Africa Live this week: Migrants killed by human traffickers in Libya

BBC

Dozens of people queued outside Nike's flagship store on Oxford Street, London, before it opened at 10:00 ( 09:00 GMT) in a bid to get their hands on a Nigeria's Fifa World Cup football kit.

The Nigerian Football Federation revealed that the Super Eagles' kit has received over three million pre-orders.

Fans of the national team told the BBC they went to the London store after hearing the kit was sold out online.

They are only allowed to pick two items from the London store, and many of them were gunning for either the home and away kits, which are priced at $86 (£64).

BBC Chester has been in the queue since 6am

Steven Chester, who is half Nigerian, says he had to get the kit ahead of 2 June friendly match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and England.

He says the kit reminds him of "the old 90s kit that used to be in the premiership and that was when the best kits were around," he said.

"It is good to see Nigeria on the world stage."

bbc

Christina Tubes, who had been queuing up since 6am, said she could not buy the kit online.

She calls herself a true fan of the Nigerian team but says she was let down by the lack of kits and jerseys for women and children.

"I am saddened by that, but I am a true Nigerian fan and that is why I am here," she said.

BBC

Damola Timeyin, 33, who is works in an advertising agency, told the BBC that as a Nigerian it was imperative he got his hands on the kit.

"As a Nigerian passport holder I think it is my duty to get this kit for the World Cup.

"To be honest it is going to be the best looking team in the World Cup, hopefully our team gets past the group stages so we can actually wear this into the knock out [stages]," he said.

The Fifa World Cup begins in Russia on 14 June.