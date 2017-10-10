Pro-independence demonstrators

Pressure builds ahead of Catalan speech

Summary

  1. Catalan President Carles Puigdemont is expected to address the region's parliament at 18:00 local time (16:00 GMT)
  2. This could be followed by a vote to declare independence from Spain
  3. A controversial referendum saw mass protests and violence between national police and demonstrators
  4. Madrid says the vote was illegal and has promised to block any move towards secession
  5. Catalan police are posted outside parliament in Barcelona, sealing off the grounds to the public