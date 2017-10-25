Delegates raise their hands as they take a vote during the closing ceremony of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC)

China’s Communists to unveil new leaders

Summary

  1. China is about to unveil a new generation of leaders, following the end of its Communist Party congress
  2. The new members of China’s most powerful body - the Politburo Standing Committee - will be revealed
  3. The committee was elected behind closed doors by top party members
  4. The group will include President Xi Jinping - while other members could be potential successors

Live Reporting

By Tessa Wong, Helier Cheung and Joel Gunter

All times stated are UK

Another Congress, another era

The congress in recent decades has become a tightly choreographed and sombre affair - but it didn't use to be like that, as Harvard Kennedy School academic Julian Gewirtz reveals:

Getting down to business

If it all seems opaque, that’s because it is. Most decisions happened behind closed doors this past week - but here's what we do know.

Size matters, for the standing committee

The size of the Standing Committee has varied over the years, but how big it is does matter. Analyst Alexander Neill has more:

Rumours have abounded as to whether Xi might shrink or expand the committee, but it seems now that it will stay at seven members - if so, it will mean that despite rampant rumours that Xi has intended to disrupt the 5/10 year leadership succession, he actually wants political stability, order and continuity.

Alexander NeillShangri-La Dialogue senior fellow, International Institute for Strategic Studies-Asia

Charting Xi’s ‘great purge’

This photo taken on September 19, 2017 shows painted portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and late communist leader Mao Zedong at a market in Beijing.
AFP

A vast and ruthless corruption drive initiated by Mr Xi has seen more than a million officials disciplined since he took power in 2012. The BBC recently did a study to see who’s been kicked out.

Propaganda banners blanket Beijing

In the lead-up to the congress, huge banners began appearing all over the Chinese capital, extolling the virtues of the Communist Party. The BBC’s Carrie Gracie checked them out:

China congress: The Communist slogans praising Xi Jinping

How does the Communist Party leadership work?

A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017.
Reuters

Although the party has plenty of people at the bottom (nearly 90 million members, in fact) it's the man at the top who really counts.

  • The party is led by the General Secretary - who is Xi Jinping
  • Next comes the Politburo Standing Committee, which is expected to have between five to seven members this time
  • Then the Politburo, which usually has about 25 members
  • And below that is the Central Committee, which this time round has 204 members

The basics of the Communist Party Congress

China's most important political meeting has just ended. So what's it all about, and why should you care?

  • Top party members meet every five years to pick their leaders, including who will become party chief
  • The meeting sets China’s political agenda for the next five years
  • It also signals who the party has prepared for China's future leadership

Read more here in our explainer.

hina"s former president Jiang Zemin reads the file with a magnifying glass during the closing of the 19th Communist Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People on October 24, 2017 in Beijing, China.
Getty Images
China's former president Jiang Zemin reading at the CPC

Behind closed doors

This is where the main event is happening today - the Great Hall of the People, Beijing’s grandest legislative building. It hosted the party congress this past week and is the venue of choice for all major political gatherings.

A group of security guards prepare for the closing of the 19th Communist Party Congress outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 24, 2017.
AFP/Getty Images

Reading the tea leaves of China's leadership

Today’s event is the culmination of months of political horse-trading and negotiation, a process Mr Xi - who has amassed enormous power - would no doubt have influenced. The lineup of the final team is significant: if any of them are from a younger generation of party leaders, it could mean Mr Xi is positioning a successor. If not, it might mean he intends to stay on beyond the end of his second five-year term.

Welcome to the BBC's live coverage

The Chinese Communist Party Congress has ended, and today's the day we will know which officials will lead China for the next five years. In about an hour's time, the new Politburo Standing Committee - China's most powerful body - will appear in front of the media. One thing seems certain: President Xi Jinping will be re-elected party leader.

