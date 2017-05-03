Summary
- France's election campaign reaches a climax as the two remaining candidates debate live on TV
- Four days from the election, centrist Emmanuel Macron enjoys a wide lead in opinion polls
- The debate is seen as the last real chance for the far right's Marine Le Pen to close the gap
- The last time the far right came this close to power was in 2002 under her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen
- Some 20 million French viewers are expected to tune in for the debate
- The event is being broadcast from a TV studio in northern Paris