing the number 007, sold at auction in Guernsey in 2015, is the most expensive.
Then, an anonymous bidder paid £240,000 for the plate - presumably a James Bond fan.
The sum falls short of the UK record, but exceeded the expectation of auctioneers, who estimated the value at £60,000.
It must've have been an auction with a licence to thrill.
Condor report into bathing pools wave 'indicates other lines of inquiry'
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
Warning signs have been put up at La Vallette Bathing Pools by Guernsey's harbour authorities.
They warn users to "be aware of the potential impacts of wave action from passing ships".
A statement from Guernsey Harbours said a report from Condor about the incident on Saturday, which saw five teenages taken to hospital, "provided valuable information".
It said the harbour master’s investigation and initial consideration of the report found "there may be a number of other lines of inquiry to pursue".
The statement said no further comment would be made and it was not clear how long the investigation would take.
Weather update: Dry overnight
BBC Weather
It will remain dry overnight with largely clear skies and light winds leading to a cooler night than of late. Minimum temperature: 16C (61F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Jersey captaincy 'a great honour' - Perchard
James Law
BBC Sport Online
New Jersey cricket captain Charles Perchard says it is "a great honour" to have been given the role.
The 24-year-old seam bowler, known as Chuggy, replaces Peter Gough as skipper and will lead the side in World Cricket League Division Five in South Africa later this year.
"I've been working very hard over the past seven or eight years of my career, and to receive this title is a great honour," Perchard told BBC Radio Jersey.
"We've had a couple of informal discussions after a few beers, on various occasions, and I knew my name was in the hat. To have got the confirmation was great."
It takes a brave person to wear a birthday suit like this...
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
Here's Caine Mundy in his birthday suit. No, not THAT birthday suit, but a suit for his birthday.
The Jersey lad is down at Wimbledon for the first time today, and he's celebrating his 27th.
Unsurprisingly, his beach-inspired threads are creating waves around the Wimbledon grounds.
"I had about a dozen people asking for photos in about an hour," he laughed.
His dad, Paul, who was dressed much more conservatively, didn't fancy it.
"I haven't got the guts to wear that," he said.
Speed limits under review, but major changes unlikely
Guernsey Press
A wide-ranging review of speed limits is being carried out in a bid to improve road safety.
Ex-chief minister denies putting pressure on to suspend police chief
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's former chief minister has denied that he put pressure on a home affairs minister to suspend the island's police chief.
Frank Walker was responding to comments in the Care Inquiry Report which questioned the suspension of Graham Power.
Mr Power was suspended in 2008 over the way he handled an inquiry into former children's home Haut de la Garenne. He was suspended but never disciplined.
He was suspended by the home affairs minister of the time, Deputy Andrew Lewis.
Frank Walker said he agreed with the decision but didn't force it.
Viking tapestry in town
Connor Burgher
The Rollo Tapestry is currently on display in Jersey in the former magistrates' court on Seale Street.
The 23m of embroidery depicts the life of Viking leader Rollo in the style of the famous Bayeux Tapestry.
It contains 30 hand-embroidered scenes relating to the Rollo’s times, his Viking raids, the agreement with King Charles the Simple in 911, his baptism, and his efforts to take best possible care of conceded territory.
Alternative air link being discussed
The speaker is James Labouchere, of Warrior (Aero-Marine) Limited, which has developed seaplane technology.
The talk is on Monday between 12:00 and 14:00.
Bus driver 'failed to follow procedure'
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Guernsey bus operator CT Plus said a driver caught on video turning down a narrow road off an agreed route “failed to follow the correct procedure”.
The footage, which appeared on a Facebook page called Guernsey's Shameful Driving, has been criticised by members of the group.
After an investigation, a spokesman for CT Plus said it would now follow "internal procedures".
The narrow one-way road the bus turned into has a width restriction of six feet.
Local Traffic and Highway Services regulations state buses are permitted only to travel on roads with a width of 8ft 2in, and "on routes approved by the Transport Services".
Guernsey Police said they had not received a complaint in relation to the incident.
Huge rise in the value of drugs seizures
Jersey Evening Post
There has been a massive rise in the value of seizures of the party drug ecstasy.
In bloom: we celebrate 25 years of Floral Guernsey
BBC Radio Guernsey
Calling time: Clock specialist brought in for historic repairs
BBC Radio Guernsey
Engineer Dave Clarke from the Cumbria Clock Company is the man tasked with restoring St James's historic clock.
The clock was made in the 1860s for the Guernsey building, but has not been fully operational for a few months.
Jersey would grow with Uefa - Cassidy
BBC Sport
Jersey manager Martin Cassidy says his side's performances against "top opposition" show they would "become competitive" at international level.
The Channel Islanders lost 2-1 on Tuesday to Leicester Under-23s, who they have played twice in three months.
Jersey's bid to join Uefa was rejected last year, but their appeal against the decision was heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on 28 June.
"We've got a really good foundation that we think we could grow," he said.
Cassidy added to BBC Radio Jersey: "With the support that Uefa would give we can build and build and become - I don't know about a force - but certainly become competitive."
Jersey's most expensive number plate is sold
Jersey Evening Post
A two-digit registration plate has sold for £73,000 at auction - making it the island's most expensive number plate.
Paper straw switch 'great news'
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
A recycling company that called for a tax on plastic straws has welcomed the decision of a Channel Island pub chain to switch to paper straws.
The Liberation Group, which has more than 100 establishments in the Channel Islands and the West County, said it made the decision on environmental grounds.
A spokesman for BusinessWaste.co.uk said it was "great news".
Guernsey Police share terror advice
Children's commissioner 'could serve both islands'
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's new children's commissioner could be shared with Guernsey.
Jersey Chief Minister Ian Gorst said he was pushing ahead with plans for the role, which has been recommended by the Jersey Care Inquiry.
Representatives from the Jersey Appointments Commission are meeting other officials today to prepare the recruitment process.
Senator Gorst said he wanted to get an advertisement into the media by the end of July and that "ultimately, this could be a Channel Island appointment".
Vote ends to stop Bellozanne action
BBC Radio Jersey
Parishioners in St Helier have voted not to continue legal action over the Bellozanne Covenant.
The agreement meant the parish didn't have to pay for its waste to be treated while the site was at Bellozanne.
However, since the waste site has moved to the waterfront, the Infrastructure Department argued the covenant was no longer valid.
Constable Simon Crowcroft had fought the decision in the courts, but lost.
Last night, a parish assembly voted 29 to four to stop the legal action.
Extra port checks after migrants try to reach Jersey
Jersey Evening Post
Travellers are being urged to be patient at the ports to allow Customs officers to carry out more stringent checks in the wake of several attempts by migrants and refugees to reach Jersey.
Historic clock repairs under way
BBC Radio Guernsey
The clock at Guernsey's St James's Concert Hall should be up and running again by September.
The clock was made in the 1860s, and has not been fully operational for a few months.
It's now being repaired by the Cumbria Clock Company.
Perchard appointed Jersey skipper
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Jersey have appointed Farmers-Caesareans seam bowler Charles Perchard as their new captain following Peter Gough's decision last November to step down from the role.
The 24-year-old, known as Chuggy, will lead the team in South Africa in September as they play in World Cricket League Division Five.
All-rounder Anthony Kay has been named vice-captain by coach Neil MacRae.
Multiple complaints among 1,293 against financial service firms
Guernsey Press
A surprisingly high number of complaints made against financial services businesses in the Channel Islands by consumers includes a number of multiple complaints, the regulator has confirmed.
CI pub chain third to heed straw call
BBC Science and Environment
A pub chain operating in the Channel Islands has become the third in the UK to stop using plastic straws, following recent warnings about increasing quantities of plastics large and small in the world's oceans.
The Liberation Group, based in the West Country and Jersey and Guernsey, is supporting Jersey’s Straws Suck campaign.
It follows a BBC News story highlighting a plea for plastic straws to be taxed because so many of them get blown into water courses.
'Unique' fortifications 'need protecting'
BBC Radio Jersey
A member of the Channel Islands Occupation Society has described recent damage to World War Two fortifications in Jersey as "widespread".
Restorer Tony Pike said one recently-restored wartime gun at Les Landes was permanently damaged by fire, and other sites at Noirmont and Corbiere had been daubed with graffiti.
Police officers with dogs are to patrol fortifications after a spate of vandalism and attempted break-ins.
Education future views sought
BBC Radio Guernsey
Parents, carers and learners in post-16 education are being asked for their views on the future of the island's schools and colleges.
The States of Guernsey is holding another drop-in session today in the Campus Hall at Les Ozouets between 15:30 and 17:30 as part of a review of services.
Yesterday, meetings took place with Baubigy School's parents, as well as those with children at Vale, Amherst, and Hautes Capelles.
Jet ski crash victim to undergo third operation
Jersey Evening Post
A lawyer who suffered horrific leg injuries in a jet ski accident in St Brelade’s Bay is to undergo a third operation at a specialist trauma unit in the UK.
Top politician backs change in Bailiff role
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's chief minister said he is certain the dual roles of the Bailiff will be split.
Senator Ian Gorst was commenting after a recent care inquiry report raised questions about the Bailiff being the head of the island's courts and the States of Jersey.
Deputy Montfort Tadier has brought a plan to the States to separate the roles.
While Senator Gorst said he supported the idea, he added that he believed a group should look at how the Bailiff could be replaced as head of the States before a debate on the subject.
Floral Guernsey 25th anniversary being celebrated
BBC Radio Guernsey
BBC Radio Guernsey is celebrating 25 years of Floral Guernsey this morning with a special broadcast from outside Town Church in St Peter Port.
Jenny Kendall-Tobias is live, finding out about the island's fine floral traditions until 13:00.
You can hear from the organisation's patron Dame Mary Perkins; and one of the driving forces of Floral Guernsey since its outset, Peter Falla.
Perchard named as cricket captain
Care inquiry: Former chief minister was 'in shock'
BBC Radio Jersey
A former Jersey chief minister has disagreed with the findings of a care inquiry, which suggested authorities were only interested in preserving the island's reputation when allegations of child abuse first broke.
Frank Walker said he and his ministers were so shocked by what was being revealed that they found it hard to believe at first.
The report claimed that the authorities were overly concerned the island's international standing could be harmed by the revelations.
Environment concerns prompt straw change
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
A Channel Island pub and restaurant group has claimed its the largest in the industry to switch from plastic to paper straws, prompted by environmental concerns.
The Liberation Group said plastic straws were particularly harmful to marine life, with more than one million seabirds and 100,000 mammals killed by plastic waste each year.
In May, a UK waste disposal firm described the straws as the "ultimate in human wastefulness" and called for them to be taxed.
Liberation said it would phase them out from all of its 100 establishments across the Channel Islands and the West Country.
£1.5 million of funding for Children’s Commisioner
Jersey Evening Post
Almost £1.5 million has been set aside over the next two-and-a-half years to create the position of a Children’s Commissioner – who will earn a six-figure salary.
Immigration report highlights Brexit impact
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's Customs and Immigration Service's annual report has highlighted the "significant" impact the UK's withdrawal from the EU is likely to have on its service.
It said a number of key areas need looking at, including: immigration, the movement of goods, financial services, agriculture and fisheries, and transport and communications.
Two officers are working on Brexit-related projects, which involve planning for different scenarios.
Senior managers are also working with UK departments such as the Home Office, HM Revenue & Customs and the Department for Exiting the EU to look at what issues and needs Jersey may have when it comes to people moving in and out of the Common Travel Area, and also the movement of goods between the UK, the EU and the rest of the world.
It's also liaising with the UK Passport Office about the future format of Jersey's passport. There are about 80,000 currently in circulation.
Alderney explores sea benefits
BBC Radio Guernsey
The States of Alderney is looking at how it can develop the seas around the island to provide long-term economic benefits.
A film screened on the island last night explored islanders' connection to the ocean around them.
Powerful tides are already being exploited by Alderney Renewable Energy, which is developing a 300-megawatt project with the aim of completion by 2023.
The government consultation is looking at how the sea can benefit the whole community, and also includes measures to conserve and protect the marine environment.
It is also due to see staff from the United Nations visit Alderney.
Weather: Sunny spells this afternoon
BBC Weather
Cloudy at first, then sunny spells later today. Feeling slightly warmer than Tuesday.
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Guernsey government launches Customer Charter
Simon Fairclough
Guernsey Political Reporter
The States of Guernsey has launched a charter today, setting out the level of customer care expected from all government services.
It emphasises the importance of providing services to the community which are quick, easy, accessible, value for money, friendly, helpful, and meeting everyone's needs.
The States of Guernsey said it was "an opportunity for public sector staff to focus on what is important", and for the community to offer feedback on the level of service they expected.
States Chief Operating Officer Jason Moriarty said: "The charter will sit alongside a complaints process that is being re-worked, standardised and simplified".
Overloaded truck 'minutes from serious accident'
Jersey Evening Post
A 68-year-old man who was driving a defective lorry ‘that was a few minutes away from a serious accident’ has been fined £1,000 and had his licence endorsed.
Future Jersey plan to be unveiled
Naomi Dunning
BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter
A wide-ranging plan for the future of Jersey will be unveiled this morning, based on the findings of a survey of islanders.
The Future Jersey Plan is designed to shape Jersey over the next 20 years.
Those behind it said they hoped to address the high cost of buying a house in the island, and the growing number of deaths and injuries on the roads.
There are ideas for improving students' exam grades and recruiting more people into the volunteer workforce.
The plan also looks at the environment, and how Jersey can make sure it doesn't lose its native wildlife.