Emmanuel Macron and Marin Le Pen on 1 May

Le Pen and Macron face off in debate

Summary

  1. France's election campaign reaches a climax as the two remaining candidates debate live on TV
  2. Four days from the election, centrist Emmanuel Macron enjoys a wide lead in opinion polls
  3. The debate is seen as the last real chance for the far right's Marine Le Pen to close the gap
  4. The last time the far right came this close to power was in 2002 under her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen
  5. Some 20 million French viewers are expected to tune in for the debate
  6. The event is being broadcast from a TV studio in northern Paris