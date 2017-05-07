Summary
- France is electing a new president after five years of Socialist rule under François Hollande
- Neither of the candidates in the run-off is from a traditional party of government
- Emmanuel Macron, 39, is standing as a centrist at the head of a party less than a year old
- Marine Le Pen, 48, is standing on a nationalist ticket, with the support of the far right
- Nearly 48 million people are registered to vote but abstention is a real concern
- The last polling stations are due to close by 20:00 local time (18:00 GMT)