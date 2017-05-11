Summary
- Sark's unspoilt beauty main draw for tourists
- Guernsey visitor numbers up in 2017 compared to last year
- Background checks review launched by Jersey States
- Warning over teacher recruitment issues
- Move to allow GPs to qualify in Jersey
- Jersey Festival of Words line-up released
- Updates on Thursday 11 May 2017
By Ryan Morrison
All times stated are UK
Background check review on States employees
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
A £200,000 review of all government employees who work with children or vulnerable adults is under way.
The review will make sure they have up to date background checks and staff meet the requirements.
It's not clear what's sparked this review, but a States spokesman said all staff working in relevant roles are being contacted to ensure they have an up to date certificate - or to offer them help in getting one.
An outside company has been brought in to check the records and get or renew police checks where necessary. The States will pay for any police checks needed, not the staff members themselves.
There will then be a rolling programme of revalidation every three years to ensure checks remain up to date.
Latest weather: Cloudy and possible thunder
BBC Weather
It will be a rather cloudy day, although some sunny spells are also likely.
There will be some showers which could be heavy with the risk of thunder at times. Maximum Temperature: 19C (66F).
Jersey
Guernsey
Sark tourism poll 'biggest yet'
BBC Radio Guernsey
A poll by Sark Tourism aimed at discovering what visitors think of the island was completed by more than 4,000 people and has been described as the "biggest survey yet" by Sark Tourism.
Tourism officer Beth Owen says they put the survey online rather than ask people on island to increase the reach.
She says the unspoilt beauty and accommodation on the island were ranked most highly by tourists.
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
