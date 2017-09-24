German polls close soon

Germany uses a mixed system of first-past-the-post and proportional representation.

Each voter casts two votes - The first is a direct vote for candidates in 299 constituencies, the second is for a party list in each of Germany's 16 states.

There are another 299 seats on the party list, but extra seats are also created so that the size of a party in the Bundestag is in line with its share of the second vote.

In the previous Bundestag there were 630 seats.