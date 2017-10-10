Pressure builds ahead of Catalan speech
Summary
- Catalan President Carles Puigdemont is expected to address the region's parliament at 18:00 local time (16:00 GMT)
- This could be followed by a vote to declare independence from Spain
- A controversial referendum saw mass protests and violence between national police and demonstrators
- Madrid says the vote was illegal and has promised to block any move towards secession
- Catalan police are posted outside parliament in Barcelona, sealing off the grounds to the public