Summary
- Jersey care inquiry evidence will not be 'destroyed'
- Body found 'believed to be Sark man'
- Treasury minister changes mind on Jersey hospital funding
- E-petitions to be adopted in Jersey
- Plans could see 'eyesore' buildings demolished in Vale Avenue, Guernsey
- No Christmas lights in St Peter Port unless £39,000 is raised
- Updates on Tuesday 2 May 2017
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
That's all from us at BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands
Thanks for joining us today, we'll be back with all the latest news, weather, travel and sport tomorrow from 08:00.
Don't forget BBC Channel Islands News on BBC One at 18:30 and 22:30.
There is news through the night on your BBC Local Radio station.
Guernsey Race Day future in the balance
BBC Radio Guernsey
Bringing back Guernsey's horse racing will depend on how much money is left in the race club's account, according to organisers.
Condor Ferries released a statement on Sunday saying bad weather conditions had caused them to cancel high speed services on bank holiday Monday, meaning no horses could be transported to the event.
They added: "The company’s policy regarding livestock precludes their carriage if wave heights are above 1.5m-2m and this is for the safety of the animals in transit.
"The policy applies to high speed and conventional ferries and horses booked across from Jersey today for tomorrow’s race meeting were also not able to travel."
There are fears the race might never come back, but organisers said if losses were not too high, this September could be a possibility.
Cost of firearms licenses in Jersey to rise
Rob England
BBC News Online
The cost of buying or renewing a firearms certificate in Jersey has risen from £35 to £45.
The proposal was passed after recommendations by the constables committee.
A spokesman from the States of Jersey said the fees had not risen since 2011, and are currently valid for five years.
Weather: Watch out for the occasional shower
BBC Weather
It will be dry with clear spells this evening and tonight.
However, the cloud will increase overnight with perhaps the odd light shower. Minimum Temperature: 9C (48F).
It will be mostly dry and bright, with occasional sunny spells during Wednesday.
However, there may be the risk of the odd shower later in the day. It will feel rather cool, with a brisk north-easterly wind. Maximum Temperature: 13C (55F).
States of Jersey: Laws to tackle 'new types of accommodation' coming in
Chris Stone
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's tourism authorities are looking at how to control new types of accommodation in the island.
In the States, the minister responsible, Senator Lyndon Farnham, said his department was looking at how to control schemes where visitors can rent rooms in someone’s house, such as Airbnb.
He said work is being done on new legislation to regulate these areas.
Airline launches Guernsey-Cardiff route
Blue Islands has launched its inaugural Guernsey-Cardiff service, which was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute at Cardiff Airport.
The new route sees three direct flights each week from 2 May until 30 September.
WATCH: Rough crossing for freight ship as 50 mph winds batter the island
Jersey Evening Post
Strong winds of more than 50 mph were registered yesterday as a storm battered the Island.
Vale Avenue site future 'uncertain'
BBC Radio Guernsey
The long term future of a row of derelict houses in Guernsey cannot yet be determined until it's known what the neighbouring site at the power station will be used for.
The terraced properties on Vale Avenue are owned by the company, but have been boarded up for some time, despite complaints they have become an eyesore.
States of Jersey: No prosecutions being made for 'Jersey lifts'
Chris Stone
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's home affairs minister has come under pressure to take action against people who offer lifts for money in the island.
Several States members were concerned about the popularity of a Facebook group called Jersey Lifts, where drivers without a taxi or cab license offer rides to anyone, without a formal agreement.
Deputy Kristina Moore told members that while police were investigating, no prosecutions had been made.
She added, that people needed to be aware of the "risks" of using the service.
No 'permanent home' for Guernsey Asterix wreck
BBC Radio Guernsey
There's been no progress finding a permanent home for Guernsey's Asterix wreck.
Remains from the Gallo-Roman ship were discovered in St Peter Port harbour in the 1980s.
After conservation work in Portsmouth it returned to the island in 2015, with timbers from it currently on display at Guernsey Pearl.
But that's not a permanent solution, and according to Guernsey Museum's Director Dr Jason Monaghan they are no closer to finding one.
Smoking cannabis 'will still be illegal'
BBC Radio Jersey
Medicines containing cannabis could be prescribed to patients in Jersey in future.
Earlier today in a States meeting the health minister Senator Andrew Green said recent research shows some treatments containing cannabis could be helpful.
But he stressed the move was not an endorsement of illegal drugs, and smoking cannabis would still be illegal.
Dunelm to replace co-op Homemaker in Grand Marche
BBC Radio Jersey
A UK homeware retailer is moving into Grand Marche in St Helier.
Dunelm, which employs 9,000 people across 160 stores in the UK, is due to take over the space occupied by Co-op Homemaker on the first floor of the supermarket next month.
A spokesman for the Co-op said they employ 40 staff in their Homemaker operation all of whom will be offered the opportunity to apply for a role with Dunelm or an alternative role within the society.
Scrutiny chair calls for more 'child led' school system
BBC Radio Jersey
The chairwoman of Jersey's education scrutiny panel is calling for a more "child led" system for young children.
The panel, led by Deputy Louise Doublet, said the age at which children in Jersey enter school should be more flexible and the current system "sometimes asks too much of four and five year olds".
Old £5 notes not accepted in Jersey shops after Friday
Rob England
BBC News Online
British territories' environment 'at risk'
Roger Harrabin
BBC environment analyst
Wildlife and the environment in far-flung British territories are under threat, says a report.
Meeting in Alderney last week, environment ministers from Britain's overseas territories said the UK government had cut funds and been "distracted by Brexit".
They say there is huge confusion among government departments about responsibility for the territories.
However, the government calls the criticism unfair and points to its creation of large marine protection areas.
Internees remembered at commemoration service
Jersey Evening Post
A service to remember those who were interned in Bad Wurzach during the war was held on Sunday.
Radio 2's Ken Bruce will not move to BBC Radio Guernsey
BBC Radio Guernsey
BBC broadcasting legend Ken Bruce has quashed rumours he's relocating his mid morning show from Radio 2 to BBC Radio Guernsey.
He said an "internal IT glitch" moved his BBC email account to the Channel Islands.
Despite previous visits, Mr Bruce says he'll be sticking with Radio 2 for now.
States of Jersey: E-petitions to be adopted
Chris Stone
BBC Radio Jersey
Politicians in the States Assembly have agreed to adopt an e-petition system, similar to the UK government petition website.
Members agreed to adopt the new policy by 47-0 votes.
Politicians agreed with Deputy Scott Wickenden, who asked that the panel responsible for the running of the States came up with a plan to make it work.
The deputy said he didn’t want to come up with a definite system, but was hoping that the Privileges and Procedures Committee would bring forward a more detailed proposal.
Other politicians stressed the introduction of e-petitions should not replace paper petitions.
‘Very cold, very wet, but very fun’
Guernsey Press
Rain-sodden and wind-swept walkers powered through the 2017 World Aid Walk, refusing to be defeated by the terrible conditions.
E-petition website debated
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Is there a burning issue you want ministers in Jersey to answer? Is there something you'd like to see debated in the States? Well if politicians approve a new e-petitions site you could get your way.
Deputy Scott Wickenden wants to introduce a similar site to the UK government petitions page. People submit a petition and if enough people sign it the government responds. If more people sign it then it triggers a parliamentary debate.
Deputy Wickenden says it would cost about £20,000 to launch the e-petition website but the on going costs would be absorbed by the States Greffe.
If approved it would likely come in after the next general election in May 2018. You can listen to the debate from 14:15 on the BBC News website.
Convicted hacker to speak at cyber-crime forum
BBC Radio Jersey
A criminal turned chief executive is coming to Jersey to talk at a conference on cyber-crime.
Cal Leeming, the UK's youngest convicted hacker, used stolen cards from the web to buy groceries for his family.
Mr Leeming is now the CEO of a private cyber security firm.
He will be explaining why he turned his life around at the Jersey International Business School 2nd Annual CyberCrime Forum on Thursday 29 June 2017 at Hotel de France.
States of Jersey: Hospital funding delayed, again
Chris Stone
BBC Radio Jersey
The debate on funding Jersey’s new hospital has been delayed again.
Treasury minister, senator Alan Maclean, told States members that the investments in the "rainy day fund", or strategic reserve, had performed well and there was more money available to use.
Earlier today he amended his original plan to borrow up to £400m for the work.
His new plan is to borrow up to £275m instead, and find the rest from the "rainy day fund".
He asked the States to debate the matter at their next meeting.
Road restrictions in place around St Sampson, Guernsey
Rob England
BBC News Online
Churches not prepared to embrace same-sex marriage
Guernsey Press
Guernsey's churches have reiterated their stance on same-sex marriage after the States ratified the law which brings equality to marriages from this Thursday.
States of Jersey: Cannabis 'could be used in medicines'
Chris Stone
BBC Radio Jersey
Medicines containing cannabis could be prescribed to patients in Jersey in the future, it has been revealed.
The health minister said his department was looking into which medicines would be suitable, and could change the law in future.
He said recent research showed that some treatments containing the drug could be helpful.
He stressed that it was not an endorsement of illegal drugs - and that smoking cannabis would still be illegal.
Concern for missing man
Jersey Evening Post
The police are concerned for the welfare of a man who disappeared at the weekend.
Health department recruitment changes 'safer'
Chris Stone
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's health department has changed its recruitment process to make sure that people who apply for jobs have to show their qualifications before they are recruited.
The minster, senator Andrew Green, told States members today that there had been several problems with the process, in particular the recent case of a woman who became head of the islands diabetes centre after lying about her degree and masters degree.
Senator Green said he was happy that systems had been changed so that the way people were employed was safer.
Permanent home for Gallo-Roman ship 'will not be cheap'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Finding a permanent Guernsey home for the Asterix wreck will come with a "big price tag", a Guernsey museums spokesperson has said.
The Gallo-Roman ship was discovered in St. Peter Port harbour in the 1980's.
It is believed to have been a trading vessel that caught fire and sank in St Peter Port harbour about AD 280.
After conservation work it returned to the Island in 2015, with timbers from it currently on display at Guernsey Pearl.
Museums director Doctor Jason Monaghan said a long term solution "will not be cheap".
Population policy details 'before summer recess'
Chris Stone
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's chief minister has promised to bring forward a population policy before the summer recess.
Senator Ian Gorst has faced criticism for not having a coordinated policy in place before now as the island relies instead on a system of work licenses.
Facing questions in the States today, he told members that work was going on to draw up a policy, which should be available for members to debate in the summer.
Editor explains Guernsey Press price rise
Guernsey Press
Guernsey Press editor Shaun Green explains the decision to put the price of the newspaper up by 10p.
Body found 'believed to be Sark man'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Dorset Police has said the body of a man discovered in a river near Christchurch on Monday is believed to be that of missing Steve Grey from Sark.
The 51-year-old travelled from Guernsey to Poole on a planned trip on the 27 March but has not been seen or heard from since 8 April.
The Dorset coroner has been informed, but formal identification of the body has not yet taken place.
Next of kin have been informed.
Dogs must be kept on leads on beaches
Rob England
BBC News Online
From today across Jersey and Guernsey, dogs must be kept on leads and horses cannot be exercised on beaches between 10:30-18:00 until 30 September.
States of Jersey: Treasury minister changes mind on hospital funding
Chris Stone
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's treasury minister has changed his mind on how to pay for the new hospital.
In an amendment brought to the States this morning, Senator Alan Maclean has set a limit of £275m to be borrowed for the project.
This leaves just under £200m to be taken from States savings - the "rainy day fund".
His original plan was to borrow up to £400m, and get the rest from savings.
Scrutiny had suggested that the island should not borrow any money.
Members will start to debate the matter later today.
States of Jersey: Care inquiry evidence will not be 'destroyed'
Chris Stone
BBC Radio Jersey
Evidence given to the care inquiry will be held in the Jersey Archive once the report has been published.
Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, assured the States that none of the evidence would be destroyed, and that it would be made accessible to the public.
He also said that ministers are already looking at how the care system might be changed after hearing what people have said in the inquiry.
Bad weather jeopardises Guernsey racing day
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's horse racing day may never return, according to one of the organisers.
Nico Ozanne said having to cancel yesterday's event might mean it's no longer staged.
Bad weather prevented ferries running to Guernsey, stopping the horses getting there.
With the full-scale of the financial losses unclear at this point, Mr Ozanne said there was "no guarantee it would happen again".
Did you know? Emily and Oliver 'most popular' baby names
Rob England
BBC News Online
States asks islanders to talk Brexit
BBC Radio Jersey
Over the next three weeks, Jersey's government has said it wants islanders to speak out over their concerns of Brexit.
The Let's Talk Brexit campaign has launched a survey which can be collected from parish halls and Cyril Le Marquand House, or completed online on the government's website.
The information collected will be used to develop future policy and "inform Jersey's negotiations" as the UK continues the process of leaving the European Union.
On this day...
Rob England
BBC News Online
LIVE: States of Jersey
Rob England
BBC News Online
There is live coverage of the States of Jersey from 09:30.
Today the States will be debating and voting on a number of big issues for the island:
Guernsey charity needs to raise £39k for Christmas lights
BBC Radio Guernsey
The St Peter Port Christmas Lights Charity must raise £39,000 in just four months in order to put up this year's decorations.
The money must be raised by 1 September to enable the lights to be put up in St Peter Port in October.
The cost is no longer partially underwritten by each parish, meaning the charity must fund the entire project through donations.