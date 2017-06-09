Gorst 'confident' Jersey can work with a new government

Summary

  1. States of Jersey accounts show £300m surplus for 2016
  2. Inter-island ferry row: Guernsey presidents should 'review positions'
  3. Gorst 'confident' Jersey can work with a new government
  4. Updates on Friday 9 June

Sunshine and occasional showers

BBC Weather

Sunshine and one or two showers are expected at first but they will gradually ease through the day. It will feel quite pleasant in the sunshine.

It will turn cloudier later.

Maximum temperature: 18C (64F).

In Jersey:

wather
BBC

And in Guernsey:

weather
BBC
No confidence vote: Senator backs St John deputy

BBC Radio Jersey

Jersey Senator Sarah Ferguson - the only senator who signed the proposal for a vote of no confidence against the chief minister - said she would back St John Deputy Tracey Vallois as a possible successor to Senator Ian Gorst.

It comes after Constable Chris Taylor and 13 others signed a proposal suggesting Senator Ian Gorst should resign over the way he has handled hospital funding, the Jersey Innovation Fund and staffing issues within the States.

I think Tracey is an excellent member of the States, she's smart, she's younger - which I think is no bad thing - she's got an analytical mind and she has put in some very solid, very good work over the last few years, so I think she would be a very good contender.

Senator Sarah Ferguson
States of Jersey accounts show £300m surplus for 2016

BBC Radio Jersey

Jersey's government made more money than it envisaged last year.

Higher than expected returns on investments and more funds raised from income tax have helped the States to make £300m more than it spent.

The government said it will stick to plans to balance the books by 2019, but Treasury Minister, Senator Alan Maclean said the surplus allows for some flexibility.

He said the money raised has enabled the States to consider policies such as not having to raise social security contribution levels.

money
Getty Images
Guernsey presidents should 'review positions' over inter-island ferry

BBC Radio Guernsey

A Guernsey politician has said the presidents of both the policy and resources and economic development committees should "review their positions" after not reaching agreements to underwrite a daily inter-island ferry service this summer.

Deputy David de Lisle said the States had the money to fund the service, but did not put it forward.

condor
BBC

They had between £200,000 and £500,000 in their budget that was brought out by policy and resources. So they had the money, but weren't prepared to put it forward on a very, very important issue of something that was frustrating the people of Guernsey and frustrating the people of Jersey. We should not have jeopardised that deal.

Deputy David de Lisle
Election 2017: Gorst 'confident' Jersey can work with a new government

Rob England

BBC News Online

Jersey's Chief Minister Senator Ian Gorst has said he is "confident" the island can work with a new UK government.

He says Jersey has "strong relationships" with parties "across the UK Parliament".

The general election has ended in a hung Parliament, meaning no party has overall majority. Theresa May has promised a "period of stability", but Jeremy Corbyn has urged her to quit.

Vote share: election 2017
BBC

It means Theresa May faces the humiliation of ending with fewer seats than when she called the election.

The Tories are projected to get 318 seats, Labour 261 and the SNP 35.

Labour looks set to make 29 gains with the Tories losing 13 seats - and the SNP down by 22 seats in a bad night for Nicola Sturgeon, with her party losing seats to the Tories, Labour and Lib Dems.

Local Live across the Channel Islands

Rob England

BBC News Online

Good morning! Welcome to BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands on Friday.

It's almost the weekend, we're nearly there!

Until then we'll be bringing you all the latest news, weather, travel and sport for the day.

Don't forget to send in any comments, questions or photos.

