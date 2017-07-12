Warning signs at pools after wave injuries

Summary

  1. Warning signs at pools after Guernsey wake wave injuries investigation
  2. Ex-Jersey chief minister denies putting pressure on to suspend police chief
  3. Wide-ranging plan for future of Jersey due to be unveiled
  4. Guernsey States launches customer care charter
  5. Jersey's Customs and Immigration team preparing for implications of Brexit
  6. Updates on Wednesday 12 July

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Our coverage across the Channel Islands has finished for the day.

We'll be back tomorrow from 08:00 with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

Don't forget BBC Channel Islands News on BBC One at 22:30. There will also be news through the night on your BBC Local Radio station.

Shaken, not stirred: Jersey car plate not the most expensive in the Channel Islands

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

A number plate sold at auction in Jersey this morning for £73,000 might be the island's most expensive ever, but it is way off the Channel Islands' record.

A number plate bearing the number 007, sold at auction in Guernsey in 2015, is the most expensive.

Then, an anonymous bidder paid £240,000 for the plate - presumably a James Bond fan.

The sum falls short of the UK record, but exceeded the expectation of auctioneers, who estimated the value at £60,000.

It must've have been an auction with a licence to thrill.

Daniel Craig
PA
Condor report into bathing pools wave 'indicates other lines of inquiry'

Ben Chapple

BBC News Online

Warning signs have been put up at La Vallette Bathing Pools by Guernsey's harbour authorities.

They warn users to "be aware of the potential impacts of wave action from passing ships".

A statement from Guernsey Harbours said a report from Condor about the incident on Saturday, which saw five teenages taken to hospital, "provided valuable information".

Bathing Pools
BBC

It said the harbour master’s investigation and initial consideration of the report found "there may be a number of other lines of inquiry to pursue".

The statement said no further comment would be made and it was not clear how long the investigation would take.

Jersey captaincy 'a great honour' - Perchard

James Law

BBC Sport Online

New Jersey cricket captain Charles Perchard says it is "a great honour" to have been given the role.

The 24-year-old seam bowler, known as Chuggy, replaces Peter Gough as skipper and will lead the side in World Cricket League Division Five in South Africa later this year.

Charles Perchard
Ian Jacobs/ICC

"I've been working very hard over the past seven or eight years of my career, and to receive this title is a great honour," Perchard told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We've had a couple of informal discussions after a few beers, on various occasions, and I knew my name was in the hat. To have got the confirmation was great."

It takes a brave person to wear a birthday suit like this...

Jonathan Jurejko

BBC Sport at Wimbledon

Caine Mundy
BBC

Here's Caine Mundy in his birthday suit. No, not THAT birthday suit, but a suit for his birthday.

The Jersey lad is down at Wimbledon for the first time today, and he's celebrating his 27th.

Unsurprisingly, his beach-inspired threads are creating waves around the Wimbledon grounds.

"I had about a dozen people asking for photos in about an hour," he laughed.

His dad, Paul, who was dressed much more conservatively, didn't fancy it.

"I haven't got the guts to wear that," he said.

Speed limits under review, but major changes unlikely

Guernsey Press

A wide-ranging review of speed limits is being carried out in a bid to improve road safety.

Ex-chief minister denies putting pressure on to suspend police chief

BBC Radio Jersey

Jersey's former chief minister has denied that he put pressure on a home affairs minister to suspend the island's police chief.

Frank Walker was responding to comments in the Care Inquiry Report which questioned the suspension of Graham Power.

Mr Power was suspended in 2008 over the way he handled an inquiry into former children's home Haut de la Garenne. He was suspended but never disciplined.

He was suspended by the home affairs minister of the time, Deputy Andrew Lewis.

Frank Walker said he agreed with the decision but didn't force it.

Viking tapestry in town

Connor Burgher

Viking tapestry
BBC

The Rollo Tapestry is currently on display in Jersey in the former magistrates' court on Seale Street.

The 23m of embroidery depicts the life of Viking leader Rollo in the style of the famous Bayeux Tapestry.

It contains 30 hand-embroidered scenes relating to the Rollo’s times, his Viking raids, the agreement with King Charles the Simple in 911, his baptism, and his efforts to take best possible care of conceded territory.

Alternative air link being discussed

The speaker is James Labouchere, of Warrior (Aero-Marine) Limited, which has developed seaplane technology.

The talk is on Monday between 12:00 and 14:00.

Bus driver 'failed to follow procedure'

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Guernsey bus turns into narrow road

Guernsey bus operator CT Plus said a driver caught on video turning down a narrow road off an agreed route “failed to follow the correct procedure”.

The footage, which appeared on a Facebook page called Guernsey's Shameful Driving, has been criticised by members of the group.

After an investigation, a spokesman for CT Plus said it would now follow "internal procedures".

The narrow one-way road the bus turned into has a width restriction of six feet.

Local Traffic and Highway Services regulations state buses are permitted only to travel on roads with a width of 8ft 2in, and "on routes approved by the Transport Services".

Guernsey Police said they had not received a complaint in relation to the incident.

Huge rise in the value of drugs seizures

Jersey Evening Post

There has been a massive rise in the value of seizures of the party drug ecstasy.

In bloom: we celebrate 25 years of Floral Guernsey

BBC Radio Guernsey

View more on facebook
Calling time: Clock specialist brought in for historic repairs

BBC Radio Guernsey

Engineer Dave Clarke from the Cumbria Clock Company is the man tasked with restoring St James's historic clock.

The clock was made in the 1860s for the Guernsey building, but has not been fully operational for a few months.

Clock specialist Dave Clarke
BBC

These things don't come to us, we travel out to them. We're all over the UK. [It's] mostly cathedrals we do: Salisbury, Canterbury."

Dave ClarkeCumbria Clock Company
Jersey would grow with Uefa - Cassidy

BBC Sport

Martin Cassidy
BBC

Jersey manager Martin Cassidy says his side's performances against "top opposition" show they would "become competitive" at international level.

The Channel Islanders lost 2-1 on Tuesday to Leicester Under-23s, who they have played twice in three months.

Jersey's bid to join Uefa was rejected last year, but their appeal against the decision was heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on 28 June.

"We've got a really good foundation that we think we could grow," he said.

Cassidy added to BBC Radio Jersey: "With the support that Uefa would give we can build and build and become - I don't know about a force - but certainly become competitive."

Jersey's most expensive number plate is sold

Jersey Evening Post

A two-digit registration plate has sold for £73,000 at auction - making it the island's most expensive number plate.

Paper straw switch 'great news'

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

A child sucking a plastic straw
Getty Images

A recycling company that called for a tax on plastic straws has welcomed the decision of a Channel Island pub chain to switch to paper straws.

The Liberation Group, which has more than 100 establishments in the Channel Islands and the West County, said it made the decision on environmental grounds.

A spokesman for BusinessWaste.co.uk said it was "great news".

Hopefully the rest will now follow quickly. They need to remember that, not only does it save the planet, it also saves on costs not to mention the increase in trade from goodwill."

Mark HallDirector, BusinessWaste.co.uk
Guernsey Police share terror advice

View more on twitter
Children's commissioner 'could serve both islands'

BBC Radio Jersey

Jersey's new children's commissioner could be shared with Guernsey.

Jersey Chief Minister Ian Gorst said he was pushing ahead with plans for the role, which has been recommended by the Jersey Care Inquiry.

Representatives from the Jersey Appointments Commission are meeting other officials today to prepare the recruitment process.

Senator Gorst said he wanted to get an advertisement into the media by the end of July and that "ultimately, this could be a Channel Island appointment".

Vote ends to stop Bellozanne action

BBC Radio Jersey

Parishioners in St Helier have voted not to continue legal action over the Bellozanne Covenant.

The agreement meant the parish didn't have to pay for its waste to be treated while the site was at Bellozanne.

However, since the waste site has moved to the waterfront, the Infrastructure Department argued the covenant was no longer valid.

Constable Simon Crowcroft had fought the decision in the courts, but lost.

Last night, a parish assembly voted 29 to four to stop the legal action.

Historic clock repairs under way

BBC Radio Guernsey

St James
BBC

The clock at Guernsey's St James's Concert Hall should be up and running again by September.

The clock was made in the 1860s, and has not been fully operational for a few months.

It's now being repaired by the Cumbria Clock Company.

Perchard appointed Jersey skipper

James Law

BBC Sport Online

Jersey have appointed Farmers-Caesareans seam bowler Charles Perchard as their new captain following Peter Gough's decision last November to step down from the role.

The 24-year-old, known as Chuggy, will lead the team in South Africa in September as they play in World Cricket League Division Five.

Charles Perchard
ICC/Peter Lim

All-rounder Anthony Kay has been named vice-captain by coach Neil MacRae.

Multiple complaints among 1,293 against financial service firms

Guernsey Press

A surprisingly high number of complaints made against financial services businesses in the Channel Islands by consumers includes a number of multiple complaints, the regulator has confirmed.

CI pub chain third to heed straw call

BBC Science and Environment

A pub chain operating in the Channel Islands has become the third in the UK to stop using plastic straws, following recent warnings about increasing quantities of plastics large and small in the world's oceans.

The Liberation Group, based in the West Country and Jersey and Guernsey, is supporting Jersey’s Straws Suck campaign.

It follows a BBC News story highlighting a plea for plastic straws to be taxed because so many of them get blown into water courses.

'Unique' fortifications 'need protecting'

BBC Radio Jersey

A member of the Channel Islands Occupation Society has described recent damage to World War Two fortifications in Jersey as "widespread".

Restorer Tony Pike said one recently-restored wartime gun at Les Landes was permanently damaged by fire, and other sites at Noirmont and Corbiere had been daubed with graffiti.

Police officers with dogs are to patrol fortifications after a spate of vandalism and attempted break-ins.

These are unique fortifications. They are just as equal in importance to Napoleonic fortifications in a historical sense, and this has caused permanent damage."

Tony PikeChannel Islands Occupation Society
Education future views sought

BBC Radio Guernsey

Parents, carers and learners in post-16 education are being asked for their views on the future of the island's schools and colleges.

The States of Guernsey is holding another drop-in session today in the Campus Hall at Les Ozouets between 15:30 and 17:30 as part of a review of services.

Yesterday, meetings took place with Baubigy School's parents, as well as those with children at Vale, Amherst, and Hautes Capelles.

Jet ski crash victim to undergo third operation

Jersey Evening Post

A lawyer who suffered horrific leg injuries in a jet ski accident in St Brelade’s Bay is to undergo a third operation at a specialist trauma unit in the UK.

Top politician backs change in Bailiff role

BBC Radio Jersey

Jersey's chief minister said he is certain the dual roles of the Bailiff will be split.

Senator Ian Gorst was commenting after a recent care inquiry report raised questions about the Bailiff being the head of the island's courts and the States of Jersey.

Deputy Montfort Tadier has brought a plan to the States to separate the roles.

While Senator Gorst said he supported the idea, he added that he believed a group should look at how the Bailiff could be replaced as head of the States before a debate on the subject.

Senator Ian Gorst
BBC

I will be backing the separation of powers. Deputy Tadier's proposition does not tell us what the Bailiff will be replaced with, how would we elect such a person, what the cost of the office would be, and how that would work."

Ian GorstJersey chief minister
Floral Guernsey 25th anniversary being celebrated

BBC Radio Guernsey

BBC Radio Guernsey is celebrating 25 years of Floral Guernsey this morning with a special broadcast from outside Town Church in St Peter Port.

Jenny Kendall-Tobias is live, finding out about the island's fine floral traditions until 13:00.

You can hear from the organisation's patron Dame Mary Perkins; and one of the driving forces of Floral Guernsey since its outset, Peter Falla.

BBC Guernsey special floral Guernsey broadcast
BBC
Perchard named as cricket captain

View more on twitter
Care inquiry: Former chief minister was 'in shock'

BBC Radio Jersey

A former Jersey chief minister has disagreed with the findings of a care inquiry, which suggested authorities were only interested in preserving the island's reputation when allegations of child abuse first broke.

Frank Walker said he and his ministers were so shocked by what was being revealed that they found it hard to believe at first.

The report claimed that the authorities were overly concerned the island's international standing could be harmed by the revelations.

Frank Walker
BBC

I just couldn't believe what we were hearing and learning was going on in Jersey. We had no insight into that, no forewarning at that point whatsoever. It came as a complete and very unwelcome shock."

Frank WalkerFormer chief minister
Environment concerns prompt straw change

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Paper straws
Getty Images

A Channel Island pub and restaurant group has claimed its the largest in the industry to switch from plastic to paper straws, prompted by environmental concerns.

The Liberation Group said plastic straws were particularly harmful to marine life, with more than one million seabirds and 100,000 mammals killed by plastic waste each year.

In May, a UK waste disposal firm described the straws as the "ultimate in human wastefulness" and called for them to be taxed.

Liberation said it would phase them out from all of its 100 establishments across the Channel Islands and the West Country.

£1.5 million of funding for Children’s Commisioner

Jersey Evening Post

Almost £1.5 million has been set aside over the next two-and-a-half years to create the position of a Children’s Commissioner – who will earn a six-figure salary.

Immigration report highlights Brexit impact

BBC Radio Jersey

Jersey's Customs and Immigration Service's annual report has highlighted the "significant" impact the UK's withdrawal from the EU is likely to have on its service.

It said a number of key areas need looking at, including: immigration, the movement of goods, financial services, agriculture and fisheries, and transport and communications.

Two officers are working on Brexit-related projects, which involve planning for different scenarios.

Senior managers are also working with UK departments such as the Home Office, HM Revenue & Customs and the Department for Exiting the EU to look at what issues and needs Jersey may have when it comes to people moving in and out of the Common Travel Area, and also the movement of goods between the UK, the EU and the rest of the world.

It's also liaising with the UK Passport Office about the future format of Jersey's passport. There are about 80,000 currently in circulation.

Alderney explores sea benefits

BBC Radio Guernsey

Alderney breakwater
BBC

The States of Alderney is looking at how it can develop the seas around the island to provide long-term economic benefits.

A film screened on the island last night explored islanders' connection to the ocean around them.

Powerful tides are already being exploited by Alderney Renewable Energy, which is developing a 300-megawatt project with the aim of completion by 2023.

The government consultation is looking at how the sea can benefit the whole community, and also includes measures to conserve and protect the marine environment.

It is also due to see staff from the United Nations visit Alderney.

Guernsey government launches Customer Charter

Simon Fairclough

Guernsey Political Reporter

The States of Guernsey has launched a charter today, setting out the level of customer care expected from all government services.

It emphasises the importance of providing services to the community which are quick, easy, accessible, value for money, friendly, helpful, and meeting everyone's needs.

The States of Guernsey said it was "an opportunity for public sector staff to focus on what is important", and for the community to offer feedback on the level of service they expected.

States Chief Operating Officer Jason Moriarty said: "The charter will sit alongside a complaints process that is being re-worked, standardised and simplified".

Overloaded truck 'minutes from serious accident'

Jersey Evening Post

A 68-year-old man who was driving a defective lorry ‘that was a few minutes away from a serious accident’ has been fined £1,000 and had his licence endorsed.

Future Jersey plan to be unveiled

Naomi Dunning

BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter

A wide-ranging plan for the future of Jersey will be unveiled this morning, based on the findings of a survey of islanders.

The Future Jersey Plan is designed to shape Jersey over the next 20 years.

Those behind it said they hoped to address the high cost of buying a house in the island, and the growing number of deaths and injuries on the roads.

There are ideas for improving students' exam grades and recruiting more people into the volunteer workforce.

The plan also looks at the environment, and how Jersey can make sure it doesn't lose its native wildlife.

