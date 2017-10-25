China’s Communists to unveil new leaders
- China is about to unveil a new generation of leaders, following the end of its Communist Party congress
- The new members of China’s most powerful body - the Politburo Standing Committee - will be revealed
- The committee was elected behind closed doors by top party members
- The group will include President Xi Jinping - while other members could be potential successors
By Tessa Wong, Helier Cheung and Joel Gunter
Another Congress, another era
The congress in recent decades has become a tightly choreographed and sombre affair - but it didn't use to be like that, as Harvard Kennedy School academic Julian Gewirtz reveals:
Getting down to business
If it all seems opaque, that’s because it is. Most decisions happened behind closed doors this past week - but here's what we do know.
Size matters, for the standing committee
The size of the Standing Committee has varied over the years, but how big it is does matter. Analyst Alexander Neill has more:
Charting Xi’s ‘great purge’
A vast and ruthless corruption drive initiated by Mr Xi has seen more than a million officials disciplined since he took power in 2012. The BBC recently did a study to see who’s been kicked out.
Propaganda banners blanket Beijing
In the lead-up to the congress, huge banners began appearing all over the Chinese capital, extolling the virtues of the Communist Party. The BBC’s Carrie Gracie checked them out:
How does the Communist Party leadership work?
Although the party has plenty of people at the bottom (nearly 90 million members, in fact) it's the man at the top who really counts.
The basics of the Communist Party Congress
China's most important political meeting has just ended. So what's it all about, and why should you care?
Behind closed doors
This is where the main event is happening today - the Great Hall of the People, Beijing’s grandest legislative building. It hosted the party congress this past week and is the venue of choice for all major political gatherings.
Reading the tea leaves of China's leadership
Today’s event is the culmination of months of political horse-trading and negotiation, a process Mr Xi - who has amassed enormous power - would no doubt have influenced. The lineup of the final team is significant: if any of them are from a younger generation of party leaders, it could mean Mr Xi is positioning a successor. If not, it might mean he intends to stay on beyond the end of his second five-year term.
Welcome to the BBC's live coverage
The Chinese Communist Party Congress has ended, and today's the day we will know which officials will lead China for the next five years. In about an hour's time, the new Politburo Standing Committee - China's most powerful body - will appear in front of the media. One thing seems certain: President Xi Jinping will be re-elected party leader.