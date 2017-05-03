Summary
- Jersey chief executive role advertised
- Driver cut free from overturned car in Jersey
- Patients welcome cannabis prescription move
- £25m contract to be signed for new waste site in Guernsey
- Senator 'not to blame' for innovation fund collapse
- 'The Bapman' 'receives threats' for selling newspapers
- Updates on Wednesday 3 May 2017
By Rob England
All times stated are UK
Supermarket gets 'specialist trolleys' for islands' branches
Rob England
BBC News Online
Supermarket Waitrose has delivered trolleys "for children with disabilities" to all its Channel Islands branches.
A spokesman said: "The specialist trolleys have seats suitable for older children and aim to help families that have children with additional needs shop with ease."
An online campaign by Jersey resident Jane Renouf, whose son Jayden has autism, called for the trolleys to be introduced in supermarkets across the island.
Minister welcomes publication of innovation fund review
BBC Radio Jersey
After criticism levelled against him in the States Assembly yesterday, Senator Lyndon Farnham has said he "welcomes" the publication of a review into the innovation fund.
The fund was a government scheme set up to provide loans and business support to entrepreneurs, start-ups and established organisations that want to bring "new and innovative products or services to the market".
However, the fund met with difficulties when it was found to have given away millions of pounds, with limited prospect of the money being returned.
Senator Farnham, who is also the Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, said: "I welcome the publication of the innovation fund review, by Jessica Simor QC, the contents of which appear to fair and balanced.
"I would encourage people to read the full review and take on board its findings."
Jersey Police Chief Officer retires
Rob England
BBC News Online
The Chief Officer of the States of Jersey Police has announced he will retire in September.
Mike Bowron said: "Having completed 37 years in policing serving in four great forces, Sussex, Kent, City of London and Jersey I have decided to retire.
"I feel very proud of all that I have achieved with my team and I hope that the public have noticed a difference in how policing is delivered as well as feeling safer than ever before."
Mr Bowron began serving in Jersey at the beginning of 2011.
Awareness campaign as cases of osteoporosis are increasing
Guernsey Press
Raising awareness of osteoporosis and its risk factors is key, Guernsey’s support group has said, as the numbers of those suffering with the condition continues to rise.
Crackdown on vehicle registrations in Guernsey
Rob England
BBC News Online
Police in Guernsey say they're planning a "crackdown" on vehicle registration.
A spokesman said it was "a waste of time" to have officers chase previous owners of incorrectly registered vehicles.
"On average, the Roads Policing Unit deals with at least six incorrectly registered vehicles a day.
"As a result of owners failing to keep registration details up-to-date, police are spending an increasing amount of time trying to track down vehicle owners for things like unpaid fixed penalties or where a vehicle is thought to be abandoned."
Officers will be instructed to police vehicle registration in a more "robust" way, they added.
Diabetes Jersey walk raises £20k
BBC Radio Jersey
More than £20,000 was raised over the weekend by walkers for Diabetes Jersey.
More than 600 people took part in the north to south country walk over eight miles through the parishes of Trinity and St Martin and finishing in Gorey Coast Road car park.
The money will be used to help pay for specialist staff at the Jersey Diabetes Centre.
Driver cut free from overturned car
Rob England
BBC News Online
A driver trapped inside an overturned car has been rescued by firefighters.
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted just after midday to the incident on Route de Maufant in St Savior.
Six firefighters and a rescue unit attended the scene.
They helped police and paramedics and used hydraulic cutting equipment to release the driver who was then taken to hospital.
Treasury minister defends his role
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's Minister for Treasury and Resources has defended his role in the collapse of the innovation fund after he was criticised by the chief minister in the States yesterday.
Senator Ian Gorst said he was "disappointed" with how ministers Alan Maclean and Lyndon Farnham handled the fund, which saw millions of pounds of taxpayers money being given to new companies without any guarantee it would be returned.
Co-op Homemaker staff 'not guaranteed' job with Dunelm
BBC Radio Jersey
Co-op Homemaker staff in Jersey can apply for jobs with the UK chain Dunelm, but are not guaranteed positions with them, a spokesperson has said.
The homeware retailer is taking over the first floor at the Grand Marché in St Helier and will open in the summer.
Leonie Foster, from Dunelm, said all current staff can apply for the jobs.
Phil’s Triton is best at international show
Guernsey Press
A motorcycle enthusiast and his beloved Triton have scooped first prize in an international classic bike show.
Rob England
BBC News Online
States building 'not suitable' for people with disabilities
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's Wheadon House is difficult for islander's with disabilities to access, a organisation has said.
The building will soon house staff working in the income tax and education departments, as part of the States property rationalisation.
But Guernsey Disability Alliance chairman Robin Le Prevost said the building is "not suitable for everyone".
"It's going to be the central point of contact for disabled islanders who will have to visit more often than previously.
"The building is on a hill and that's going to cause problems to some who have mobility problems. It is a major concern for us."
In response, the States said they are carrying out a refurbishment to ensure it's accessible to both staff and users.
States of Jersey chief executive role advertised
Rob England
BBC News Online
The chief executive role for the States of Jersey has been advertised ahead of the retirement of the current incumbent, John Richardson, next year.
It is the most senior role in the island's civil service.
The description calls for a candidate to "oversee significant transformation, spearhead our ambitious capital programme, and help position the island on an international stage during exciting and challenging times".
Mr Richardson has worked at the States for 35 years.
Education assessed outside of Jersey ahead of any reforms
BBC Radio Jersey
Understanding how young children are educated in other countries will be the key to any reforms in Jersey's education system, according to the island's chief education officer.
Justin Donovan responded to a scrutiny committee decision to review the age Jersey's children start school.
He said despite some countries starting later, in practice it is not vastly different. Currently children in Jersey start school aged four in reception.
Facelift and new fittings for Red Cross shop
Guernsey Press
New flooring, fittings and fixtures are being put in at the Red Cross charity shop in the Rohais.
Firefighters to observe one-minute silence
Rob England
BBC News Online
Firefighters in Guernsey will be observing a one-minute silence on Thursday to mark Firefighters Memorial Day, a spokesperson has said.
Chief Fire Officer John Le Page said, "Thankfully, no lives have been lost in active service in Guernsey since 1964, but we stand alongside our colleagues across the United Kingdom in commemorating the bravery and sacrifice of those firefighters who have been killed and injured in the line of duty.
"This memorial day reminds us that we should never be complacent to the risks we face in our profession."
A memorial parade of on-duty personnel will gather on the station forecourt at the Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service headquarters at the Town Arsenal to observe the silence at midday.
Issues with Sure services in Guernsey
Rob England
BBC News Online
BBC Radio Guernsey
The editor of the Guernsey Press said he regrets having to raise the price of the paper by 10p, but it is because advertising revenue has slowed.
Shaun Green said the publication has seen a decline in advertising,despite print being a stronger platform than social media.
He said although Facebook might seem "attractive" to local businesses, he believes it is not as effective as people think.
Fire crews attend petrol leak on Esplanade
Rob England
BBC News Online
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey Police's crime reduction adviser has said islanders should try to use credit cards over debit cards where possible when making payments online or over the phone.
Andy Goodall says a number of recent scams that claim to fix people's computers actually end up infecting them with spyware - which can be used to steal bank details.
But if they do fall victim, Mr Goodall says a credit card offers better protection.
National Trust festival announced
BBC Radio Jersey
A three-day festival celebrating the natural world will be held later this month by the National Trust in Jersey.
The Love Nature festival will run from 19-21 May with most of the events taking place around St Ouen's Bay.
Activities include nature walks, foraging and bird tours.
The full programme can be seen on the National Trust's website.
Guernsey could also see medicinal cannabis use
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's Committee for Health & Social Care is considering making cannabis-based medication available to some patients.
President Heidi Soulsby said she is working with Jersey's health minister to investigate ways in which certain defined cannabis-based products could be prescribed to patients.
She also stressed the moves would not legalise cannabis.
Yesterday in Jersey, the island's health minister agreed to reclassify certain cannabis products to allow them to be legally used for people with legitimate medical conditions.
Flybe leases planes to Irish airline
Jersey Evening Post
Flybe, which operates several routes to and from Jersey, is to lease two of its aircraft to an Irish airline.
Jersey divorce law consultation to begin next year
BBC Radio Jersey
Ministers will start a consultation next year on reform of Jersey's divorce laws, even though the States voted two years ago for change.
The new laws could include measures to keep cases out of court and introduce so-called no-fault divorce.
In Jersey's States, Deputy Montfort Tadier asked the chief minister when the changes will be brought forward.
Family law firms are already being asked for their view, and the chief minister says views will be sought on the reforms, including access to mediation services.
Ma'afu stays with the Reds while three others sign
Tim Pryor
BBC Sport
Tonga international Apakuki Ma'afu has signed a new contract with Jersey Reds to remain at the club next season.
Ma'afu will be joined in the squad by fellow centre Mark Best, who will leave Ulster this summer and actually played against the islanders twice this season in the British and Irish Cup.
Two other signings have also been announced by the Reds this morning, with London Scottish captain Rory Bartle and Sale Sharks back-row Matt Rogerson heading for Jersey.
"Kuki has made a fantastic impact since his arrival and been an integral part of our successful run over the second half of the season - he absolutely deserves the contract extension he's been given,' said Jersey head coach Harvey Biljon.
Seven States members reject 2.3% pay increase
Guernsey Press
A pay rise of 2.3% has been rejected by seven of the 40 States members in Guernsey and Alderney, though many of them do not remember making the decision.
Cigarette smuggler fined
Jersey Evening Post
A 48-year-old woman who attempted to avoid paying customs duty by smuggling cigarettes and alcohol into Jersey has been fined £750.
St Peter secure Jersey Premiership survival
BBC Sport
St Peter guaranteed they'll play in Jersey's topflight again next season, with a 3-2 win over Rozel Rovers.
Rozel now face Trinity in their final league game of the campaign, with both sides desperately needing a result to avoid relegation.
Rovers sit two points above Trinity, who currently occupy the last relegation spot. One will go down to the island's Championship, while one will stay up.
Trinity suffered a 4-0 loss to champions St Paul's last night.
Innovation fund failure report could prompt changes in government
BBC Radio Jersey
A report into how millions of pounds from Jersey taxpayers was loaned to companies, with no guarantee of getting it back, could be the catalyst to revise the island's system of government.
The chief minister told the States a report into the failure of the Jersey Innovation Fund had shown the system was "cumbersome" and "unable to respond quickly to problems".
Senator Ian Gorst said it needed to be clearer who had responsibility for making decisions, and that he would be writing to senators Lyndon Farnham and Alan Maclean to express his disappointment in how the fund had been administered.
He said he wanted to help scrutiny and ministers work together, and would even consider breaking the tradition of collective responsibility between ministers.
Restricted access to some streets in St Peter Port today
Rob England
BBC News Online
'The Bapman' 'receives threats' for selling newspapers
BBC Radio Guernsey
A cafe owner says he's received threats after selling newspapers from his van.
'The Bapman' - Richard Crook, from the Halfway Café, in Guernsey - has been selling local and national newspapers from his van, ignoring what we are told is a gentleman's agreement between newsagents not to encroach on each other's rounds.
He said he received the threats by phone.
'Collision' on Wellington Hill, St Saviour
Rob England
BBC News Online
Reforms proposed by chief minister after innovation fund blunder
BBC Radio Jersey
The chief minister has said changes will need to be made in government after expressing his concern for financial mismanagement in the islands innovation fund.
The fund was meant to provide loans and business support to entrepreneurs, start-ups and established organisations.
It gave loans to six companies until issues were raised early in 2016.
A look at the weather across the Channel Islands
BBC Weather
It will be a bright start for some. However, the skies will be cloudier further east, with the cloud gradually creeping westwards through the morning.
This will leave overcast skies for some by the afternoon.
Maximum Temperature: 13 Deg C (55 Deg F)
In Jersey:
Or in Guernsey:
Free 'water saving workshops' to be run by Jersey Water
Rob England
BBC News Online
Patient 'welcomes' Jersey medicinal cannabis decision
BBC Radio Jersey
Medicines containing cannabis may soon be made available to patients in Jersey.
Health Minister Andrew Green made the announcement in the States yesterday, saying research shows some treatments containing cannabis could be helpful.
One of the patients who called for the Health Department to allow use of medicinal cannabis was Evelyn Volante.
She suffers from short gut syndrome and was pleased with the decision.
£25m contract to be signed for new waste site in Guernsey
BBC Radio Guernsey
A £25m contract to develop Longue Hougue as the processing centre for Guernsey's waste will be signed today.
The British firm Amec will design the waste transfer site and it will be built by Guernsey company Geomarine.
The States have said they expect construction to begin at Longue Hougue in July and for it to be ready by the second half of 2018.
The principal building is the waste transfer station, which will receive as much as 32,000 tonnes of mixed waste a year and process it for either recycling or export.
Magnets will separate metal and then all the non recyclable material will be shredded, pressed and baled ready for export.
The contract allows for the building of roads, drainage and a wall to protect the area from flooding.
Rob England
BBC News Online
Good morning! Welcome to BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands on Wednesday.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, travel and weather for the day.
Don't forget to send in any comments, questions or photos.