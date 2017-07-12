Jersey's Customs and Immigration Service's annual report has highlighted the "significant" impact the UK's withdrawal from the EU is likely to have on its service.

It said a number of key areas need looking at, including: immigration, the movement of goods, financial services, agriculture and fisheries, and transport and communications.

Two officers are working on Brexit-related projects, which involve planning for different scenarios.

Senior managers are also working with UK departments such as the Home Office, HM Revenue & Customs and the Department for Exiting the EU to look at what issues and needs Jersey may have when it comes to people moving in and out of the Common Travel Area, and also the movement of goods between the UK, the EU and the rest of the world.

It's also liaising with the UK Passport Office about the future format of Jersey's passport. There are about 80,000 currently in circulation.