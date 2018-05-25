Africa Live this week: 21-25 May 2018, as it happened

Legendary Eritrean musician Tsehaytu Beraki has died in exile in the Netherlands at the age of 79.

Regarded as the mother of Eritrean soul, Tsehaytu was a trailblazer for female musicians in the Horn of Africa – shaking off the conservative outlook of society in the 1960s.

In the region, she is on a par with her contemporary African pioneers such as South Africa’s Miriam Makeba and Tanzania's Bi Kidude.

Dubbed the “Sunshine of Eritrea”, she sang in Tigrinya and was a renowned player of the kirar, a bowl-shaped lyre.

She started her career aged eight, playing in local bars.

A singer, songwriter and dancer, she released several albums about love and politics – especially during the height of the Eritrean struggle for liberation.

Some of her memorable hits include Mejemerya Fikri and Abashawel.

Watch some of her performances: