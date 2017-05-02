Bringing back Guernsey's horse racing will depend on how much money is left in the race club's account, according to organisers.

BBC

Condor Ferries released a statement on Sunday saying bad weather conditions had caused them to cancel high speed services on bank holiday Monday, meaning no horses could be transported to the event.

They added: "The company’s policy regarding livestock precludes their carriage if wave heights are above 1.5m-2m and this is for the safety of the animals in transit.

"The policy applies to high speed and conventional ferries and horses booked across from Jersey today for tomorrow’s race meeting were also not able to travel."

There are fears the race might never come back, but organisers said if losses were not too high, this September could be a possibility.