An official is calling for a review of funding for some of the groups which receive grants from Jersey's government.

Audit Office

Karen McConnell, the Comptroller and Auditor General, says the arrangements for so-called arm's-length organisations are not consistently fit for purpose.

In a recent review the she raised concerns over the management of the innovation fund, which was created to help businesses get started. Her latest report looks into bodies which get grants from the States of more than £100,000.

Last year £38m was given to arm's-length government organisations.

She said there is no clear framework for setting them up in Jersey and no clear structure for reviewing their work, and the value of their services should be challenged.

The States is yet to comment.