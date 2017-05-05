Summary
- St Helier murder probe: Men released after questioning
- Jersey's health department criticised as 12% of hospital nursing posts are vacant
- Sir David and Sir Frederick Barclay are once again the richest in the Channel Islands
- Car windows 'smashed' and panels 'sprayed with paint' in Guernsey
- Updates on Friday 5 May 2017
Live Reporting
By Rob England
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Dogs 'help students with anxiety' in classrooms
BBC Radio Guernsey
Teachers in Guernsey have said they are seeing the benefits of dogs being used more in the classrooms.
St Martin's Primary school has one that regularly sits with pupils during reading sessions.
Staff at Les Voies School say they have two "full time" dogs that take on a variety of roles from greeting students to sitting in class and helping individuals with things like exam anxiety and helping calm down students when emotions are running high.
Fire service attending 'incident'
Rob England
BBC News Online
Jersey Sport: Chief executive appointed
Tim Pryor
BBC Sport
The head of a sports performance centre in Scotland has been chosen to lead the new body to oversee and champion sport in Jersey.
Catriona McAllister has been named as the first chief executive of "Jersey Sport".
She will lead the new organisation, if its establishment is approved by the States later this month.
One-hundred-and-nineteen people applied for the job.
Ms McAllister has led sports programmes in Scotland for more than two decades.
Sally Davis Walk cancelled in Guernsey
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Sally Davis Walk, which was due to take place along Guernsey's cliffs tomorrow, has been cancelled due to the forecast bad weather and low attendance.
Organisers said the forecast is for heavy rain and blustery winds, and only 34 people have registered.
French nationals in Jersey invited to discuss election
BBC Radio Jersey
French nationals living in Jersey have been invited to an event organised by the island's branch of Alliance Française to discuss the run-off between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen.
They will be offering some background to the issues of the election and how the outcome might impact French citizens and France's relations with neighbours.
The event this evening will be held at 5 Library Place and is open to all.
Three professional players in Jersey Siam Cup squad
Tim Pryor
BBC Sport
Jersey will have just three professionals in their side when they face Guernsey in the Siam Cup tomorrow.
Nick Selway and James Voss start in the forwards, while Joel Dudley will captain the Reds from fly-half.
New rules restricting selection for the annual game came into force last season.
Professional players must have been in the island for at least three years to play.
'Tourist spend drops 5% between 2015-2016 in Jersey'
BBC Radio Jersey
A report has revealed the amount of money tourists have spent while visiting Jersey dropped 5% from the previous year.
According to the Visit Jersey 2016 annual report, tourists spent £228m during their visits.
The organisation spent £5.1m in 2016 to promote the island as a holiday destination.
Mums encouraged to breastfeed at Guernsey Airport
BBC Radio Guernsey
Signs have been put up at Guernsey Airport that encourage mums to breastfeed in the terminal building.
Staff said they had noticed that some mums were "reticent" to breastfeed, despite their babies needing food.
The initiative ties into the island's breastfeeding strategy, which aims to normalise the practice in public places to encourage more mums to do it.
Truck driver in court after 'brakes failed' on Victoria Avenue
Jersey Evening Post
A 68-year-old truck driver has appeared in court after the brakes of his allegedly overloaded vehicle apparently failed when they were tested during a police check on Victoria Avenue.
Jersey connections in Sunday Times Rich List
BBC Radio Jersey
More than a dozen people with Jersey connections are named in the Sunday Times Rich List this year.
The annual list, which looks at the net worth of the top 1,000 wealthiest in Britain, will be published in full this Sunday.
Coming in at second for the richest in the Channel Islands is Sir Philip and Lady Green with £2.787bn, despite being down by £433m since last year.
Also making the list from Jersey are billionaire Simon Nixon, who founded moneysupermarket.com, the Clarke family, who were property developers, and oil and diamond dealer Tony Buckingham.
One newcomer to the list from Jersey is financier Richard Griffiths, who debuts on the list at the 16th richest in the Channel Islands.
His investment firm Ora Capital is based in Jersey.
Car windows 'smashed' and panels 'sprayed with paint'
Rob England
BBC News Online
A red Nissan Serena car has been "extensively damaged" while parked in the public car park opposite Vale Castle, police have said.
Officers told the BBC the vehicle had its windscreen and a rear window smashed, the offside wing mirror removed and "every panel sprayed with light coloured paint".
It's thought to have happened between 18:45 on 28 April and 14:30 on 2 May.
Guernsey Police are appealing for witnesses.
Police training activity in Guernsey - 'Don't be alarmed'
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
Windy with some sunny spells today, turning wetter overnight
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
It will be a fairly cloudy start to the day, but this will tend to break up bringing spells of sunshine through much of the day.
Winds will gradually strengthen though, perhaps reaching gale force by the end of the afternoon. Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).
Barclay brothers 'richest' in the Channel Islands
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Sunday Times has listed Sir David and Sir Frederick Barclay at the top of their list of the 'richest' people in the Channel Islands.
The new edition of The Sunday Times Rich List is due to be published this weekend.
With gains of up to £200m over the year the 82-year-old Barclay twins are now reportedly worth £7.2bn.
The Brothers live on the island of Brecqhou, which is governed by Sark and part of the Bailiwick of Guernsey.
St Helier murder probe: Men released after questioning
Rob England
BBC News Online
Two men questioned by police over the suspected murder of a woman in St Helier have been released on bail.
Yesterday morning officers arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the death of Ana Rebelo, at the same time as they interviewed a 58-year-old man they had previously arrested and released on bail.
Acting Inspector Dominic Clayson said the two were both released last night, and that the investigation continues.
Number of vacant nursing posts 'monstrously high' in Jersey
BBC Radio Jersey
The health department has been criticised after it emerged 12% of nursing posts at Jersey's General hospital are vacant.
At a scrutiny hearing in March a health official told politicians vacancies were about 5% of the total needed.
But in the States Assembly this week, the Health Minister Andrew Green said the true figure was more than double that.
Deputy Geoff Southern, who sits on the health scrutiny panel, said the figure was "monstrously high".
He also requested that both managers and the minister should be keeping completely abreast of how many nursing vacancies there really are.
Local Live across the Channel Islands
Rob England
BBC News Online
Good morning! Welcome to BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands this Friday.
Looking forward to the weekend? We certainly are.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, travel and weather for the day.
Don't forget to send in any comments, questions or photos.