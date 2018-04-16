Africa Live: Israel 'frees jailed migrants'
- 'More than 200 migrants' released from Israel prisons
- UAE ends military training in Somalia
By Clare Spencer and Farouk Chothia
World's malaria experts meet in Senegal
Alex Duval Smith
BBC Africa, Dakar
Some 3000 of the world's leading experts on malaria have begun arriving in Senegal.
They are attending a five-day conference focused on progress towards eradicating the disease.
It's been 20 years since the first conference of the Multilateral Initiative on Malaria, which was also held in Senegal.
At the time, the prospect of eradicating the disease, which comes from a mosquito-borne parasite, seemed distant.
Now the World Health Organization (WHO) believes its elimination is within reach in six African countries - Algeria, the Comoros, Madagascar, The Gambia, Zimbabwe and Senegal.
Senegal has done particularly well, recording a 40% drop in mortality in the past 10 years.
But the advances have exposed a new challenge. Malaria is found in 91 countries in the world, but the vast majority of deaths happen in just 18 of them. And mortality has increased in Nigeria, Ivory Coast, South Sudan and the Central African Republic.
The WHO says more than 400,000 people die from malaria every year. Most are African children.
Israel 'frees detained African migrants'
Israel has freed 207 African migrants from prison after it missed a deadline to deport them, AFP news agency reports.
The government is still negotiating with a third country, believed to be Uganda, to take in the migrants who come from Eritrea and Sudan.
Uganda said on Friday that it would accept 500 of the migrants.
Israel's supreme court had given Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government until Sunday to finalise a deal it was working on to deport some of the migrants.
Without a deal, the authorities must release those held at Saharonim prison, the court said.
A spokeswoman for the immigration authority told AFP that all detainees had been freed following an operation lasting several hours.
Mr Netanyahu backed away from a deal with the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, to resolve the fate of 37,000 migrants in the country.
Under the deal, some 16,250 African migrants who entered the country illegally, many of them seeking asylum, would have resettled in Western nations, which Mr Netanyahu had said included Germany, Italy and Canada.
For each migrant resettled overseas, Israel would have given "temporary residence" to a migrant in Israel.
Mr Netanyau said that he changed his mind after consulting residents of south Tel Aviv, where many of the migrants live.
In January, Israel said male migrants had to either return to Africa or face indefinite detention.
UAE stops paying Somali soldiers
BBC Monitoring
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has stopped supporting Somalia's army, including training its soldiers and paying their salaries, after a diplomatic fall-out between the two nations.
The government in Mogadishu has been angered by Emirati plans to train security forces in the breakaway region of Somaliland and four days ago told the UAE that they no longer needed its help.
Since 2014, the Gulf state has been involved in training hundreds of troops from Somalia's army.
The UAE says it has been paying the salaries of 2,407 soldiers and has built three training centres and a hospital.
A firm based in Dubai is helping to develop a major seaport in Somaliland.
Read more about the Gulf's influence on the Somali coastline.
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.