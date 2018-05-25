Africa Live this week: 21-25 May 2018, as it happened
Bringing you the latest news from the continent 21-25 May 2018
Summary
- Snake-bites listed as global health priority
- Mother of Eritrean soul, Tsehaytu Beraki, dies
- Bearded woman ‘undressed by Kenya police’
- Ethiopia pardons more than 7,500 prisoners
- Mozambique reopens 'extremist' mosques
- Top Malian singer Kassé Mady Diabaté dies
- Zimbabwe 'breaks marimba ensemble record'
- DR Congo boat sinks 'killing 50 passengers'
- Zambia frees prisoners to mark Africa Day
- Kenyan MPs probe $88m ghost supplies scandal
- Zambia launches national cleaning day
- South Africa to launch first optical telescope
- Niger Delta residents retain right to sue Shell
- Seven killed in Libya bomb near hotel
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
A reminder of today's wise words:
And we leave you with this picture of Tanzanian model Miriam Odemba attending the screening of The Wild Pear Tree at the Cannes Film Festival in southern France. It is one of our best photos from this week.
Mother of Eritrean soul, Tsehaytu Beraki, dies
Tesfalem Araia
BBC Tigrinya
Legendary Eritrean musician Tsehaytu Beraki has died in exile in the Netherlands at the age of 79.
Regarded as the mother of Eritrean soul, Tsehaytu was a trailblazer for female musicians in the Horn of Africa – shaking off the conservative outlook of society in the 1960s.
In the region, she is on a par with her contemporary African pioneers such as South Africa’s Miriam Makeba and Tanzania's Bi Kidude.
Dubbed the “Sunshine of Eritrea”, she sang in Tigrinya and was a renowned player of the kirar, a bowl-shaped lyre.
She started her career aged eight, playing in local bars.
A singer, songwriter and dancer, she released several albums about love and politics – especially during the height of the Eritrean struggle for liberation.
Some of her memorable hits include Mejemerya Fikri and Abashawel.
SA leader marks 100 days with corruption probe
Milton Nkosi
BBC Africa, Cape Town
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has been in office for 100 days and has announced a wide-ranging corruption investigation across government departments.
Mr Ramaphosa, who took over from Jacob Zuma on Valentine’s Day, has instructed the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) to probe any unlawful appropriation of public money by officials, and other irregularities.
To mark his 100 days, he met the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) in Cape Town to reiterate his stance on rooting out corruption and bringing black and white communities together.
Race relations in the country seem to be at a low point - a far cry from when Nelson Mandela, Mr Ramaphosa’s mentor, was in office.
Since taking over, he has sacked 10 ministers, appointed a police commissioner, a head of crime intelligence and a head of the elite police unit, The Hawks.
His score is not perfect but even the opposition says he seems to be heading in the right direction.
Ethiopia pardons more than 7,500 prisoners
Bekele Atoma
BBC Afaan Oromo
More than 7,500 prisoners have been pardoned in the Ethiopian state of Oromia, bringing the number of those released there in the last year to more than 30,000.
Those freed in this round had not been found guilty of murder, rape or corruption, Taye Dendea, from Oromia’s justice bureau, told the BBC.
Ethiopia has been hit by a wave of political unrest in recent years.
Mr Taye, who was himself detained for some months for speaking to the foreign media during Ethiopia’s state of emergency that ended last year, insists there are now no political prisoners in the region.
Ethiopia has dropped cases against thousands of prisoners, including high-profile opposition leaders, in the last year.
The move has been welcomed by human rights groups but they say thousands more are still behind bars.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahimed took office last month hoping to quell the protests.
He has also pledged to release Andargachew Tsige, a UK citizen and opposition leader, who was seized in 2014 when changing planes in Yemen and forced to go to Ethiopia where he had been sentenced to death in absentia for his political activities.
Kenya's corruption scandals in tattoos
Cartoonist Victor Ndula has caricatured Kenya's ruling Jubilee Party as a man seeking to have his tattoos removed.
Each tattoo depicts a corruption scandal that have taken place since the party came to power in 2013.
The ink designs include the most recent scandal at the youth affairs ministry, which lost $88m (£66m) after suppliers were paid for goods that have not been delivered, according to auditors.
The others highlighted include imported maize allegedly being sold to the national food reserve for inflated prices.
Another, dubbed "chickengate", was about officials at the electoral commission who allegedly asked for kickbacks - coded "chicken" - in return for awarding a tender for election material.
Mozambique reopens 'extremist' mosques
Jose Tembe
BBC Africa, Maputo
Six mosques in northern Mozambique accused of harbouring Islamists insurgents have reopened after proving they haven broken links with armed groups.
They were shut down last year amid attacks in the Cabo Delgado province.
Cabo Delgado’s provincial director of justice, Alvaro Junior, said a seventh mosque would remain closed until its leadership had been reorganised.
He added that seven other mosques, believed to have been owned by fundamentalist groups, had been destroyed by the authorities.
Zimbabwe 'breaks marimba ensemble record'
Zimbabwean students have made history on Africa Day by becoming Guinness World Record holders as the biggest marimba ensemble, according to journalist Privilege Musvanhiri.
More than 200 marimba players from schools across the country gathered at Prince Edward High School in the capital, Harare, for the event known as ZiMarimba Fest.
According to Zimbabwe’s Chronicle newspaper, the world record was previously held by Oxley State School from Brisbane in Australia, where 108 people played marimbas in November 2016.
SA park owner weeps for poisoned lions
The owner of a private game park in South Africa wept in a video posted on Facebook as he discovered that his three lions and a tiger were poisoned overnight.
It is believed the big cats at Lugomaro Predator Park in northern Limpopo province were fed liver laced with the poison aldicarb, a pesticide more commonly known as "Two-Step" in South Africa, the News24 website reports.
Park owner Justin Fernandes said it was the worst nightmare of his life, and he was alerted to trouble when a wolf started barking in the early hours of the morning.
Two of the big cats were still alive and throwing up, but Mr Fernandes said he couldn't get a vet in time to save them.
According to News24, which has uploaded the Mr Fernandes' Facebook video, the cats had all been bottle-raised by the Fernandes family since birth:
It is not clear why the cats were targeted, but poachers sometimes sell animal body parts for use in traditional rituals.
Tanzania launches disease outbreak tracker
Researchers at Tanzania's Sokoine University have launched an app to monitor the spread of infectious diseases, which could be used to track the current Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, The East African newspaper reports.
Dubbed AfyaData, it analyses data collected from the field and submits it to a central server via an internet connection.
It then sends an alert to health officials if any abnormal pattern is identified.
Prof Raphael Chibuda, from Sokoine University, said AfyaData would be used to track diseases such as Ebola, Rift Valley Fever and other infectious diseases.
The app is also available as a web-based application and can send GPS information and photos while offline.
It can be downloaded on Google Play:
Zambia's mobile phone street sellers
Kennedy Gondwe
BBC News, Lusaka
In Zambia, the mobile phone sector is experiencing a boom.
Until recently, the country had just two operators but now has four - with more expected - and the country's mobile phone street vendors are becoming increasingly concerned about the new competitors.
UN gives $2m to stem Nigeria cholera outbreak
Ishaq Khalid
BBC Africa, Abuja
The UN has allocated $2m (£1.5m) to help tackle a cholera outbreak in the north-east of Nigeria.
At least 50 people have been killed by the disease since the end of March.
There have been more than 400 confirmed cases in Yobe state, where many people live in overcrowded conditions having fled their homes because of the Boko Haram insurgency.
The funds from the UN will help provide safe water for more than 1.6 million people and improve sanitation in the affected communities.
But the UN said more resources were needed especially now rainy season had set in and the risk of outbreaks and spreading of water-borne diseases was higher.
Ethiopia's foreign currency shortage hits small firms
Emmanuel Igunza
BBC Africa, Addis Ababa
Ethiopia's prime minister has warned that there will be no quick fix to the scarcity of foreign currency in the country.
Yet it seems that some sectors of the economy are getting preferential treatment when it comes to accessing hard foreign cash.
Why Africa’s volcanic soil swells legs
Podoconiosis is a painful condition that affects more than four million people across tropical Africa.
The characteristic swollen legs are caused by long-term exposure to irritant volcanic soils found in countries like Cameroon and Burundi.
One and a half million people in Ethiopia alone are living with podoconiosis.
Gail Davey from Brighton and Sussex Medical School and Addis Ababa University found that simple routines such as washing feet and wearing shoes helped to reduce acute attacks by 20%. She told BBC Health Check about her research:
Algerian blogger jailed for 10 years for spying
Ahmed Rouaba
BBC News
An Algerian court has sentenced blogger Merzoug Touati to 10 years in prison for sharing sensitive information with a foreign country.
The court in the port city of Bejaia found Mr Touati, 30, guilty of "leaking intelligence to agents of a foreign country to damage the military and diplomatic interests of Algeria".
The prosecutors have sought life imprisonment.
Rights group Amnesty International has tweeted his picture saying Mr Touati was being imprisoned for simply for posting online:
The conviction is related to an interview Mr Touati conducted with an Israeli foreign ministry spokesman and posted on his blog in January 2017. He has been in custody since his arrest.
However, the court dropped the accusation of inciting armed disobedience against the state, which is punishable by death under Algerian law.
Mr Touati’s lawyer Boubakeur Essidik Hemaili told news agency AFP that his client was innocent as he "was exercising his rights guaranteed by the constitution. He can talk to whom he wants".
Mr Touati will appeal the sentence, according to his lawyers.
The Vice-President of the Algerian League to Defend Human Rights, Said Salhi, expressed his "disappointment" with the verdict.
Nigeria's reservation on free trade deal
Almost 50 African nations signed the African Continental Free Trade Agreement in March but Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari decided not to, saying he could not agree to anything that would undermine the country's manufacturers and entrepreneurs.
The BBC's Ijeoma Ndukwe went to the south-eastern town of Nnewi to see how growing intra-African trade would affect Nigerian brands.
Zambia frees prisoners to mark Africa Day
Kennedy Gondwe
BBC News, Lusaka
Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu has pardoned 464 prisoners to mark Africa Day, which is being celebrated across the continent on Friday.
But those released do not include prisoners convicted for the defilement of children, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has said.
Mr Kampyongo said it was within Mr Lungu’s powers as president to pardon prisoners.
Dozens of inmates also had their death sentences commuted to life, he added.
Al-Shabab 'raids Kenyan mosque'
Militants from Islamist group al-Shabab stormed a mosque in Kenya's border town of Mandera on Thursday night and forced residents to listen to a sermon for about five hours, Daily Nation newspaper reports.
"They arrived when a sheikh was delivering a sermon, snatched the microphone and ordered him to sit and listen. We were shocked,” a witness told the paper.undefined
The report says the sermon - which lasted from about 22:00 until 02:00 local time - was a tirade against the Kenyan government, local civil servants and security officials.
The incident is not the first in Mandera.
The militants, who mostly operate in neighbouring Somalia, have conducted several raids in the town.
Sadio Mane sends 300 Liverpool shirts to hometown
Sadio Mane has given 300 Liverpool shirts to locals in his hometown in Senegal, so they can wear them during the Champions League final.
The 26-year-old forward, who grew up in Bambali in the West African country, made the generous gesture before the Reds' clash with 12-time winners Real Madrid on Saturday.
He said:
Zambia launches national cleaning day
Kennedy Gondwe
BBC News, Lusaka
The Zambian government has introduced a national cleaning day to be held once a month.
The exercise is part of the “Keep Zambia Clean, Green and Healthy Campaign”, which President Edgar Lungu re-launched last month in a bid to raise cleanness levels in the southern African country.
Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale, whose ministry is overseeing the exercise, said it would kick off this Saturday with the president leading the cleaning.
He told journalists:
He said only Seventh Day Adventists would be exempted from the exercise on a Saturday to allow them to worship, but they would be expected to get tidying the following day.
SA police investigate Bitcoin scam
Police in South Africa are investigating a scam in which investors lost 1bn rand ($80m, £60m) after investing in the cryptocurrency Bitcoin.
A company called BTC Global had promised its clients that they would earn 2% per day, 14% a week and 50% in a month.
A notice on the company's website says its services have been suspended.
It blames Steven Twain, the company's primary trader, for not following through with paying the investors.
It says that it has not heard from him and cannot do anything until Mr Twain resurfaces.
However, police say the company encouraged the alleged scam.
Police investigator Yolisa Matakata said, "This may prove to be the tip of the iceberg with potentially thousands more yet to discover they've lost money."
Reuters says that local technology news website mybroadband.co.za reported in March that more than $50m was lost by investors in BTC Global.
Trading in Bitcoin has been growing on the African continent but authorities have been warning that it could be promoting illegal activities.
South Africa's central bank said on Thursday it was in the process of determining whether cryptocurrencies complied with its financial surveillance and exchange control regulations.
Kenyan MPs probe $88m ghost supplies scandal
In Kenya, a parliamentary committee is holding a public hearing into an alleged corruption scandal in which at least 40 people are suspected to have been paid 9bn Kenyan shillings ($88m, £66m) for ghost supplies.
It is the second big scandal in two years to hit the National Youth Service (NYS), an initiative by the government to train young people in business and life skills.
We reported on Thursday that one woman is alleged to have been paid $587,000 for goods she did not supply.
Kenyans are using the hashtag #NYSScandal on Twitter to discuss the latest corruption scandal while others are using #TakeBackOurCountry to plan protests against the government.
A local TV station has shared a clip of the ongoing hearing where an MP berates a government official for dodging questions about the scandal:
Top Malian singer Kassé Mady Diabaté dies
Acclaimed Malian musician Kassé Mady Diabaté has died aged 69.
He was the descendant of a distinguished griot family, who are considered musical royalty in Mali.
According to the online magazine Rhythm Passport, his nickname Kassé derived from the Bambara word “kassi”, meaning to weep, as his beautiful voice was said to make people cry with joy.
He told Rhythm Passport in 2015 about the importance of being a griot – West Africa’s hereditary praise-singers, story tellers and musicians.
Journalist Jon Lusk wrote for the BBC in 2002 that Kassé Mady's career took off in the early 1970s when he began singing with Super Mande, one of many West African bands that benefited from government patronage.
Later he was head hunted by Las Maravillas de Mali, a group which had just returned from eight years in Cuba.
In the 1980s he tried his luck in Paris, but things did not work out and he returned to Mali in 1998, where there was a resurgence of interest in traditional acoustic music.
He was well known for his collaborations, including with American blues musician Taj Mahal and another Malian great Toumani Diabaté on the album Kulanjan, which according to his own website, was cited by Barack Obama as one of former US president's favourite albums of all time.
Bearded woman ‘undressed by Kenya police’
A Kenyan woman has threatened to sue two police officers who she says harassed her by forcing her to undress so that they could confirm her gender after they spotted she had a beard, The Star newspaper reports.
Teresiah Mumbi, who works as a matatu (minibus) tout, told local KTN TV on Thursday that the officers who humiliated her were women.
She says the incident, which The Star reports happened on 15 May, has left her afraid and has started shaving her beard, which grows back over two days, to stop further harassment.
It is not clear why the police officers would have needed to know her gender.
Ms Mumbi told KTN TV that she does not like shaving as it is painful. Watch her story (in Swahili) below:
DR Congo boat sinks 'killing 50 passengers'
About 50 people have died in a river boat accident in the north-west of the Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official says.
Richard Mboyo Iluka, the deputy governor of Tshuapa Province, said the fishing boat was loaded with passengers when it sank as it was travelling between Monkoto and Mbandaka.
He said the cause of the accident was not yet clear and people had been searching for missing passengers.
A Lagos female boxer with Olympic dreams
A group of young female boxers from a poor part of Lagos are hoping to win gold for Nigeria at the 2020 Olympics.
The teenagers train in a makeshift boxing ring in the dirt and share the space with chickens.
Many of the girls have already made it to state champion level and believe they have what it takes to be the best in the world.
Boxer Cynthia Ogunsemilore told BBC Minute:
Seven killed in Libya bomb near hotel
A car bomb exploded in the centre of the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi killing at least seven people and injuring dozens on Thursday night.
Security officials said the dead were civilians.
The device exploded close to Benghazi's biggest hotel, the Tibesti, where many people attend evening gatherings during the month of Ramadan.
Eight cars parked on the street lined with shops were destroyed, news agency Reuters reports.
Libya's second city is controlled by the Libyan National Army, led by self-styled general Khalifa Haftar.
His forces opposes the UN-backed government in Tripoli.
Niger Delta residents retain right to sue Shell
Mayeni Jones
BBC Africa, Lagos
A British High Court judge ruled on Thursday that a Nigerian fishing community would maintain the right to take legal action should the oil company Shell fail to clean up areas devastated by oil spills in the Niger Delta.
The Bodo fishing community went to court following two major oil spills in 2008 and Shell settled the claims for $70m (£52m) in 2015.
The clean-up has now begun.
Shell's lawyers argue that the prospect of further legal action is a hindrance.
They say that it gives people the impression that there could be a bigger payout if the job is not done properly - and people might be tempted to disrupt the clean-up.
South Africa to launch first optical telescope
Pumza Fihlani
BBC News, Johannesburg
South Africa is launching its first automated optical telescope on Friday in the province of Northern Cape, the headquarters of the country's space exploration project.
The Meerlicht optical telescope could soon help unravel the mysteries of the universe, beginning with a closer look at the vast African skies.
Optical telescopes work by detecting visible light in space – and this one will be used alongside a radio telescope.
Together they will a give a real-time image the solar system at night.
This latest development is part of the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) project - which once completed will be the largest telescope in the world – the size of about 200 football fields.
The SKA will have antennas here in South Africa, New Zealand and Australia and is expected to change space exploration as we know it.
Snake-bites listed as global health priority
Emmanuel Igunza
BBC Africa, Addis Ababa
The World Health Organization (WHO) has passed a resolution recognising snake-bites as a global health priority.
WHO says complications from snake-bites remain one of the most neglected tropical diseases.
The resolution aims to ensure countries follow a common strategy in dealing with snake attacks.
This will include providing cheaper antidotes and training.
More than 100,000 people die of snake-bites annually around the world - a fifth of them in Africa.
Nearly half a million people face blindness, amputations and other disabilities following snake bites.
In Nigeria, it is estimated that more than 10,000 people are bitten by snakes each year, but the exact death toll is unknown.
And we leave you with this photo of a man in Cairo, Egypt:
Ugandan sues church over wedding preconditions
Mohamud Ali
BBC Planning Editor, East Africa
A Ugandan man is suing one of the country's largest churches over its marriage pre-conditions.
Michael Aboneka filed the case against the Watoto Church at constitutional court, saying the demands he had to meet before walking down the aisle with his bride violated his rights.
He said the church asked him to present a letter of consent from her parents, a pastor’s endorsement of fitness for marriage, evidence of his HIV status - tested at one of the specified hospitals - and a counselling report, issued by the hospital.
It has all proved too much for Mr Aboneka.
‘’I can’t get married under those conditions," he said. "My conscience won’t allow me to do that.
"I have a duty to bring to the attention of the court any irregularities and any unconstitutional practices, and that is why I am before the constitutional court."
In his affidavit, Mr Aboneka cites a number of sections of the constitution which he says are violated by the pre-conditions set by the church before a couple can tie the knot - including the right to privacy and the right for the woman to decide who to marry.
He now wants the court to issue an injunction which would stop the church from continuing with the practice until the matter is decided.
The case has elicited a huge reaction in Uganda. The church has now less than two weeks to respond to the case filed at the constitutional court. Thereafter, the court is expected to set a date for hearing.
Extremist attack spreads in Mozambique, says reports
Jose Tembe
BBC Africa, Maputo
Armed attacks by gangs, thought to be Islamist extremists, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado have now spread to other parts of the country.
According to a report in the newsheet Mediafax, a group of young men armed with guns and knives attacked Ilala, a coastal locality in Macomia, a district in the country's north.
They demanded that a local fisherman ferry them to a nearby island. They slit his throat when he refused.
This comes as the first study of the extremist insurgency in Cabo Delgado's Mocimboa da Praia district was published.
The study, drawn by Muslim cleric Sheik Saide Habibe, and researchers Joao Pereira and Salvador Forquilha, says that the group, known locally as “Al-Shabaab” or as “Al-Sunna”, first began its operations in Cabo Delgado as a religious organisation.
It then decided to set up military cells from late 2015, with its first attack carried out against police units in the district of Mocimboa da Praia, in Cabo Delgado, two years later.
Authorities quickly reasserted control of the area, but sporadic ambushes on the district’s roads and against outlying villages have continued.
The study also claims the fundamentalists can make at least $3m (£2.2m) a week from trafficking in timber, and more than $30m (£22.4m) a year from the sales of illegally mined rubies.
Sheik Habibe, who presented the study in Maputo on 23 May, did not give a source for these figures, which sounded far too high.
While rubies are small enough to be smuggled out in luggage, timber is bulky and clandestinely moving three million dollars worth a week through local ports would be difficult, requiring a large number of trucks and containers.
Meet the Kenyan goat herders suing the EU
A family of Kenyan goat herders are part of an eclectic group of people from across the world who are taking the European Union (EU) to court for failing to protect them from climate change threats to their homes and livelihoods.
The Guyo family, one of dozens of plaintiffs, live in northern Kenya, near the Ethiopian border.
They told AFP news agency that heatwaves have become more frequent and extreme, affecting the health and education of their five children.
"We face more and more extreme heat in our region. This threatens our lives on several levels," said Roba Guyo, the father of the family, told AFP.
"Water is missing for herding and drinking -- most importantly my children's health is in danger."
Temperatures in the area frequently soars above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), they say, making it hard for the oldest children to walk to school.
The group of plaintiffs consists of 10 families, including lavender farmers from France, and a group of young reindeer herders from the nomadic Sami community.
Their complaint is the EU's existing climate target of reducing domestic greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40% by 2030 does not protect their fundamental rights.
Ghana football chief released on bail
Thomas Naadi
BBC Africa, Accra
Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi has been cautioned and granted bail after being questioned by police over allegations of attempting to defraud by false pretence.
Police have told the BBC Mr Nyantakyi, who is also the second vice president of Confederation of African Football, will be officially charged after investigations are concluded.
Mr Nyantakyi was allegedly caught on video negotiating a deal involving huge amounts of money on behalf of Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo and his deputy.
He voluntarily handed himself over to the police in Accra on Wednesday following these allegations.
The interrogation lasted for close to five hours while his home was searched.
The BBC understands his phone and laptop were also seized, but nothing incriminating has yet been found on them.
Mr Nyantakyi had to cut short his trip to Morocco after allegations emerged, and returned to Ghana to face the investigation.
Algeria says pro-migrant groups leading "malicious campaign"
Algeria's government said rights groups were leading a "malicious campaign" against it after non-governmental organisations (NGOs) accused the country of arresting and forcibly deporting sub-Saharan migrants.
"Algeria strongly rejects these serious accusations that aim... to undermine its image and its relations with its neighbours in the south," the foreign ministry said in a statement seen by AFP news agency.
It said that it deports illegal migrants with consultation of their home countries and with "full respect for human dignity and rights".
The foreign ministry also added that the government is being wrongly accused "of failing to meet its international obligations".
Algerian activists launched a "We are all migrants!" campaign in mid-May, which accused the state of a "campaign of arbitrary arrests, followed by mass and collective expulsions".
The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said on 18 May that it has dealt with almost 10,000 migrants abandoned in the desert near the Niger border since September.
The UN agency says some had been left traffickers and others were deported by Algerian authorities.
An estimated 100,000 migrants entered Algeria in the past few years.
Eritrean president appears at independence celebrations
Tesfalem Araia
BBC Tigrinya
Following rumours he had been ill and taken to the United Arab Emirates for treatment, Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki showed up at a formal event celebrating the country’s 27th independence anniversary in the capital Asmara.
The rumours of his ill health leading up to his appearance led the country's Information Minister Yemane Ghebremeskel to issue a public rebuttal - dismissing the stories as "another hoax" and "absolutely false".
Mr Afewerki, a reclusive leader, has ruled Eritrea ever since its independence 27 years ago.
His speech was as defiant as usual - complete with accusations of western economic and political “conspiracies” against his country.
He also acknowledged “regional tensions”, possibly a nod to new issues between Eritrea and neighbouring Sudan.
Eritrea has also fallen out with two of its other neighbours, having gone to war with Ethiopia 20 years ago, and later with Djibouti.
Mr Isaias's government is accused of human rights violations but it denies those accusations as "conspiracies".
In 2012, he was reported to have died before he showed up on national television to prove he was alive.
South African guilty of parachute murder attempt
A South African-born army sergeant has been found guilty of trying to murder his wife by tampering with her parachute.
Victoria Cilliers, 41, survived the 4,000ft (1,220m) fall at Netheravon airfield in Wiltshire, England, in April 2015.
Emile Cilliers, 38, of the Royal Army Physical Training Corps, was also found guilty of trying to kill his wife by causing a gas leak at the family home in Amesbury at the end of March 2015.
He had denied two counts of attempted murder at Winchester Crown Court.
The jury also convicted him of a third count of damaging a gas fitting recklessly endangering life.
The court had earlier blocked an attempt by Cilliers to spend a month in Cape Town, where his elderly parents live.
#JusticeforNoura: Teen appeals death sentence
Sudanese teenager Noura Hussein, who was sentenced to death for killing her husband after he allegedly raped her, has filed an appeal.
"Today, we filed an appeal in the appeals court against the lower court's ruling," her lawyer Al-Fateh Hussein told news agency AFP on Thursday.
A court in Sudan found Ms Hussein guilty of "intentional murder" earlier in May after her husband's family refused to accept financial compensation.
The plight of Ms Hussein, who is now 19, caused international outcry and sparked the campaign #JusticeforNoura.
Ms Hussein's father forced her to marry at the age of 16 and she had tried to run away.
After being handed back to her husband by her own family, Ms Hussein alleges her husband recruited some of his cousins to hold her down as he raped her.
She stabbed him to death when he attempted to do it again the next day.
The Sharia (Islamic religious law) court sentenced her to death by hanging.