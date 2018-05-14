Africa Live: SA farmer in court for 'forcing worker to drink faeces'
By Flora Drury and Dickens Olewe
SA farmer denies forcing worker to drink faeces
A South African farmer has denied he forced one of his workers to drink faeces.
Harry Leicester, along with his wife Maria and son Chris, all appeared at the Equality Court in Springs, near Johannesburg, on Monday.
Mr Leicester allegedly made Joseph Mona drink a jug of sewerage after he failed to turn on a septic tank pump, while he and his family used racist terms to verbally abuse Mr Mona.
Mr Mona is now seeking a public apology and 100,000 rand (£6,000; $8,000) in compensation through the Equality Court. A separate criminal investigation is under way.
But the Leicester family deny any wrongdoing, according to South African news site TimesLive.
The court was told the allegations were "vexatious and false".
The trial continues.
Kenyan investigators reveal $80m corruption scandal
Anne Soy
BBC Africa, Nairobi
Investigators in Kenya say they have uncovered a major corruption scandal involving at least $80m (£59m).
The Director of Public Prosecution has told the BBC some of the questionable transactions involve senior people in government.
It's the latest corruption scandal to be exposed in Kenya - and the second to hit the National Youth Service in three years.
The department was created to train young people and solve the high unemployment rate in the country.
But there are fears the people who have benefited most are those already sitting in positions of power and authority.
The allegations include money laundering, payments to fictitious companies - sometimes twice for services not delivered - and bills submitted by departments that did not require the items ordered.
The Director of Public Prosecution, Noordin Haji, told the BBC he plans to launch prosecutions against suspects once the probe is concluded.
Another scandal three years ago cost the job of the cabinet secretary in charge. The new allegations involve 10 times the amount of money alleged to have been stolen then.
Zimbabwe issues bitcoin warning
Zimbabwe's central bank governor has warned banks against providing services to cryptocurrency traders.
John Mangudya, said in a statement "virtual currencies such as Bitcoin and Litecoin do not have legal tender status".
He said virtual currencies are preferred by money launders and criminals.
Bitcoin has sparked interest in Zimbabwe as the Zimbabwean dollar was abandoned in 2009 due to hyperinflation and the banking system relies on scarce US dollar banknotes.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been battling to revive the ailing economy after long-time ruler Robert Mugabe was ousted last November.
Beheaded Coptic Christians returned to Egypt
The bodies of 20 Coptic Christians are being returned to Egypt more than three years after they were beheaded by extremists in Libya.
Pictures show the coffins of the 20 murdered Egyptians being loaded onto a plane in the coastal city of Sirte.
A video of the men being beheaded on a beach in February 2015 was posted online by Libyan jihadists who pledge loyalty to the Islamic State militant group.
Their bodies were found in October in an area taken back from the jihadists.
A Libyan official said there was also a body of a victim from Ghana, according to news agency Reuters.
General: 'Migration makes Rwanda safe'
A Rwandan journalist has been tweeting from a security conference in the northwestern city of Musanze.
He shares comments of security chief - Gen Joseph Zambamwita - lauding the country's open border policy.
Gen Zambamwita says at least "90,000 people cross Rwanda-DR Congo border daily, making it biggest cross-border movement in Africa, second only to US-Mexico border.
"What we have learnt is these people are looking for livelihoods, are not security threat," he is quoted as saying.
The General also says immigration has improved the country's security and takes a swipe at antii-immigrant rhetoric in the West:
Kenya dam death toll stands at 48
The death toll following the Kenyan dam disaster has risen to 48, after the discovery of three more bodies on Monday and Sunday.
The final body to be recovered was that of an 11-year-old boy, police said.
However, the 40 people who were still missing on Friday were all accounted for by Saturday.
The three people found over the weekend were possibly not even from the area, regional police commissioner Mwongo Chimwaga told reporters.
"The bodies were not reported missing which means there could have been people who had visited the area," he said.
"The search is going on, it was only scaled down but not called off."
The dam, one of several on a sprawling farm near Solai, 190km (120 miles) from the capital, Nairobi, burst on Wednesday night, sending a wall of water cascading down stream for 10km, destroying everything in its path.
Tanzania 'can't open Jerusalem embassy'
Aboubakar Famau
BBC Africa, Dar es Salaam
Tanzania is not planning to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem like the US, Foreign Affairs Minister Augustine Mahiga has said.
He made the comments less than a week after Tanzania became the 15th African country to open an embassy in the Middle Eastern nation.
Mr Mahiga told reporters opening an embassy in Jerusalem would contradict the UN’s security council’s resolution which recognises the city as "conflicting area".
He added almost "all nations" have their embassies in Israel's second largest city -Tel Aviv:
What is the Ebola vaccine?
The World Health Organization says it hopes to be able to deploy an experimental Ebola vaccine to deal with an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo as early as this week.
It is thought 4,000 doses will be sent to the remote northwestern province of Equateur where 35 suspected cases have been reported so far -more than half of them fatal.
The BBC's Dan Damon asked Professor Peter Piot, director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, about the vaccines.
Egypt joins condemnations of force
Egypt's foreign ministry has released a statement condemning the Israeli military's use of force at the border.
Mnangagwa's suitcase raises Zimbabwean eyebrows
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised to turn his country's financial fortunes around.
But it seems it is his "fortune" - or how he spends it - which has got people talking after his branded briefcase was spotted in a photo:
Now, others have questioned exactly how much the briefcase really cost - suggesting the price may be far lower, or could be a gift.
However, the fact a Louis Vuitton briefcase is dominating the social media chat in an election year may be bad news for Mr Mnangagwa.
Qatari man confused for Nigerian National Assembly takes a stand
Getting the perfect handle on Twitter before anyone else has jumped on it is one of life's small pleasures.
But for a few, their choices can result in them being bombarded by tweets not meant for them.
Everyone has heard the story of poor US resident John Lewis, who regularly gets confused for the British department store (more on that here).
He isn't the only one. It transpires, a man in Qatar who uses the Twitter handle @Nass is regularly assaulted with mentions meant for the Nigerian National Assembly.
And now, Nasser Al-Saadi has decided to take action, in an attempt to stop the confusion:
We wish you the best, Mr al-Saadi, but we suspect you will still be hearing from Nigerians for some time yet.
'I never dreamed to be a sports lady'
A Nigerian Paralympian has spoken to BBC Sport about how she became a gold medal-winning shotputter.
Lauritta Onye, who has a form of achondroplasia and is only 4ft 1ins, tells her story in this video, first shared at the weekend:
Farmer in court for 'forcing worker to drink faeces'
Court proceedings have begun against a South African farmer who allegedly forced a worker to drink faeces and then tried to drown him in a septic tank.
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) initiated court proceedings after the man's tale - and those of other alleged abuses on the farm in Springs, Gauteng province - first emerged in January.
The farmer, his wife and son are all under police investigation for the incident, facing possbile charges of kidnapping and attempted murder, Buang Jones, the Commission`s Gauteng provincial manager, said from the court.
However, the criminal matter has been postponed until June pending further inquiries.
Meanwhile, the SAHRC has begun proceedings in the Equality Court on behalf of the victim, seeking a public apology and compensation.
Mr Jones has been tweeting some of the details from Springs Magistrates' Court:
The case is continuing.
Metallic wildebeest draws wrath of Kenyan 'morality police'
Kenya's self-declared morality campaigner has found a new target: a sculpture of metallic wildebeest frozen in a sex position.
Ezekiel Mutua, who heads the body in charge of licensing films, has called the sculpture, which depicts a male wildebeest mounting a female one,"bizarre and thoughtlessly sexualised".
The sculpture is part of the decor at the country's main airport.
He posted his scathing remark on Facebook after someone cheekily brought it to his attention:
"The mounting aspect sends a wrong message and the sculpture must change. It fails our suitability criteria for content or information meant for public exhibition. We should not allow such bizarre ads and marketing strategies that are meant to create unnecessary sexual innuendo. We need to sober up!" he said.
He suggested the sculpture "would not lose any value if the animals were simply grazing in their natural habitation".
Mr Mutua has been on a mission to fight off what he considers as foreign influences that undermine "African culture".
He recently banned Kenya's first film to debut at the Cannes Film Festival, saying Rafiki - which is a film about a lesbian love story - "seeks to legitimise lesbian romance".
Nigeria airman dies in Niger Delta attack
An Nigerian airman has been killed in an attack on an air force helicopter landing facility in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.
The Nigerian Air Force said in a statement that a group of unknown gunmen attacked the guard post in Igbodene in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Sunday.
The statement provided little further detail on the assault, only saying personnel had succeeded in repelling the attacker.
Eyewitnesses said the gunmen carted away arms following the attack which they said left air force employees injured.
Analysts believe resurgence of militant attacks in the Niger Delta could affect oil production and the fortunes of the Nigeria’s struggling economy that just recently came out of recession.
Rights body asks for clemency for Sudan's Noura Hussein
Three United Nations agencies have written to Sudan's President Omal al-Bashir to urge him to pardon a 19-year-old woman who was sentenced to death for killing her husband.
Noura Hussein killed her husband after he allegedly raped her as his male relatives restrained her.
It prompted UN Women, UN Population Fund and UN office of the special adviser on Africa to pen a joint statement, "speaking as the voices of women and girls of the world", to "plead with the government of Sudan to save the life of Hussein".
Ms Hussein had been forced into the marriage at the age of 16 and had tried to run away, but was tricked by her family to return to her husband.
After six days, she says he recruited some of his cousins who allegedly held her down as he raped her.
When he attempted to do the same the following day, she lashed out at him with a knife and stabbed him to death.
She then ran back to her parents who surrendered her to the police.
The judge presiding said the death penalty for Ms Hussein was given after her husband's family refused to accept financial compensation.
Human rights groups are also calling for her conviction to be overturned.
The case has attracted widespread attention on social media where a campaign called #JusticeforNoura has been trending on Twitter.
No judges, no justice in Kenyan city
Justice delayed, the saying goes, is justice denied.
Residents of Kenya's western city of Eldoret are currently experiencing something akin to the oft-quoted saying.
The Daily Nation newspaper reports that lawyers have staged a sit-in to put pressure on the Judicial Service Commission, the body in charge of hiring, to post more officers to the court.
Lawyers told the newspaper there was backlog of 4,000 cases at the court, and not enough judges and magistrates to deal with the cases.
A top lawyer has tweeted a picture of a banner which has been tied at entrance of the court's compound:
Former rebel leader goes on trial in Uganda
Patience Atuhaire
BBC Africa, Kampala
Court proceedings have begun in the Ugandan capital Kampala today against the former rebel leader Jamil Mukulu, who is charged with rebellion and aiding terrorism.
He led the Allied Democratic Front (ADF) forces, which operated in the west of the country in the 90s and later pledged allegiance to al-Qaeda
The charges against Mr Mukulu, together with 34 others, range from launching a rebellion against the Ugandan government, several counts of terrorism, crimes against humanity, aiding and abetting terrorism, and murder.
In the 1990s and early 2000s his ADF rebel forces conducted many attacks on villages and were responsible for a violent incident at Kichwamba Technical College in 1998, where 80 students were burnt alive.
Government military pressure forced them to flee into eastern DR Congo, where they joined up with local militia and renamed themselves ADF-NALU.
Remnants of his forces have more recently been accused of being involved in a string of murders of Muslim clerics in various parts of Uganda between 2013 and 2015, who the police said had been killed for daring to oppose his movement.
Mr Mukula was arrested in Tanzania in early 2015 and extradited to Uganda.
The pre-trail hearing is expected to last a month.
Bid to bring 'large scale logging' to Tanzania game reserve
Tanzania wants to sell millions of cubic metres worth of trees currently standing in a United Nations-designated wildlife reserve, Reuters news agency is reporting.
The agency says it has seen paperwork confirming Tanzania's forest service (TFS) intends to sell standing trees from the Selous Game Reserve, home to elephants, lions, rare birds and other species.
The East African country has already unveiled controversial plans to build a 2,100-megawatt (MW) hydro plant on the Rufiji river, which runs through the park and flows into the Indian Ocean.
Conservationists have raised concerns about the dam scheme. It is unclear what impact the removal of 3.5 million cubic metres of trees will have on the 50,000sq km (19,000 sq mile) reserve.
According to Reuters, the bidding process will begin on Wednesday.
No one from the government has responded to the agency's request for comment.
Kenyan court rejects 50-50 divorce share
A Kenyan High Court has ruled against a petition to change a clause in the Marriage Act wuich limits divorced couples to only claim ownership to assets they have acquired during the relationship, local media reports.
The Federation of Women Lawyers had wanted the section of the law to be declared unconstitutional, and couples to be entitled to 50-50 arrangement.
But presiding Judge Justice John Mativo is quoted as saying, "a person cannot walk into a marriage and then walk out with more than what they deserve."
Last week, the country's Supreme Court ruled it had no jurisdiction to hear a case between a divorced couple, where the woman wanted the ex-husband to pay her alimony.
The court said that the issue was "a family affair".
South Africa mosque device 'is explosive'
South Africa's elite police squad have confirmed the device discovered at a mosque where three people were attacked last week is an explosive.
The device was found at the mosque in Veralum, north of Durban, on Sunday evening, four days after one man was killed and two people injured by three unknown attackers.
Simphiwe Mhlongo, a spokesman for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation - known as the Hawks - told eNCA television: "We had a meeting with the explosive unit members who briefed us on the device they had taken away yesterday. They confirmed that its mechanism is explosive.
"But at this stage they haven't gone through analysing what chemicals it is made of."
Tributes paid to South Africa's celebrated photographer
South Africans are mourning celebrated photographer Sam Nzima, who died over the weekend.
Nzima's iconic picture of 13-year-old Hector Pieterson, who was shot dead by police on 16 June 1976 during a demonstration by black students in Soweto township, earned him world acclaim.
Many more people were killed over three days of protesting, which was seen as one of the key moments in the black majority protest against the apartheid system.
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa called Nzima "one of a kind".
"His camera captured the full brutality of apartheid oppression on the nation’s psyche and history from the Defiance Campaign through to forced removals and the Soweto student uprisings.," he added.
Here's a sample of some of the tributes people have posted on Twitter:
DR Congo to get Ebola vaccine
The World Health Organization (WHO) says it hopes to be able to send an experimental Ebola vaccine as early as this week to deal with an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
It's thought 4,000 doses will be sent to the remote north-western province of Equateur.
Who's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has visited the region, where 35 suspected cases have been reported so far - more than half of them fatal.
Congolese and United Nations agencies have begun sending emergency teams of specialists to the area to try to prevent the spread of Ebola.
Who tweeted a picture of its top official's visit in the outbreak area:
Suspected bomb found in attacked SA mosque
South Africa's elite police squad are investigating a possible explosive device left in a mosque attacked by three men last week.
Hawks spokesman Simphiwe Mhlongo told Reuters news agency the bomb squad had been sent into the Imam Hussain Mosque in Verulam, a town north of Durban, on Sunday evening.
The unit has not yet confirmed whether or not it was an explosive device.
However, Mr Mhlongo did say the area had been searched on Friday, with nothing suspicious found.
The Hawks have been investigating Thursday's fatal attack at the mosque, which left one man dead and two with serious injures.
Several rooms were also set alight during the attack.
There have been no arrests so far, and the motive is not clear, but Mr Mhlongo told news agency AFP the attack had "elements of extremism".
Today's African proverb:
