Woman taken to hospital after Guernsey crash
Woman taken to hospital after Rohais crash in Guernsey
Jersey chief minister to seek government reforms by end of session
Jersey disability strategy launched
Concerns raised over Guernsey bond
Updates on Friday 26 May 2017
Disability 'affects everyone', says Senator
BBC Radio Jersey
Senator Paul Routier has said Jersey's new disability strategy is aimed at ensuring that people living with disability can enjoy a "good quality of life".
The States of Jersey said almost 14,000 people on the island were disabled according to definitions in UK law, and it expected these numbers to increase due to an ageing population.
The strategy is being launched today and highlights the importance of better access to the island for people with disabilities.
Legislation is expected to follow to implement permanent changes on the island, but the Senator warned that change "would not happen overnight."
Jersey Met warning: UV levels rising quickly
Rob England
BBC News Online
Police investigation 'ongoing' into Jersey innovation Fund
Rob England
BBC News Online
A scrutiny panel heard that a police investigation into the Jersey Innovation Fund is still ongoing.
The final reports into the controversial fund have been completed, but may not be made public.
Chief Minister Ian Gorst said one report could not be released as it dealt with an internal disciplinary procedure; while the other, which looks at individual loans that were made, was only received yesterday.
Air passengers coming from Gatwick could experience luggage issues
Rob England
BBC News Online
Jersey Airport has warned to passengers coming to Jersey from Gatwick that flights from the UK airport are departing without passengers' luggage.
Gatwick airport said there was "an issue" with its baggage system.
Jersey Wanderers lift Le Riche Cup
BBC Sport
Jersey Wanderers lifted the island's Le Riche Cup after a 3-1 win over Jersey Scottish in last night's final.
Jamie Mourant netted twice to help his side to victory at Springfield.
It is the first time for a decade that a team other than St Paul's or Scottish have won the cup.
Concerns raised over Guernsey bond
BBC Radio Guernsey
Concerns have been raised over the issue of the States of Guernsey Bond which allows the States to borrow money to fund its operations.
An independent review by auditing firm KPMG of the borrowing process is released today.
Chris Green is the president of the Scrutiny Management Committee which commissioned it. He said he would be seeking answers from the Policy and Resources Committee to concerns raised in the report in a public hearing on 5 July.
The concerns include alleged lack of due diligence and the potential breach of financial rules.
Potato competition growers lift bumper crops and prizes
Jersey Evening Post
After months of green-fingered activity across the Island the results of this year’s Genuine Jersey’s Jersey Royal Potato Growing Competition are in.
Weather: 'It's hotter than the sun!' (It's not, but still very warm today)
BBC Weather
It will be dry, sunny and hot again across the Channel Islands today. A brisk but warm easterly wind is expected to develop later on. Maximum temperature: 28C (82F).
Chief minister to seek government reforms by end of session
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey Chief Minister Ian Gorst has said he intends to bring proposals to change the executive structure of government to the Assembly before the end of the current session.
He told the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel yesterday he was to bring a raft of proposals and, among them, would be the repeal of collective responsibility. Under collective responsibility, all ministers must support cabinet decisions.
Mr Gorst said he would like more freedom to appoint assistant ministers who could work across departments. He also said he would like ministers to be able to also serve on scrutiny panels.
Rohais crash: One vehicle recovered and road reopened
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
The Rohais has reopened following a crash about 07:30, but traffic is moving slowly.
The emergency services said one woman was taken to A&E following the collision.
One of the two vehicles involved has been removed and the second is due to be removed shortly.
Crash between cyclist and car in St Clement
Rob England
BBC News Online
Jersey Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash between a cyclist and a small silver car.
The incident happened yesterday at about 08:45 at the junction of La Grande Route de la Cote with Plat Douet Rd in St Clement.
Police said the driver of the silver car initially stopped after the crash, but left before officers arrived.
The driver was described as a young woman, aged about 17, and may have been on her way to an exam.
Crash outside hotel and supermarket causing tailbacks
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
The Rohais is closed due a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.
All three emergency services are attending and one person has been taken to hospital.
The collision was on the stretch between the St Pierre Park Hotel and the entrance to Waitrose.
The road remains closed.
Jersey disability strategy launched
BBC Radio Jersey
A disability strategy for Jersey is being launched today.
The strategy was to promote equality for disabled Islanders and aimed to ensure that people living with disability could enjoy a good quality of life, those behind it said.
Following research and consultation, it's been developed in partnership between the government, voluntary and community organisations, and the business community.
Assistant Chief Minister Paul Routier said: "It will truly make a difference to the lives of islanders."
