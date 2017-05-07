Civil servants prepare electoral documents for the upcoming second round of the 2017 French presidential election in Nice, France, 3 May

France elects a new president

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. France is electing a new president after five years of Socialist rule under François Hollande
  2. Neither of the candidates in the run-off is from a traditional party of government
  3. Emmanuel Macron, 39, is standing as a centrist at the head of a party less than a year old
  4. Marine Le Pen, 48, is standing on a nationalist ticket, with the support of the far right
  5. Nearly 48 million people are registered to vote but abstention is a real concern
  6. The last polling stations are due to close by 20:00 local time (18:00 GMT)