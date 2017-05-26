Senator Paul Routier has said Jersey's new disability strategy is aimed at ensuring that people living with disability can enjoy a "good quality of life".

The States of Jersey said almost 14,000 people on the island were disabled according to definitions in UK law , and it expected these numbers to increase due to an ageing population.

The strategy is being launched today and highlights the importance of better access to the island for people with disabilities.

Legislation is expected to follow to implement permanent changes on the island, but the Senator warned that change "would not happen overnight."