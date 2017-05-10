New air taxi service for Channel Islands
Live coverage on BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Summary
- A new air taxi service for Channel Islands
- Barbecues and cigarettes warning after Jersey fire
- Guernsey 'performing well in dealing with patients undergoing a mental health crisis'
- Call for some employment restrictions to be lifted for Guernsey hospitality and tourism workers
- Updates on Wednesday 10 May 2017
Live Reporting
By Ryan Morrison
All times stated are UK
Get involved
BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Good morning! Welcome to BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands on this bright Wednesday morning.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, travel and weather for the day.
Don't forget to send in any comments, questions or photos.