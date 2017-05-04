Its claimed Jersey's political system is failing because of politicians poor abilities and self interest.

Political reformer John Henwood, who helped to formulate the ministerial system with the Clothier report, said members have failed to reform the way the island is governed because they are "too concerned about themselves".

He added that he is "sceptical" about the chief minister's call for change this week, and said changes could have been made a long time ago.

One of the proposals in the Clothier report nearly 20 years ago was that there should be a single category of states member.