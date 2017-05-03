After criticism levelled against him in the States Assembly yesterday, Senator Lyndon Farnham has said he "welcomes" the publication of a review into the innovation fund.

The fund was a government scheme set up to provide loans and business support to entrepreneurs, start-ups and established organisations that want to bring "new and innovative products or services to the market".

However, the fund met with difficulties when it was found to have given away millions of pounds, with limited prospect of the money being returned.

Senator Farnham, who is also the Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, said: "I welcome the publication of the innovation fund review, by Jessica Simor QC, the contents of which appear to fair and balanced.

"I would encourage people to read the full review and take on board its findings."