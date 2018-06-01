Africa Live this week: Migrants killed by human traffickers in Libya
Summary
- Migrants shot dead while escaping Libyan camp
- Uganda bans cars older than 15 years
- Kenya's president unveils polygraph tests to fight corruption
- Long queues for Super Eagles jerseys
- Swaziland defies China pressure on Taiwan
- African migrants killed by human traffickers
- Zimbabwe MP says women colleagues "do nothing"
- Burkina Faso ends death penalty
- UN sets South Sudan peace deadline
- Nigeria health workers to return to work
- Military might intervene in Madagascar
Live Reporting
And we leave you with this picture of a man praying after breaking his Ramadan fast at the Sheikh Dafallah Mosque in the Sudanese capital Khartoum. It is one of our best photos from this week.
World Cup song for Nigeria Super Eagles
It's 13 days to the World Cup in Russia. Are you feeling the excitement yet?
Well, if you are not, then this song might get you jumping and cheering for the Nigerian national team.
It's the anthem that Kayode, a Canadian Nigerian singer, hopes will get the Super Eagles soaring in Russia.
The other representatives from Africa who qualified to play at the World Cup are: Senegal, Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia.
Site of Mali 'spiderman' antics attracts tourists
The residential building where Malian Mamoudou 'spiderman' Gassama scaled to save a small boy dangling from a balcony in the French capital, Paris, has become a tourist site, news agency AFP reports.
A local resident identified as Chantal told AFP: "since Saturday, it hasn't stopped.... every day people have been coming to look at it themselves."
AFP reports that its team saw crowds gathering at the site, taking photos of themselves, and expressing wonder at Mr Gassama's antics.
The 22-year-old migrant's life has changed dramatically since the video of his rescue was shared online.
On top of admirable skills, he is set to be made a French citizen and recently began his life as a trainee fireman with the Paris service.
Here's another chance to watch the Malian spiderman in action:
Ex-UN lawyer alleges peacekeepers killed civilians
The UN mission in Central African Republic has fired one of its lawyers after he accused Rwandan peacekeepers of massacring 30 civilians in the capital last month.
Juan Branco was hired by Minusca to work as an independent expert to advise a new special criminal court, charged with investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity.
He says his firing is part of a cover up by the UN. They say he broke the terms of his contract. So what triggered this?
Mr Branco has been speaking to Focus on Africa's Rob Wilson:
Zimbabwe opposition plan election protest
Zimbabwe's main opposition parties are planning street protests in the capital, Harare, on 5 June to demand electoral reforms ahead of the country's first ballot since the ousting of former President Robert Mugabe.
"We will be flooding the streets," Tendai Biti, spokesman of the main opposition alliance the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) told AFP. "We want free, fair, credible elections," he said.
The opposition accuses the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of not addressing their demands for a free and fair vote.
This includes military officials working at the electoral commission to be removed, for soldiers to stay away from electoral campaign meetings, an external audit of the voter register and equal coverage on state media.
"Every rally we are having in the rural areas, people are complaining about the presence of military soldiers that are dressed in civilian clothing that have been deployed to interfere with the electoral processes," Mr Biti said.
The July 30 vote will see President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took over from Mugabe during a coup, go against opposition politician Nelson Chamisa.
Mr Mnangagwa's administration has invited foreign observers, including the EU, to observe the elections.
Mountain gorilla population rises to 1,000
The endangered mountain gorilla population - which lives in the mountainous forests in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, northwest Rwanda, and southwest Uganda - has exceeded 1,000 for the first time since 2010.
The latest 2016 census says 1,004 mountain gorillas now exist in the world, with 604 living in the Virunga Massif - that spans the three countries - and 400 in Uganda's Bwindi Impenetrable National Park.
The survey was conducted by the Protected Area Authorities of DR Congo, Rwanda, and Uganda, Rwandan newspaper New Times reports.
It attributes the increase in the mountain gorilla population to effective conservation policies, collaboration between all three countries, regulated tourism, and veterinary interventions.
Mountain gorillas remain under threat of encroachment of farmers, poachers and armed groups.
The survey comes weeks after rangers banned tourists from entering the park in May after the death of a park ranger in DR Congo and the kidnapping of two British nationals by an armed militia.
Freed prisoner Andargachew 'Andy' Tsege returns to UK
British citizen Andargachew 'Andy' Tsege, who spent four years in an Ethiopian prison, returned to London on Friday, reuniting with his partner and children.
Human rights groups Reprieve, which has campaigned for his release, shared photos and videos of his return to Britain's capital.
Mr Tsege was accused of plotting a coup, which he denied, and was sentenced to death in absentia in 2009.
He was later apprehended in 2014 at a Yemen airport while on his way to Eritrea, and was handed over to Ethiopian authorities.
Ethiopian Attorney General Berhanu Tsegaye said his pardon was part of an initiative to "widen the political space".
Uganda to build 'Idi Amin museum' to attract tourists
Uganda hopes to attract tourists with a war museum showcasing some of the darkest moments from its history.
Atrocities committed under ex-President Idi Amin's brutal eight-year rule and by the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) are to be documented.
"We want to put the record straight," Uganda Tourism Board Chief Executive Stephen Asiimwe told the BBC.
The Uganda war museum, which has yet to be built, will also showcase pre-colonial and colonial history.
"History gets richer, it's like red wine - it gets more interesting as the years go by," Mr Asiimwe said.
Read the full story
Miriam Makeba's family 'win rights' to singer's music
The family of the late singer South African singer Miriam Makeba, known as Mama Africa, has won a legal victory over her former business manager for control of her legacy, South African daily Independent Online reports.
Siyandisa Music, which is the company of business manager Graeme Gilfillan, had gone to a high court in Pretoria to block Makeba's two grandchildren, Lumumba and Zenzile Lee, and Miriam Makeba Foundation from being the proprietors of her intellectual property and associated rights.
Siyandisa Music also wanted the South African Hall of Fame to be blocked from inducting Ms Makeba into the hall of fame as it lacked prior written approval from the company.
Judge Hans Fabricius ruled that Siyandisa Music's application had failed over a technical point of law in South Africa's Trust Property Control Act.
The company alleged its rights to her legacy stemmed from Ms Makeba taking steps to commercialise her intellectual property during her lifetime, which would persist after her death.
But Ms Makeba's family argues that the Grammy award-winning artist had signed an allegedly "fictitious" licence contract, called ZM Makeba Trust, with Siyandisa Music.
The alleged contract was signed by Makeba and one of her grandchildren, Dumisani, according to Zenzile Lee.
The Judge said Siyandisa Music could launch another application, based on other grounds, if it wanted to.
Tramadol emboldens vigilantes to fight Boko Haram
After a BBC investigation in April showed the extent of codeine addiction in Nigeria, the production of codeine-based syrups was banned.
But codeine is not the only opioid scourge spreading across west Africa.
Another painkiller, Tramadol, is fuelling widespread opiate abuse and addiction.
As the BBC’s Stephanie Hegarty found out, it may even be fuelling the Boko Haram insurgency in the north-east.
Watch:
Polygraph test to weed out corruption in Kenya
Smarting from a slew of corruption scandals that have rocked his administration, Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has now suggested that government officials in charge of procurement should take a polygraph test to help deal with graft, Daily Nation reports.
He said the test was just one of new measures that would be unveiled to deal with corruption.
He made the announcement in his speech at the official celebration of Madaraka day - the day Kenya assumed self rule.
He said Kenya had to eliminate "corruption in our country before it fully destroys us and the future of our children".
The latest corruption scandal to hit Mr Kenyatta's administration is the theft of 8bn Kenyan shillings (£59m; $78m) in one of his signature projects that was set up to address youth unemployment.
Some 40 civil servants are facing charges over the stealing of the money from the National Youth Service.
There have been numerous corruption cases since Mr Kenyatta took power, but little in the way of high profile convictions.
According to a March report by the auditor general, some $400m of public funds could not be accounted for.
The news of a polygraph test has been met with scorn on Twitter:
Swaziland defiant in face of Chinese pressure to drop Taiwan
Taiwan has lost all but one African ally - and now China has urged Swaziland to drop ties with Taipei ahead of a summit of African leaders.
In May, the self-ruled Taiwan lost ally Burkina Faso, which chose to instead re-establish ties with Beijing, leaving Swaziland - which has announced it is changing its name to eSwatini - the region's sole African diplomatic ally.
And China's foreign ministry is now pushing for Swaziland to follow suit.
"We of course welcome Swaziland to join the family of China-Africa cooperation at an early date, and hope that by the time the China-Africa cooperation forum Beijing summit happens, we can have a happy picture of the whole family," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, according to news agency Reuters.
"Of course, this hinges upon Swaziland's own decision."
Swaziland told Reuters on Friday it will maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan, despite Chinese pressure.
China will be hosting the summit from Beijing in September. And Chinese leaders are expected to give out loan packages for the African continent.
UNHCR: 12 African migrants killed by human traffickers
The United Nations says more than 12 African migrants were shot dead by human traffickers while attempting to escape a camp in Libya, where some were subjected to "torture" and "abuse and exploitation".
"Human traffickers in Libya reportedly killed more than a dozen people and wounded many others after a group of some 200 Eritreans, Ethiopians and Somalis, being held captive, attempted to escape," the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said in a statement.
The May 23 incident occurred in Bani Walid, approximately 180 km (110 miles) southeast of the capital Tripoli, which is a transit point for migrants trying to reach Europe.
People traffickers and kidnappers are believed to run 20 detention centres in the town, AFP reports.
"This latest deadly incident demonstrates, once again, the huge challenge of providing protection to refugees in Libya, where many people fleeing war and persecution fall prey to criminal networks," UNHCR said.
Uganda bans import of old cars
Catherine Byaruhanga
BBC Africa, Kampala
Uganda’s parliament has passed legislation banning the import of vehicles older than 15 years.
The policy is meant to fight environmental pollution and help reduce road accidents, which have been blamed on older cars.
Curbing pollution and improving road safety have become major points of debate in Uganda.
Uganda observed three days of national mourning this week following a bus accident over the weekend, which killed more than 20 people.
Recent surveys have named the capital, Kampala, as one of the most-polluted cities in Africa.
But car importers warn banning old vehicles will lead to job losses and make it harder for poorer Ugandans to afford a car.
A new car, which is often expensive, incurs taxes of more than 50%.
To encourage Ugandans to buy newer cars, lawmakers removed an environmental levy on cars below eight years of age.
Last year, Ugandans imported an average of 2,500 used cars per month.
Neighbouring Kenya stopped the importation of vehicles older than eight years old earlier this year.
Zuma defends himself over corruption charges
South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma has defended himself against charges of corruption he is facing saying he "has never committed a crime".
Mr Zuma made the comments during a prayer event organised by an interfaith group at his private home on Thursday in Nkandla village in KwaZulu-Natal province.
He said that he was not afraid of being convicted of corruption‚ saying that judges sometimes convict people wrongly, TimesLive reports.
Mr Zuma is set to appear in court next week after corruption‚ fraud‚ and racketeering charges were reinstated against him earlier in the year.
The charges are related to corruption linked to a 1990s arms deal.
But Mr Zuma said the cases stemmed from jealousy over his private home, Nkandla.
"They were upset because they could not believe I could build such a house in Nkandla, a village. So they decided that I stole the money but I did not steal it. They investigated and found nothing, " he said.
The public protector, an anti-corruption body, ruled in 2014 that $23m (£15m) of public money had been improperly spent on Mr Zuma's rural home and ordered him to reimburse part of the expense which he did.
He told the gathering on Thursday his only crime was "fighting for freedom during apartheid and they arrested me".
Watch his full comments below:
Ramadan performance in Tunisia
The Islamic month of Ramadan, which started in mid May, sees millions of Muslims around the world abstaining from food or drink between dawn and sunset for 30 days.
Here's a video from BBC's North Africa correspondent Rana Jawad of a performance in Tunis, the capital of Tunisia.
Long queue for Nigeria World Cup kits
Tara John
BBC News
Dozens of people queued outside Nike's flagship store on Oxford Street, London, before it opened at 10:00 ( 09:00 GMT) in a bid to get their hands on a Nigeria's Fifa World Cup football kit.
The Nigerian Football Federation revealed that the Super Eagles' kit has received over three million pre-orders.
Fans of the national team told the BBC they went to the London store after hearing the kit was sold out online.
They are only allowed to pick two items from the London store, and many of them were gunning for either the home and away kits, which are priced at $86 (£64).
Steven Chester, who is half Nigerian, says he had to get the kit ahead of 2 June friendly match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and England.
He says the kit reminds him of "the old 90s kit that used to be in the premiership and that was when the best kits were around," he said.
"It is good to see Nigeria on the world stage."
Christina Tubes, who had been queuing up since 6am, said she could not buy the kit online.
She calls herself a true fan of the Nigerian team but says she was let down by the lack of kits and jerseys for women and children.
"I am saddened by that, but I am a true Nigerian fan and that is why I am here," she said.
Damola Timeyin, 33, who is works in an advertising agency, told the BBC that as a Nigerian it was imperative he got his hands on the kit.
"As a Nigerian passport holder I think it is my duty to get this kit for the World Cup.
"To be honest it is going to be the best looking team in the World Cup, hopefully our team gets past the group stages so we can actually wear this into the knock out [stages]," he said.
The Fifa World Cup begins in Russia on 14 June.
Zimbabwe MP calls female politicians 'bench warmers'
Female lawmakers in Zimbabwe criticised a male colleague after he referred to them as "bench warmers", news site Chronicle reports.
Temba Mliswa made the comment while contributing to a debate about the welfare of war veterans, saying the 60 special seats held by female MPs had "made us lose money" and that "most of them do nothing".
"The only thing that we have seen coming from them is having nice make up and nice wigs," he added.
He said if women had special representation seats then people with disabilities should also have the same.
His colleagues called his comments "unparliamentary" and said they denigrated women.
Female MP Jessie Majome said, "he [ Mliswa] must not take cheap shots at women to get popular mileage. We are women MPs of this house that represent our constituencies and the men in this house are also required to represent women".
“He must respect women because he was born by a woman. At night you look for us women, yet at Parliament you insult us. We gave birth to you,” MP Thabitha Khumalo said.
The Chronicle reported Mr Mliswa left parliament with women MPs hurling insults at him.
The MP tweeted a video of his performance:
Asbel Kiprop says he gave drugs testers money out of 'generosity'
Three-time athletics world champion Asbel Kiprop has told BBC Sport he paid drugs testers because he "thought they wanted the money for fuel or tea".
Kiprop, who won 1500m gold at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, tested positive for blood boosting agent EPO out of competition in 2017.
The 28-year-old Kenyan alleged his sample "turned positive" because he did not give the testers enough money.
"It is rare for them to ask for money. They didn't specify the amount," Kiprop told BBC Sport.
"To me, I could trust them. It didn't even come into my mind that I was in a sensitive position."
Read the full story.
Militants kill five Nigerian soldiers
Ishaq Khalid
BBC Africa, Abuja
The Nigerian military says five soldiers were killed on Thursday during a gunfight with Islamist militants Boko Haram in Gwoza area, in the north-eastern state of Borno.
The soldiers were ambushed and some of them stepped on explosives during clashes with the militants, the army said in a statement.
A number of Boko Haram militants were also killed during the gun battle.
Despite repeated claims by the Nigerian authorities that Boko Haram has been significantly degraded, the militants still carry out deadly attacks on civilian and military targets.
Read: Nigeria's Boko Haram attacks in numbers - as lethal as ever
Madagascar minister warns of army intervention
Will Ross
Africa editor, BBC World Service
Madagascar's defence minister called on the country's leaders to end the political crisis - in other words put aside their disagreements and form a government of national unity.
General Beni Xavier Rasolofonirina said if a solution was not found the security forces would intervene as a last resort.
His threat comes almost a decade after a coup plunged Madagascar into turmoil.
Elections are due later this year but as rival politicians try to outmanoeuvre each other through the courts, there is growing anger with the political leadership and it is not clear when the people of Madagascar will get a chance to vote.
Nigeria health workers end strike
Health workers in Nigeria have suspended a six week strike that had nearly caused the total collapse of the country's hospitals.
The decision was taken after the National Industrial Court offered to mediate between the government and the unions.
Nurses, lab staff and other health professionals - but not doctors - were demanding a pay rise and better working conditions.
Some patients are believed to have died as a result of the industrial action. Staff are expected to resume their work within three days.
UN sets South Sudan peace deadline
BBC World Service
The UN Security Council has given South Sudan's warring sides a month to reach a peace deal, or face new sanctions.
South Sudan's defence minister Kuol Manyang Juk and five other officials could have their assets frozen and face a travel ban if the factions do not comply.
The US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said the US, which pushed for the resolution, had lost patience.
Ethiopia, which has hosted talks between the government and the rebels, was one of six countries that abstained arguing that the resolution undermined regional peace efforts.
Civil war broke out in South Sudan five years ago after President Salva Kiir fell out with his then vice-president, Riek Machar.
Burkina Faso abolishes the death penalty
Burkina Faso's parliament has adopted a new penal code which abolishes the death penalty.
Justice Minister Rene Bagoro said the revised documents would clear the way for "more credible, equitable, accessible and effective justice in the application of criminal law", Associated Press reports.
Local media believe that this move will pave the way for the extradition from France of Francois Compaore, the younger brother of former Burkina Faso President Blaise Compaore, who was ousted in a popular uprising in 2014.
Mr Compaore fled to neighbouring Ivory Coast.
He was taken into custody by French authorities last year in connection with the murder of Norbert Zongo, an investigative journalist.
France does not normally extradite people to countries where the death penalty remains in force.
The top French appeals court is due to deliver a verdict on Friday on whether Compaore should be extradited to his country.
Read: Burkina Faso country profile
Today's wise words
Our African proverb of the day:
Good morning
Welcome back to Africa Live, where we will bring you the latest news and views from around the continent.
We leave you with this photo of a storm front approaching Cape Town in South Africa:
Mozambique baggage handlers filmed opening bags
Jose Tembe
BBC Africa, Maputo
An airport security firm is to lose its contract serving Mozambique's airports after its staff were caught on camera rifling through passengers' bags.
Footage filmed on a smartphone shows two workers looking through luggage about to board a plane from the capital, Maputo, to the central city of Chimoio.
They were employed by private security firm Macro Seguranca which moves luggage from passenger check-in to the aeroplanes.
The pair seemed relaxed, as if this was far from the first time they had tampered with passengers’ belongings.
Macro Seguranca had been subcontracted by another company called MHS, whose boss said he was "shocked" by the "vandalism", adding:
Rare blue whale spotted in Red Sea
A rare blue whale has been sighted in the Red Sea's Gulf of Aqaba for the first time, Egypt's environment ministry has said.
Environment Minister Khaled Fahmy has ordered observation teams to track the whale and try to photograph it, it added in a statement.
The International Union for the Conservation of Nature lists the blue whale, which can grow up to 30 metres (100 feet) in length, as "endangered". It is the largest animal on earth.
The director of Egypt's Red Sea Reserves, Ahmed Ghallab, said the blue whale entered the Red Sea from the Indian Ocean through Bab al-Mandab and swam about 2,000km (1,240 miles) to the Gulf of Aqaba, the Egypt Independent news site reports.
The whale may have lost its migration route while trying to reach cold areas in the north, the ministry was quoted as saying.
Freed prisoner's hope for Ethiopia reforms
Prominent Ethiopian dissident Andargachew Tsege has been speaking to BBC Focus on Africa's Hassan Arouni about his abduction four years ago whilst en route to Eritrea, his imprisonment and his hopes for the future.
Mr Tsege spent four years in detention in the country of his birth after the government accused him of plotting attacks and training opposition groups in Eritrea.
His release has raised hopes of more political reforms in the country.
South Africa affected by African swine fever
South Africa has been hit by an outbreak of African swine fever, a highly contagious disease that causes fatal haemorrhages in pigs, the Ministry of Agriculture has said.
The outbreak has been reported in the Springbok area of the Northern Cape province.
The disease is transmitted through contact with other infected pigs or ticks and by feeding them with infected swill.
In a statement, the ministry said pigs could become sick at a "rapid pace", and a "great number" could die, AFP news agency reports.
The ministry called on farmers to be vigilant when buying pigs and to avoid feeding them unboiled kitchen waste which could carry the virus.
Amnesty: 'Disband violent Ethiopia police unit'
Will Ross
Africa editor, BBC World Service
Leading rights group Amnesty International has called on the Ethiopian government to disband a police unit which is accused of carrying out human rights abuses in the Somali and Oromia regions of the country.
The Liyu police unit was established by the Somali regional government as a counter-terrorism force but in recent months it has been accused of taking sides in an ethnic conflict between Oromos and Somalis.
Amnesty says members of the unit burnt down almost 50 homes belonging to Oromo families earlier this week.
The Somali regional authorities have in the past denied accusations that it is sanctioning the violence.
New Uganda helicopter fails to take off
A new helicopter bought by Uganda's police force has failed to fly.
Journalists were invited to a ceremony to see deputy police chief Sabiiti Muzeeyi receive the helicopter, but the event ended abruptly after it failed to take off, local media reports.
The helicopter - one of three bought from an Italian firm - apparently had a mechanical fault.
Jammeh sued over bogus Aids cure
Three victims of a fake Aids cure created by The Gambia's ex-President Yahya Jammeh have sued him for financial damages.
It is the first case filed against Mr Jammeh in The Gambia's courts since he fled into exile last year, ending his 22-year-rule in the tiny West African state.
Ousman Sowe, Lamin Ceesay and Fatou Jatta say they were among the first Gambians who were forced to give up anti-retroviral drugs, and drink home-made potions that made them vomit.
Ms Jatta was quoted by The Gambia's Freedom newspaper as saying:
Read more: The president who made people take his bogus HIV cure
Buhari approves Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill
Ishaq Khalid
BBC Africa, Abuja
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, 75, has approved a law to reduce age limits to serve in political office, making it easier for younger candidates to run in next year’s election.
The Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill says a 35-year-old can serve as president - the previous threshold was 40.
Anyone who is 25 or above can be state and federal representatives. Previously it was 30.
But the age to be a state governor or a senator remains 35.
Youth groups had waged a strong campaign to reduce the age limit, saying it would encourage youth participation in politics.
Mr Buhari is running for a second term in elections due next year.
Two charged for plotting to extend Niger president's rule
Two men who called on Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou to extend his rule by serving an extra term in office have been charged with "plotting to destroy or change the constitutional system", reports French-language news site RFI.
During their detention in the southern city of Zinder, Salissou Ibrahim and Issoufou Brah are said to have told investigators: "We are young citizens who have appreciated President Mahamadou Issoufou's development efforts over the last eight years."
But the leader of Niger's ruling PNDS party, Mohamed Bazoum, said the men's actions were gravely serious:
Mr Salissou and Mr Issoufou's message is said to have spread rapidly on social media.
Elections are due in Niger in 2021, at which point President Issoufou will have served the maximum of two terms allowed by the constitution.
Niger fell victim to a series of coups and political instability following its independence from France in 1960.
Mozambique targets Chinese mining firm
Will Ross
Africa editor, BBC World Service
Leading rights group Amnesty International has welcomed a decision by Mozambique's government to suspend the activities of a Chinese company which it had accused of irresponsible mining.
Haiyu had put an entire village in Nampula province at risk of being washed into the Indian Ocean, Amnesty said.
The mining of sand dunes for various minerals altered the landscape so severely that this likely caused the flash floods in 2015 which destroyed almost 50 homes, the rights group added.
The Chinese government had previously dismissed Amnesty's claims.
The company is suspended pending an environmental impact study.
Intense clashes in eastern Libya
BBC World Service
The United Nations says the battle for control of the eastern Libyan city of Derna has intensified, and that humanitarian conditions there are increasingly dire.
A UN report said there had been heavy clashes between forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar and local fighters.
Residential areas have been hit in shelling and air raids. Almost no aid has got through to the besieged city since mid-March.
According to the report, electricity and water supplies have been cut off.
Derna is the only city in the east of Libya that still lies outside General Hafta's control.
Police deployed to 'gold rush' village
Police have been deployed to a small village in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province where thousands of people are reported to have flocked in search of gold.
Local mayor Dixie Nciki told News24 that the discovery was made in KwaMachi village last week by construction workers who were digging for stones to be used for road paving.
"They did not get the usual black quarry that they are used to," she said. "Instead, they discovered a material that looked like gold."
The news quickly spread, attracting buyers from further afield. Villagers have reportedly been digging away with axes, pickaxes and shovels day and night to capitalise on the demand.
But it is not yet known whether the material they have found is real gold or fool's gold, Ms Nciki told News24. She adds that samples have been sent away for laboratory testing.
Ten Kenya financial institutions probed
A total of 10 financial institutions suspected of handling money allegedly stolen from Kenya's National Youth Service (NYS) will be investigated, the director of criminal investigations has confirmed to Reuters news agency.
Nine are commercial banks and one a financial co-operative society, the local Daily Nation newspaper reported.
The list of lenders, according to the newspaper, included Barclays Bank, Standard Charted and East Africa's biggest bank by assets, KCB Group.
George Kinoti, the director of criminal investigations, told Reuters the list was accurate.
About 40 civil servants and 14 private sector individuals were charged on Monday over the alleged theft of $78m (£59m) from the youth agency.
Today, about 200 people marched through the capital, Nairobi, to condemn "high level" corruption in Kenya.