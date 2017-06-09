Gorst 'confident' Jersey can work with a new government
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Summary
- States of Jersey accounts show £300m surplus for 2016
- Inter-island ferry row: Guernsey presidents should 'review positions'
- Gorst 'confident' Jersey can work with a new government
- Updates on Friday 9 June
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Sunshine and occasional showers
BBC Weather
Sunshine and one or two showers are expected at first but they will gradually ease through the day. It will feel quite pleasant in the sunshine.
It will turn cloudier later.
Maximum temperature: 18C (64F).
In Jersey:
And in Guernsey:
No confidence vote: Senator backs St John deputy
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey Senator Sarah Ferguson - the only senator who signed the proposal for a vote of no confidence against the chief minister - said she would back St John Deputy Tracey Vallois as a possible successor to Senator Ian Gorst.
It comes after Constable Chris Taylor and 13 others signed a proposal suggesting Senator Ian Gorst should resign over the way he has handled hospital funding, the Jersey Innovation Fund and staffing issues within the States.
States of Jersey accounts show £300m surplus for 2016
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's government made more money than it envisaged last year.
Higher than expected returns on investments and more funds raised from income tax have helped the States to make £300m more than it spent.
The government said it will stick to plans to balance the books by 2019, but Treasury Minister, Senator Alan Maclean said the surplus allows for some flexibility.
He said the money raised has enabled the States to consider policies such as not having to raise social security contribution levels.
‘No new Condor deal'
Guernsey Press
Guernsey has no plans to sign a new Memorandum of Understanding with Condor Ferries, the Economic Development president said yesterday.
Guernsey presidents should 'review positions' over inter-island ferry
BBC Radio Guernsey
A Guernsey politician has said the presidents of both the policy and resources and economic development committees should "review their positions" after not reaching agreements to underwrite a daily inter-island ferry service this summer.
Deputy David de Lisle said the States had the money to fund the service, but did not put it forward.
Election 2017: Gorst 'confident' Jersey can work with a new government
Rob England
BBC News Online
Jersey's Chief Minister Senator Ian Gorst has said he is "confident" the island can work with a new UK government.
He says Jersey has "strong relationships" with parties "across the UK Parliament".
The general election has ended in a hung Parliament, meaning no party has overall majority. Theresa May has promised a "period of stability", but Jeremy Corbyn has urged her to quit.
It means Theresa May faces the humiliation of ending with fewer seats than when she called the election.
The Tories are projected to get 318 seats, Labour 261 and the SNP 35.
Labour looks set to make 29 gains with the Tories losing 13 seats - and the SNP down by 22 seats in a bad night for Nicola Sturgeon, with her party losing seats to the Tories, Labour and Lib Dems.
Local Live across the Channel Islands
Rob England
BBC News Online
Good morning! Welcome to BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands on Friday.
It's almost the weekend, we're nearly there!
Until then we'll be bringing you all the latest news, weather, travel and sport for the day.
Don't forget to send in any comments, questions or photos.